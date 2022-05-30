We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning has won numerous TV gongs and it’s all thanks to its likeable format and presenters like Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby but viewers are wondering who is hosting This Morning today while Holly and Phil take a much-needed half-term break.

The ITV daytime show is often left in the hands of Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond but in recent weeks, there has been a new wave of presenters teaming up to hold the fort.

From Vernon Kay and Craig Doyle, to Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes, we look at who will be hosting today’s show…

Who is hosting This Morning today?

This Morning is hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today (Monday, 30th May).

The show will feature guests and experts who will be popping into the studio to tell viewers all about the latest news including folding queen Sophie Liard, Josie Gibson will be in the Britain’s Got Talent studios, and Juliet Sear will cook up another tasty Jubilee bake.

Among the regular segments are delicious recipes cooked up in the kitchen, the latest fashion and beauty must-haves plus all the showbiz, lifestyle and health news with regular phone-ins with the likes of Vanessa Feltz or Deidre Sanders.

What time is This Morning on?

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV. It is available to watch one hour later on ITV+1 and to watch at anytime on catch up via the ITVhub.

The show has been long-listed for a 2022 National Television Award and fans will have to wait later this year to see if they add to their 15-strong trophy cabinet.

Is This Morning live?

This Morning is aired live on weekdays on ITV. In the past the show has proven anything can happen on live TV when the studio had to be evacuated earlier this year after a security alert.

The show has also been broadcast live on location too from the This Morning forest and in the summer it often features segments outside the Television studios of London’s White City.

