Tyson Fury’s 4 non-negotiable ‘family rules’ revealed as we share why his kids leave school at 11 years old

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury are the proud parents of seven children and are raising them with a 'traditional' parenting style that includes strict 'family rules' like the kids leaving school at just 11 years old.

There's lots to think about when having a second baby, like the 'ideal' age gap between siblings and the ways having siblings can affect a teen's mental health. There's also the worries over being able to afford things like nursery costs for another kid - but boxer Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have taken it all in stride and are now the parents to seven children!

To keep his large family in check, the 35-year-old boxer has a series of traditional parenting rules that originate from the traditional Traveller traditions both he and Paris grew up with.

These include some rules that have drawn criticism after the couple gave unprecedented access to their lives through their documentary series At Home With The Furys, which took fans into their family home and followed the lives of them and their kids Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena Amour and baby Prince Rico.

So what rules do the kids have to follow?

1. Leaving school at 11-year-old. Following the age-old Traveller tradition, Tyson and Paris have given their older kids the choice of leaving school at the age of 11, with their eldest two children now out of formal education. That doesn't mean they're not receiving any education though, they'll just be taught from home. As Paris revealed on Loose Women, "We finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way.

"We've just brought the tradition into the 21st century. Venezuela wanted to leave school and all her friends were leaving. Her tutor is going to keep her up to date with all of her tests. She will also be having piano lessons."

2. Living at home until they're married. Another Traveller tradition, Tyson revealed in his documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King that his kids will live at home until they're married - which, with inflation impacting many families, his kids will likely appreciate as they grow up! He said, "The boys will take a wife and make their family and the girls will take a husband and make their family. Until they take a husband or wife they won't be leaving the home and I wouldn't want them to."

3. Shopping at the pound shop. While it's true that the Fury kids are often spotted out in designer clothing, their parents are still keen to instil budgeting skills in them for when they grow up and have their own families. This means, as Paris revealed to The Sun, "With my kids, I'm bringing them up how I was brought up which is what people find so strange. We go to the pound shop, you go to Asda and get your shopping, and get your own stuff, no one's going to bring it to you."

4. Having lots of siblings. Seven children may sound like a lot to some, but Paris has previously shared that she hasn't entirely ruled out having an eighth baby. On Instagram, she said, "People will stare, make it worth their while… I love having a big family, always wanted children and have been blessed… My little 4 are so close.” She also shared that her husband would like as many as 10 children!

