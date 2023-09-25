What week is it on Bake Off? Everything you need to know about this week's theme

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With The Great British Bake Off shortly returning to our screens and new contestants revealed, there is only one question on everyone's minds... What week is it on Bake Off and what can we expect from the show?

Intro: With the answer to; when does Bake Off start in 2023 finally announced and the 12 new Bake Off contestants fully unveiled, it's time to find out what the theme of the first week will be.

The Great British Bake Off follows a new theme for each week of the 10-week-long cooking competition. With some classics always making an appearance such as Bread Week and Biscuit Week to new and obscure themes like this year's introduction to Botanical Week.

What week is it on Bake Off?

Week one will be starting off strong with Cake Week. A fan favourite and one that has been tried and tested throughout the many years that Bake Off has blessed our screens, Cake Week has kicked off the majority of past series.

Cake Week has proved difficult for contestants in the past, separating the pack from the get-go. last year’s finalist Abdul forgot to turn on the oven. Nobody wants to be the first to leave the competition, but with first week nerves still at play, what will happen on this year's opening week?

Will Bake Off be the same this year?

Each week the show follows the same format, starting with the signature bake where each contestant puts their own spin on a classic recipe. This is followed by the technical challenge, daunted by a shroud of gingham, the bakers have no idea what they will be asked to bake. Usually provided with a simplified version of either Prue or Paul's recipe, the bakers must attempt to provide an exact match to the creation asked of them along with the comedy guidance of new Bake Off host Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding . Each episode will then be finished off with the showstopper, where the contestants are set a large task which also has to show off their personality within the bake.

The Great British Bake Off is so well-loved around the world, the upcoming series will now be streaming on Netflix in America on the same week as airing in the UK. So fear not fans across the pond, Bake Off has announced that every Friday starting Friday 29th September at midnight PST, Netflix US will drop the latest episode.