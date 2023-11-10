When does I'm A Celebrity start in 2023? Everything we know about the new series
We share when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here starts on ITV in 2023
It's November already and that means reality TV fans everywhere are wondering when I'm A Celebrity starts in 2023.
It's official: ITV's popular reality show is returning this year. As usual, the series will see a brand new I'm A Celeb line-up enter the Australian jungle to take on bushtucker trials and the creepy crawlies, all in the hope of winning the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.
The show never fails to deliver on the drama, as the celebs are stripped of their luxuries and made to live in close quarters. For those wondering who won I'm A Celebrity 2022, Jill Scott triumphed over the likes of Matt Hancock, Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver to be crowned winner. But who will take the title this year? Read on to find out when I'm A Celeb starts in 2023 and everything else there is to know about this year's series.
When does I'm a Celebrity start in 2023?
ITV has confirmed that I'm A Celebrity 2023 starts on Sunday 19 November at 9pm. Episode one usually sees the celebrities meet each other before heading into the jungle and taking on the first of many gruelling challenges.
This year, I'm A Celeb has returned to its usual start date of mid-November, after last year saw the series begin on the earlier date on November 6. This was because the popular reality show had to be brought forward in order to prevent a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was also covered by ITV.
How to watch I'm A Celebrity in 2023
I'm A Celebrity 2023 will be broadcast on ITV1 and all episodes will be available to stream live or watch on demand on the channel's streaming service, ITVX.
In previous years, an episode of the show has aired every day at 9pm from the start date until the final episode, usually lasting between an hour and one hour and 15 minutes.
You can also catch up on previous series of the show by visiting the ITVX website.
Who are the hosts of I'm a Celebrity 2023?
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to host I'm a Celebrity in 2023. The popular presenting duo have been at the helm of the series ever since it first started, back in 2002.
Taking to their official Instagram account, the Newcastle-born duo posted a video in which they said, "We're coming to you from a top-secret jungle location with some exciting news. And that exciting news is I'm A Celebrity is back!"
A photo posted by on
The pair have hosted together every year except for 2018, when Ant pulled out of the series following a drink-driving conviction. Dancing on Ice presenter and former This Morning host Holly Willoughby stepped in to present the series alongside Dec.
Where is I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here set in 2023?
I'm A Celebrity 2023 will return to it's usual filming location in Australia. Ant and Dec, plus this year's celebrities will be spending their time at the jungle camp near the town of Murwillumbah in New South Wales. The camp where the celebrities spend most of their time can be found near Dungay Creek in Springbrook National Park.
The Sun recently revealed some photographs of the 2023 I'm A Celeb camp, and it appears that included in this year's set-up is an enormous Aztec-style temple with a giant spider monument, as well as a large pool dug into the ground, complete with underwater cages.
Last year, I'm A Celebrity returned to its usual Australian home after a two-year break due to COVID. The 2020 and 2021 series of I'm a Celebrity were filmed in Wales instead, at Gwrych Castle, near Abergele in Conwy County Borough.
How long are the celebrities in the jungle for?
Last year, I'm A Celebrity ran for 21 days in total, and it's likely the show will be on for a similar length of time this year. This would mean that viewers can expect the final episode to be broadcast on Sunday 3 December.
Of course, some celebrities will be voted out by the public during their time in the jungle and therefore will leave the camp early. There's also the possibility that some celebs will utter the infamous line "I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!", meaning they have quit the show.
Find out where I'm A Celebrity is filmed and how to vote on I'm A Celeb too.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
What is the origin of Black Friday? Where the tradition comes from and what it means
What is the origin of Black Friday? Where did the phrase come from? This is the interesting history behind the UK's biggest sale of the year.
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Best Cyber Monday duel air fryer deals - they're LIVE and in stock for 2022
Here are the best Cyber Monday duel air fryer deals deals for 2022 from Salter to Tower, from Ninja Kitchen to Tefal...
By Jessica Dady Published
-
Is Jodie Foster married and does she have kids?
Is Jodie Foster married and does she have kids? Here’s what we know about the double Oscar winner
By Daniella Gray Published
-
Flirty, feminist and just a little bit ridiculous, The Buccaneers is my streaming obsession for when the kids are in bed
Gen Z meets Little Women in Apple TV's The Buccaneers - and I'm hooked on this loveable period drama
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Are Laura and Arthur still together?
Are Laura and Arthur still together? Here’s what we know about the MAFS couple
By Daniella Gray Published
-
Why has Carol Vorderman quit the BBC and what did Carol Vorderman say?
Why has Carol Vorderman quit the BBC and what did Carol Vorderman say? The presenter said she’s not prepared to “lose the ability to express strong beliefs”
By Daniella Gray Published
-