I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line-up: Who is going into the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line-up: It's that time of the year again, and with the release date of the reality series looming, let's look at all the potential contestants.

With I'm A Celebrity South Africa offering an interlude from the usual long wait between seasons, the drought on watching big names chomp on insects and find themselves smothered with snakes hasn't seemed so long. I'm A Celebrity was filmed in a beautiful national park for the South African spin-off, but will be returning to Australia as usual for the November outing.

Viewers are desperate to know who will form the 2023 line-up, which as yet remains unconfirmed - there are however, plenty of rumours and speculation. Will this year's contestants top the I'm A Celebrity 2022 jungle inhabitants and eventual winner Jill Scott? Let's look at who could be making their way to the show and see...

I'm A Celebrity 2023: Rumoured contestants

1. Nigel Farage

(Image credit: Ian Hinchliffe/Alamy)

According to Radio Times, 59-year-old GB News presenter Nigel Farage is in the running to join the I'm A Celebrity line-up. The politician and broadcaster left the Conservative party in 1992, later leading the UK Independence Party (UKIP) from 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016. A known Eurosceptic, was leader of the Brexit Party (now Reform) from 2019 to 2021.

Farage told GB News of appearing on the show "In previous years, I've just ruled it out completely. This year, I'm in a conversation with them, they've sent me a contract, I'm going to watch it, I'm going to have a real, serious read of it this evening and, look, I might do it, I might not, but I'm giving it very serious consideration."

2. Liz Truss

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy)

The thought of the former and very short-lived Prime Minister entering the jungle is a bit of a shock. However, the rumours are flying that Liz Truss has been in talks to take on the jungle challenge - according to Grazia Daily, somebody close to the show said "After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series."

They added "High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp - which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home." They added, "Having signed up Matt in 2022 and made an approach to Boris this year, jungle producers realise they have nothing to lose by targeting the biggest names in Westminster."

On the other hand, Boris has apparently already quashed rumours he will be part of the line-up, and according to the Eastern Daily Press, Liz has is also very much a no. The publication claimsthe former PM's press secretary said "Liz has not been approached about appearing on the next series of I'm A Celeb. Even if she were approached, the answer would be a firm no."

3. Jamie Lynn Spears

(Image credit: Associated Press/Alamy)

Jamie Lynn Spears is an actress, singer and dancer, and is known for being the younger sister of megastar, Britney Spears. She began her acting career by appearing as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101 in 2005. In 2007, she took a hiatus from acting to give birth to her first child at the age of 16. Since returning to our screens, she currently portrays the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix's hit romantic drama, Sweet Magnolias.

The star has very recently appeared in American reality series Dancing With The Stars. However, she was the second person to be eliminated from the show. Whether she is ready to head straight into another reality challenge, remains to be seen.