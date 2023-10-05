Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now? The Twin Flames YouTubers

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now? A Prime Video documentary about controversial Twin Flames YouTubers is airing, leaving viewers questioning what they are up to now.

Journalist Alice Hines wrote an exposé for Vanity Fair on the controversial couple at the center of the Twin Flames Universe, that has now been turned into a documentary series. In three parts, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe, explores the claims of founders Shaleia and Jeff Ayan, whose online Twin Flames Universe utilised allegedly controversial methods to help members find their one true love. Those tuning in to the documentary are curious to know exactly what the couple did, and where Jeff and Shaleia are now - read on for everything we know.

Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now?

Jeff and Shaleia Divine are still running, and continue to grow their Twin Flames Universe. Their website offers Twin Flames Ascension Coaching, various books and courses for sale, and a members only protected area.

Ascension Coaching is described as "The secret to unlocking the full potential of The Teachings of Union," offering "The support of a highly trained professional to help guide you to navigate this journey" Told there is a need to pay between $20-$200 per session, potential candidates are offered "The Teachings of Union guarantee the way to your Harmonious Union with your Twin Flame and will help to bring you not only your beloved Twin Flame but a permanent sense of deep peace, abundance, joy and an eternal connection to love within yourself."

When Hines’s article uncovering the controversial methods used to find an apparent Twin Flame, many left the universe. However, not to be discouraged, Jeff and Shaleia have managed to build their following back up again, with some considering their business to be a cult. "That, to me, was another reason why I couldn’t really drop this topic because it’s not a purely historical phenomenon," Hines told Vanity Fair.

She added "They are still recruiting people, and they primarily target people who are lonely or brokenhearted, people who are unlucky in love." The journalist hopes the new documentary will once again discourage people from joining. She says the documentary shows how the group "dupes people with the promise of love. There’s all of these ways that people can kind of get tricked and find not love, but something that’s actually a lot of times traumatic."

What did Jeff and Shaleia do?

It's been alleged that Jeff and Shaleia's Twin Flames Universe encourages members to access their so-called twin flame at all costs - this includes stalking, and even influencing their gender identity and sexual orientation.

One victim relayed to the New York Post, that he'd ended a relationship with a Twin Flames member, who went on to send threatening messages, relentlessly call, and follow him - even to other countries. He was forced to get a restraining order, which the woman violated repeatedly, until she was arrested.

The man later found the woman had been pushed into her actions by Jeff and Shaleia, although the couple maintain a denial that they condone or enforce such behaviour. Bail for the woman stalking was set at $150,000, and she was charged with 17 counts related to harassment and violating the restraining order. She later left the Twin Flames classes.

A report in the Daily Mail suggested some students will "discover a new divine gender" under Jeff and Shaleia's guidance, but aren't pressured to change their outward appearance. However, some students reportedly suggested that many did then choose to then alter their names, pronouns, and the way they dress.

Apparently ten former members of the group asserted "The Twin Flames Universe is coercing vulnerable people who have never experienced gender dysphoria to transition," with one former member adding "If those people in there are happy, I hope so. But I just think it’s all too likely that indoctrination made them believe that they were trans when they were fine before." Jeff and Shaleia continue to reject the notion they've ever coerced people to change their gender.

Where do Jeff and Shaleia live?

Jeff and Shaleia live in Michigan, with their daughter, Grace.

After being told they had issues with fertility and undergoing IVF, Shaleia then fell pregnant naturally. A statement on the couple's website reads "After two unsuccessful rounds of IVF, with both of us quietly hoping the second round, making use of a donor egg, would not succeed, we decided the total cost of IVF was not worth it. We let it go and gave it to God."

It continues "After some time of doctor mandated recovery from IVF, we decided to go it on our own. We wanted a family of our own, we wanted to express our teachings in family as we had in marriage. We wanted to show others what family could be when The Teachings of Union were applied. We wanted to share our joy with you here. We weren’t going to give up and we were going to leave it to God what soul or souls would come through to be with us as family."

On April 25, 2023, Shaleia wrote on Instagram "Grace Violet Divine is born! A beautiful 8 pounds 7 ounces. She captured our hearts immediately. I am grateful to God for this gift."

How can I watch Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe?

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

For access to Amazon Prime, you can either pay £8.99 per month or £95 per year. If you only want access to Prime Video, that will cost £5.99 per month, but there won't be any of the Amazon Prime benefits available, such as free next day delivery.

To try it out, first time users are eligible for a free trial. This will last 30 days and is open to those who haven't been a Prime member in the previous year - although once 12 months is up, you are once again eligible for another free trial. The website will guide you to begin your trial, with an on-screen guide.

