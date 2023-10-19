We’ve heard from one famous footballer’s wife, so naturally people are asking where Rebekah Vardy is now.

It seems like celebrity lawsuits have been dominating the headlines over the past couple of years, such as the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial and Meghan Markle’s privacy case.

Back at home though, one court case that gripped the UK public was the Wagatha Christie trial, in which two footballers’ wives battled it out in the High Court.

To explain her side of the story, Coleen Rooney has since released a new three-part docuseries on Disney+ to help viewers understand what is the Wagatha Christie trial and also reveal everything that happened behind the scenes from her perspective.

The spotlight might be on Coleen, but many are also wondering where is Rebekah Vardy now? Here’s everything we know.

Where is Rebekah Vardy now?

According to social media, Rebekah Vardy is enjoying the half term holidays with four of her five children, however their exact location is unclear.

Posting on Instagram , Rebekah is pictured with daughters Olivia and Sophia, and sons, Finley and Taylor, in what looks to be a lavish hotel resort.

The 41-year-old – who is seemingly unfazed by the release of Coleen Rooney’s documentary – captioned the post: “Precious memories”, as friends and family commented on how beautiful her family was.

Rebekah was photographed at Heathrow airport on 18 October without husband and Leicester footballer Jamie Vardy – reports say he had to stay in the UK to prepare for his team’s match against Sunderland on 24 October.

What was the outcome of the Wagatha Christie case?

In July 2022, Rebekah Vardy lost her libel trial against Coleen Rooney, and Justice Karen Steyn dismissed the case.

In a statement on her Instagram , Coleen said she was pleased with the outcome of the trial but “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted.”

From the first accusations to the verdict, the feud lasted three years, and the events of the trial were turned into a Channel 4 show, Vardy v Rooney: A courtroom drama.

How much is Rebekah Vardy worth?

Rebekah Vardy’s net worth has not been officially confirmed, but a number of online sources estimate it to be around the £3 million mark.

Rebekah has made a handful of television appearances, from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2017 to Dancing on Ice in 2021.

As we know, Rebekah lost her High Court battle, and was ordered to pay up to £1.5 million to Coleen to cover her legal fees.