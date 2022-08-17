When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2022? Meet the new brides and grooms

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2022 contestants and add this start date to your diary...

It's been a while since Married at First Sight 2021 finished (opens in new tab) and left our screens. And though this year's Married At First Sight Australia couples (opens in new tab) provided plenty of drama and entertainment in between the hiatus - we're pleased to say that the UK edition is back (and bigger than ever!)

Yes, that means 16 new faces to familiarise yourself with - featuring everyone from a Dreamboy performer to a body contouring business owner. We introduce you to the 2022 brides and grooms looking for love. (And whilst you're here - this is what you need to know about whether Married at First Sight UK is legally binding (opens in new tab)).

When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2022?

Season seven of Married At First Sight UK will start in August 2022. Whilst E4 have not announced a specific release date as yet, they did share details of the contestants taking part on August 15 - which certainly suggests the series will start soon.

There's further good news for MAFS viewers with the upcoming 2022 edition too - with E4 confirming that season 7 will be the longest running series yet, with 30 episodes in total.

Where can I watch Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Fans will be able to watch Married at First Sight UK live on E4, with episodes airing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9pm. Once broadcast, episodes will also be available to stream on All4.

According to Media Shotz (opens in new tab), Married at First Sight UK is E4’s highest rating non-scripted programme ever. It also takes the crown for the third most streamed show on All 4 in 2021.

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Contestants

1. Adrian

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 37 | From: Manchester | Instagram: @Adriansanderson (opens in new tab)

Cheeky Northern chap Adrian is a full time digital designer and former serial dater. After three years of dating around, he's now looking for something serious and is hoping that his MAFS journey will see him matched with an upbeat, funny and adventurous character.

Trust and respect are two other importanyt qualities Adrian is seeking in a future relationship - having previously felt that people have taken advantage of his nice guy persona.

2. April

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 32 | From: London | Instagram: @aprilbanbury (opens in new tab)

Dress designer and former Miss GB Amy (opens in new tab)describes herself as driven and ambitious when it comes to love. Hoping to shake off the 'always the bridal designer, never the bride’ line her friends joke about, Amy is hoping the experts will pair her with someone who is similarly as independent and likes to live-live-to-the-full.

Her biggest no-no? Someone who doesn't love cheese!

3. Chanita

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 29 | From: Derby | Instagram: @chanita__x (opens in new tab)

Caring, loyal and protective are the three best words to describe social worker Chanita. She's quick to make friends wherever she goes but hasn't had the same success in her love life.

Chanita came out of a 10-year relationship two years ago but now feels ready and excited to meet the one. Her goal? To be happily married with a family and a stable home in the not-too-distant future.

4. Duka

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Birmingham | Instagram: @dukacav (opens in new tab)

Yugoslavian-born Duka is no stranger to challenges. He left his homeland behind to escape conflict, arriving in the UK aged 10 unable to speak a word of English. There's no doubt that his experiences have shaped who he is today, and Duka openly admits he's struggled to open up to partners emotionally as a result.

Enter Married at First Sight UK 2022 and their expert panel who have been tasked with finding Duka an 'Instagram girl' who loves art, poetry and deep conversations.

5. George

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 40 | From: Worcester | Instagram: @george__roberts__ (opens in new tab)

Financial advisor George is an old romantic and family man at heart. The 40-year-old is a dad of four who has struggled to find something special with someone since his divorce.

He's seeking a companian to suit his countryside life - asking the experts for a partner who excites him, keeps him on his toes and is open emotionally.

6. Jenna

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 32 | From: Blackpool | Instagram: @jennarobo (opens in new tab)

She's the Zero Waste small business owner that boasts a big personality and strong views. Jenna always hated the traditional concept of marriage, disliking the idea

that a woman traditionally takes the man’s name.

She's seeking a soulmate who wants to find love, commit to someone and build a long life together.

7. Jess

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Cambridgeshire | Instagram: @jesspotter_xx (opens in new tab)

Life is all about laughing and enjoying yourself, says Jess - a dental hygenist who describes herself as unique, weird, fun and outgoing. She's hoping for a partner in crime who comes with just as much energy as her - be that table dancing or something equally as silly.

She admits to jumping into relationships too soon in the past - and credits this as the reason she's still single today. But here's hoping the experts work their magic to deliver a perfect partner for Jess - who must be open to the occassional Harry Potter marathon.

8. Jordan

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 29 | From: Darlington | Instagram: @jordanemmettconnelly (opens in new tab)

He's an account manager seeking someone with a sense of adventure and spontaneity. A self-titled "catch" - Jordan is a homeowner with a good job who loves to cook and spend time with the family.

Whilst Jordan ticks a lot of boxes, he readily admits that his check list of attributes in a partner is perhaps why he hasn't yet found the girl of his dreams. Here's hoping the MAFS experts can deliver someone who is also after love and a real connection.

9. Kasia

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 36 | From: London | Instagram: @beginswithak (opens in new tab)

Businesswoman Kasia is used to bossing life when it comes to work and motherhood. But it's a man who can take the lead that she's hoping to gain from her Married at First Sight 2022 experience.

Determined with a capital D, she left school at 16 to have her first child and has worked hard since to build up her successful body contouring business she runs today.

10. Kwame

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 42 | From: London | Instagram: @kwame.badu (opens in new tab)

Kwame - aka Mr Ghana circa 2000 - brings many things to the table: charm, confidence and 'talk'. It's just a leading lady that's lacking from his life.

The business consultant has ticked many things off his list - a steady job, extensive travel, kids and a previous marriage. But this self-assured bachelor is hoping that his MAFS UK journey will give him another shot at love.

11. Lara

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 49 | From: Nottingham | Instagram: @thelaraeyre (opens in new tab)

Canadian ex-dancer Lara certainly brings a wealth of life experience to the table. She's a mother, two-time divorcee and self-confessed fashionista who's lived a luxury lifestyle - once flying from Japan to New York for a dinner date.

12 years of the single life though and Lara is ready to find her prince. She credits her parents as her love life inspiration - with the two having been happily married for 51 years.

12. Pjay

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Birmingham | Instagram: @pjayfinch (opens in new tab)

This Dreamboy performer is looking for his 'dream girl' in season seven of Married at First Sight UK. The Brummie boy often travels for his work, which has caused trust issues with ex-partners in the past - but he remains hopeful that the right woman won't make him choose between his job and love.

A mummy's boy - who is also close to his sister - it's important that Pjay's new missus gets the family's seal of approval.

13. Richie

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 51 | From: Sheffield | Instagram: No known Instagram

Sheffield sales advisor with GSOH seeks love of his life. But there's more than meets the eye to MAFS contestant Richie. Having worked in the music industry for 23 years, he has a few strings to bow - from writing a song for Russell Watson to doing session work with Sheryl Crow.

Richie's looking for someone who will compliment his deep, emotional, creative and intelligent nature.

14. Thomas

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Liverpool | Instagram: @thomashartleyofficial (opens in new tab)

Bursting with energy, sarcasm, and bawdy humour - mental health care assistant Thomas is a larger than life character. So it's no surprise that his worst nightmare is being called just 'nice'.

The centre of attention in any room, this sociable groom is seeking a partner that will help balance him out.

15. Whitney

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: St Albans| Instagram: No known Instagram

Independent, confident and classy, Whitney isn’t short of male attention. But this PA won't settle for just any guy - with her high expectations in the opposite sex being cited as the main reason for her current single status.

It'll take someone impressive to sweep Whitney off her feet and receive an invitation to meet her family. Here's hoping MAFS will pair her with the right one.

16. Zoe

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 30 | From: West Midlands | Instagram: @zoeclifton (opens in new tab)

Quantity Surveyor Zoe wants to bid goodbye to dating in her thirties and spend the forthcoming decades with a partner who isn't afraid to share their sensitive side.

Zoe describes herself as dominant and no stranger to the work hard and play even harder lifestyle. But she's willing to give that up to a degree for the family dream.

