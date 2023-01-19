Winter Love Island (opens in new tab) is well underway but viewers who were hoping to see a broader selection of singletons will be delighted ITV has confirmed a new spin-off series as we look at what is The Romance retreat and how to apply to the ITV show?

The cast of Winter love Island 2023 (opens in new tab) are of a certain age and demographic but while the majority of viewers might fit this profiling, there have previously been calls for a show that encompasses 'older' singletons who are perhaps not so beach body ready.

Filmed in Cape Town, Winter Love Island contestants are aged between 20 and 27, and previous Love Island series have had a similar participation of young people.

And following the summer series, one fan tweeted, "They should do a spin off where the contestants are 25 and older and have Ekin-Su host it." Another fan put, "See, this is why we need older contestants (e.g Ekin, Davide, Anna, Ovie, even season 5’s Michael) These young ones try too hard for the camera, too self aware and are cringe to watch."

And a third fan added, "What life experience do these people have? I think love island would be much better with older more down to earth contestants…."

And it looks like bosses have been listening as this new show is set to push the applicants out wide to target single parents - but to apply, there's a catch....

What is The Romance Retreat ITV show?

The Romance Retreat is a new ITV show that is at the pre-production stage, and will see "vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search for love" stay in a luxury retreat. ITV bosses say it's the "ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children.

Lifted Entertainment and Powered By Cast It Reach are involved in the making of the show and Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold (opens in new tab) revealed the news on the ITV Daytime (opens in new tab) show.

Are you ready for the Romance Retreat?ITV1 have announced a new dating show where single parents can get the chance to find love. Applications are now open for children to nominate their parents for the show.@RichardAArnold reveals the details. pic.twitter.com/l04AWIEuohJanuary 19, 2023 See more

How to apply for The Romance Retreat ITV show

To apply to take part in The Romance Retreat ITV show, all the single parents must be nominated by their grown up children. The show will require the participation of a parent (the “Parent”) and their adult child (the “Child”). If you are applying as the Child, as part of the Entry Form, you will need to nominate a Parent. If you are applying as the Parent, as part of the Entry Form, you will need to nominate your Child. The nominated Parent or Child will be referred to as your “Family Member”.

You can apply as either the parent or as a child nominating your parent by registering online (opens in new tab) where you will be asked to fill in a questionnaire.

Fans of reality dating shows can't wait for the series to start. One fan tweeted, "How do I sign my dad for this?"

Another fan put, "Okay I’d watch this tho, but they better be 40 minimum or something"

And a third fan added, "I'd rather watch this than the current Love Island show. Hopefully we'll see more 'real' characters."

The closing date for applications is Friday 31st March 2023 at 23:59pm.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over on or before 1st May 2023.

Full participation Terms and Conditions (opens in new tab) apply. See application form for programme specific Terms and Conditions.

