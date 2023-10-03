Where is Mike Jeffries now? Abercrombie & Fitch's former CEO

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A BBC Panorma investigation has left many wondering where Mike Jeffries is now.

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries returned to headlines in 2022 with the release of Netflix's documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, which documented the success of the fashion brand in the late '90s and early '00s, before its exclusive image was tarnished by exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

The documentary left viewers asking questions about the current whereabouts of those featured, and much like the new release The Fake Sheik has some wondering where Mazher Mahmood is now, while the more upbeat Wham! the documentary had others wondering what happened to Andrew Ridgely, the same was asked of A&F CEO Mike Jeffries.

And interest in Jeffries' whereabouts has been renewed after BBC Panorama reported that he and his partner, Matthew Smith, face allegations of exploitation from men recruited for sex events they hosted. Neither Jeffries nor Smith responded to the BBC's request for comment, but the couple's middleman denied any wrongdoing.

Where is Mike Jeffries now?

Mike Jeffries stepped down from Abercrombie and Fitch in 2014, and no longer lives in the public eye. However, unconfirmed reports claim that the businessman now lives in Ohio with his partner Matthew Smith and their three dogs.

Jeffries left the business following eight consecutive quarters of declining sales - as well as a number of controversies surrounding the brand - and after being stripped of his chairman title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, he said in a statement: "It has been an honour to lead this extraordinarily talented group of people. I am extremely proud of your accomplishments. I believe now is the right time for new leadership to take the company forward in the next phase of its development."

What did Mike Jeffries do?

Mike Jeffries is the former CEO of fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch, and was brought on board in 1992 by Leslie Wexner, a billionaire businessman and previously a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffries transformed A&F's image by centring the brand around elitism, sex, and exclusivity, with rigid perceptions of masculinity and femininity. Jeffries also brought on famed photographer Bruce Weber, who created the iconic black and white images of chiselled, topless men that came to be associated with Abercrombie & Fitch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jeffries led the brand to great success in the 90s and early 2000s, but, as the Netflix documentary reveals, things began to unravel quickly for Abercrombie & Fitch and its CEO. In 2002, there were protests over racist T-shirts and suggestive thongs marketed to pre-teen girls, then in 2003 a group of former employees sued A&F for racial discrimination. The brand settled for $40 million and admitted no wrongdoing.

After Mike Jeffries had stepped down Samantha Elauf won a Supreme Court case against A&F in June 2015, after the company refused to hire her because she wore a headscarf.

More recently, BBC Panorama reported it had uncovered evidence that Jeffries and his partner had exploited men at events they hosted. Two former US prosecutors who independently reviewed documents and testimony uncovered by the BBC have called for an investigation to determine whether charges for sex trafficking could be brought.

A&F, which has said it considers Mr Jeffries its modern-day founder, told the BBC it was "appalled and disgusted" by his alleged behaviour. It said new leadership has transformed the company into "the values-driven organisation we are today" and it has "zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind".

Is Mike Jeffries married?

Mike Jeffries is not married, but he is believed to live with his current partner, Matthew Smith. The pair have reportedly been together for 20 years.

In 2013, six current and former Abercrombie & Smith bosses told BuzzFeed that Matthew Smith wielded vast power and influence over the brand while Jeffries was CEO, despite holding no official role at the company.

Previously, Jeffries was married to Susan Hansen, and the pair have one son together, called Andrew.

Mike Jeffries net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Jeffries is worth $300million. At the time of his retirement, Bloomberg reported that Jeffries was set to receive a package worth $27.6 million.

This was per a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which revealed that the CEO had a $19.33 million retirement plan with the company, $5.19 million in cash payments and over $300,000 in benefits coverage.

In 2016, Jeffries listed his Manhattan townhouse for $19.5million, before relisting it for $16million - as per Elle Decor - and eventually selling a year later for $12.9million.

