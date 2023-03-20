Where is Rise and Fall filmed? Filming locations of the new Channel 4 reality show
The new show is filmed in a famous London building
A new reality show has landed on Channel 4, and viewers want to know where Rise and Fall is filmed.
Hosted by Greg James, Rise and Fall is a brand-new gameshow from the people behind The Traitors on BBC One (opens in new tab), the hugely-popular competition show that took the UK by storm before Christmas. In the new format, 16 ordinary people descend on a central London building where they are split into Rulers - who live in the penthouse - and Grafters, who live in the buildings basement.
And much like TV fans want to know where SAS: Who Dares Wins is filmed (opens in new tab) or where The Light in the Hall is filmed (opens in new tab) - two of Channel 4's other popular TV shows - many are asking the same question about Rise and Fall. Here's what we know about the filming location of the brand-new gameshow.
Where is Rise and Fall filmed?
Rise and Fall is filmed at 55 Broadway, a building above St. James's Park station in Westminster, London. Both the Rulers' apartment and the Grafters' basement for the show are located within the building.
The Grade I building was formerly the headquarters of Transport for London, but after 90 years of manning the location, the company left the art deco offices in 2020.
While Rise and Fall is currently being filmed in the building, EPR Architects (opens in new tab) are currently turning the building into a hotel. The plans say that 55 Broadway will be "transformed into a 526-key luxury hotel, conference venue and leisure centre".
Meanwhile, the challenges on the show are filmed elsewhere, in a studio location.
55 Broadway: History of the building
55 Broadway was built between 1927 and 1929, and architects Adams, Holden and Pearson were hired for the creation of the building. After its construction, it was the tallest office block in the city.
The cross-shape design of the station was incorporated to accommodate St. James's Park station which sat below the building, and allow maximum natural light into the building. The design also meant pedestrians were able to walk through the ground floor of the offices and across the station booking hall.
However, the building was controversial because of the decorative features sculpted into the stone facade. In particular, Jacob Epstein's sculpture of a naked father and son.
Since the building's construction, it has had sections rebuilt and refurbished. The west wing suffered considerable bomb damage during World War II, and was rebuilt without the original Portland stone facing, because it wasn't available at the time.
However, the Portland stone was reinstated in 1963 and then, in the 1980s, the building was refurbished. This involved cleaning the exterior stone work, replacing the windows with exact replicas, and a street-level shopping mall was opened.
In March 2020, TfL moved out of the building and the company's new headquarters is now 5 Endeavour Square in Olympic Park, Stratford.
What is Rise and Fall about?
The gameshow sees 16 contestants divided into two groups, Rulers and Grafters. By the end of the series just one Ruler will be left standing, and they will take home a cash prize.
The synopsis for the Channel 4 show reads: "While the Rulers live in an opulent penthouse, the Grafters must survive in basic conditions in the basement.
"Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, but only one Ruler can win the prize fund at the end of the game."
While the Rulers make decisions on how hard the Grafters must work and what rewards they receive, the Grafters must build up the prize money. The grafters have the chance of joining the Rulers, and the Rulers face elimination from the whole show.
Rise and Fall is presented by BBC Radio 1 star Greg James, who said when announcing the new show: "I've been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of. It's an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV.
"It's very exciting to launch something brand new on Channel 4 and I can't wait to see how it all plays out. Let the power struggle begin…"
How to watch Rise and Fall
Rise and Fall airs on Channel 4, and the first episode was broadcast on Sunday 19th March at 9pm.
The show then airs every weeknight at 10pm until Monday 27 March, when there will be just four episodes per week until the end of the show.
You can catch up on all the episodes so far on All 4, Channel 4's on-demand streaming service (opens in new tab).
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
