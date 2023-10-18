Where was Bodies filmed? Filming locations of the new Netflix crime series

Where was Bodies filmed? Those tuning into the new sci-fi Netflix crime series, have been asking questions about the filming locations.

Netflix's latest police procedural comes with a brilliantly mind-bending twist - detectives are called to investigate the appearance of the same body in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053. Stephen Graham leads the Bodies cast as political leader Elias Mannix, who may or may not have had a part to play in the murder. As one detective from each period investigates, sinister links are made in unpicking a conspiracy spanning over 150 years. Building a world depicting so many different time periods was no mean feat, with filming locations carefully selected to resemble each one - read on to find out where the Bodies cast and crew were spotted during shooting for the series.

Where was Bodies filmed?

Despite being set in London's London's East End, Bodies filmed in Leeds, Rotherham, Hull, Bradford, Grimsby and Bolton.

According to National World filming in Bradford took place in Lister Mills, City Hall, Salts Mill, and Burnett Street in Little Germany. Lister Mills stands in for the 2050 setting, with the cast and crew seen on the Beamsley Road side of Lister Mills while filming was underway.

Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, former director of Bradford UNESCO City of Film, David Wilson, said "We’ve been working to support Netflix on this production for almost a year now and they’ve been using a warehouse in Little Germany as a studio base." He added "It’s a great team to work with, they’re hugely impressed with all the locations the district has to offer and the continued support from the team at the Bradford Film Office."

Meanwhile in Rotherham, filming took place at the stately home Wentworth Woodhouse. This Grade I listed country house was rebuilt from an original Jacobean house by Thomas Watson-Wentworth. By the 18th century, the house was owned by the Earls Fitzwilliam with the family of the last Earl owning it until 1989. It has now been taking over by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and is currently undergoing a major restoration.

In Hull, Hull Old Town and Princes Quay shopping centre were used in the filming of Bodies. At one point, Hull Live reports extras were seen waving Union Jacks and English flags, shooting what appeared to be a protest scene, with actors also posing as policemen in riot gear.

Many residents were keen to share the pictures they had taken of their local area being transformed into a set, with the Hull Images account on social media platform X, writing "High Street this morning. With some of the buildings still showing signs of the Netflix Bodies filmset which they completed filming last week."

Another shared a collage of photos, writing "How exciting to see even more filming taking place for another major drama - Netflix's "Bodies." Hull's Old Town is definitely the place to be seen!"

The cast and crew set up at Grimsby docks and The Kasbah, when they arrived in Grimsby for filming. An important part of Grimsby heritage, the Kasbah is known as "a town within a town," developing in the 1870s to serve the expanding fishing port. Buildings in the area come in an array of shapes and sizes and architectural styles, with narrow alleyways between them. Locals named the area The Kasbah at the time it sprang up, and the name has stuck to this day.

In Bolton, Le Mans Crescent was once again used for filming - this iconic street has been used as a set for multiple films and TV series in recent years. The crescent has appeared in Peaky Blinders, It's A Sin, The Ipcress File, The Stranger, and Nolly, to name but a few.

What is Bodies based on?

Bodies is based on the DC Vertigo comic and graphic novel of the same name written by Si Spencer. It has been adapted for the Netflix series by Paul Tomalin

When asked about the history of the series and the adaptation process, Paul Tomalin told The Upcoming "I think we had no idea what the patchwork was going to end up like, so we kind of went in all guns blazing and tried to see how thrilling it would be."

He added "It was originally a graphic novel by the author Si Spencer, and it did very well; it had a cult following. Then Will Gauld came to me and said, 'We want to do the show. There’s four different cops and a murder and it’s the same but over four different time lines.' I immediately said 'No.'"

Reflecting on his knee-jerk reaction to refuse, the writer later considered the many themes from well known history and much-loved TV shows he could incorporate into the show, and had second thoughts.

"As I walked away I thought I was an idiot because Jack the Ripper stuff, the Blitz stuff, Line of Duty stuff, the future, the dystopian stuff – this was wild," he said. He concluded "The unique ingredients were too good not to be bound together. At first I thought it was just too strange to exist, but then I thought I’d love to get involved in the research, these timelines, absorb it all and put it on the page."

Bodies: Cast

