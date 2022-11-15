Who is Chris Moyles' girlfriend? All you need to know about the I'm a Celeb star's love life

DJ Chris Moyles gave a rare insight into his relationship status as he chatted among campmates (opens in new tab) in I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab) and viewers are wondering who is Chris Moyles' girlfriend?

Best known for hosting the breakfast show on Radio X, before entering the jungle Chris admitted he would miss his girlfriend, cats and home comforts but confessed it's going to be weird not presenting a radio show every morning. “I am going to really miss it,” he said. “It will be very weird to not do the show and see the team every day. There is a very worrying chance I might wake up at 6.30 and start talking for half an hour in camp as that is all I have been doing for the last 20 years!"

As we look at who Chris Moyles is dating...

Who is Chris Moyles' girlfriend?

Chris Moyles' girlfriend is Tiffany Austin. The couple have been dating since 2015 but kept their relationship secret for two years. The pair met in Los Angeles when Chris took a year out after leaving Radio 1 and before joining Radio X.

Speaking about their relationship, Chris confessed, "I decided to take a year off, and that was fun. I went and rented a house in LA for a month, text all my mates who lived there and people i'd got to know going 'I'm back in town for four weeks, let's get a coffee, let's get dinner at the pub. I had a little life and that's when I met Tiff because she was living there, so everything happens for a reason."

Chris and Tiff made their first public appearance during a date at Jamie Oliver's now-closed Barbecoa restaurant in London's Piccadilly.

Speaking in the Jungle Telegraph, Chris added, "When you do the Breakfast Show on Radio One you get these amazing opportunities coming your way but you always know at the back of your head one day that will finish. So when it did finish, to do the musical and to do my own tour and then meet my future girlfriend, and then my life changed entirely, so no regrets, all happy - it's been a god journey so far."

The couple are said to now live together in London.

What does Tiffany Austin do?

Tiffany Austin works in artist management and she has worked with celebrities including Chris' fellow campmate Boy George (opens in new tab). According to her Linkedin page, Tiffany has been working as a day-to-day manager for the pop icon. Before this she worked as an executive assistant to Jet Business founder Steve Varsano.

Is Chris Moyles married?

No, Chris Moyles is not married. He is currently in a relationship with Tiffany Austin and he has previously dated Ana Boulter between 1999-2002 and Sophie Waite between 2002-2010.

