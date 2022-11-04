Chris Moyles' weight loss journey revealed as DJ enters I'm A Celebrity 2022 jungle

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Chris Moyles' weight loss journey has hit headlines yet again ahead of his I'm A Celeb 2022 debut, leaving fans everywhere wondering just how the beloved British radio DJ transformed his body.

As the countdown begins for the I'm a Celebrity start date (opens in new tab), viewers are getting more and more interested in the backgrounds of the I'm A Celebrity 2022 cast (opens in new tab). Chris Moyles was one of the first VIPs confirmed to join this year's lineup, after reportedly turning down offers to appear in the ITV reality show's past seasons. The Radio X presenter will be joined in Australia by 11 other brave celebrities, including Mike Tindall and Jill Scott, as he fights for the glory of being crowned King of the Jungle.

He'll also be expected to do challenges such as the Bushtucker trials (opens in new tab), which involve campers competing for stars that equal a meal. Like many others in the public eye, Moyles has undergone a major weight loss transformation over the years. In light of all the hype surrounding Tom Kerridge's weight loss secrets (opens in new tab) and Adele's weight loss secrets (opens in new tab), fans of the presenter are now desperate to know just how Moyles slashed the extra pounds.

How much weight has Chris Moyles lost?

Chris Moyles dropped a whopping six stone on his life-changing health journey, slimming down from 18 stone to a weight of 12 stone over the past few years. For American readers, that equates to a steep weight loss of 84 pounds.

The transformation began in 2012 and by 2018, Moyles had lost five stone. Since then, he has steadily shed another stone, and today looks completely different from his old self.

Chris Moyles before losing weight (Image credit: Getty)

How did Chris Moyles lose weight?

Chris Moyles has spoken openly about how he lost the weight, attributing much of his progress to ditching alcohol and white bread. He also stopped binging on unhealthy takeaways, having fallen into the bad habit while working on BBC Radio 1 breakfast show.

Vegetables and fruit, whole grains like quinoa, lean protein such as turkey or fish, and fresh juices now make up the bulk of his diet, and he tries to keep his booze intake to a minimum.

Intermittent fasting, which involves limited food consumption to certain time constraints, is another tool he uses to stay slim. He also learned to cook, which helps him have more control over what he puts into his body.

As for his workout regime, Moyles went from being basically sedentary to a proud gym goer. He recruited the expertise of a personal trainer and took up running and weight lifting, ensuring he achieved the perfect balance of cardio and strengthening training in his new active lifestyle.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What has Chris Moyles said about his weight loss?

Chris Moyles has been refreshingly candid about his weight loss transformation, sharing both the highs and lows of the experience on multiple occasions in the past.

He explained why he chose to make the change in 2015, telling Metro, "I'm getting older. If I don't keep fit I will be dead by the time I am 50."

It hasn't all been an uphill journey for the DJ, however. Speaking on Ross Kemp's podcast in 2020, he revealed that he was struggling with body dysmorphia.

"Before lockdown, Monday, Wednesday, Friday I would do the show, we would have a quick meeting and then I'd get to the gym and I'd train 11 'till 12 or 11 'till one depending on how fat I was feeling," he said. "I'm feeling really fat at the moment. I'm fascinated by body dysmorphia because I really have an issue with body dysmorphia, which I think most people do."

Chris has also debunked a report that he had been eating 2,000 calories a day of junk food at his heaviest weight, taking to Facebook in 2017 to say his consumption was far higher than that.

"Have you missed a zero off that? If I was consuming only 2000 calories a day, I could've lost weight! The NHS website says a man needs around 2,500 calories a day to maintain his weight," he wrote.

