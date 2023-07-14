Who is Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley? Everything you need to know

As the Hollywood star's latest film premieres, fans want to know who Margot Robbie's husband is and the details of their life together.

Margot Robbie is the actress everyone is talking about at the moment ahead of the Barbie movie release date (leaving parents wondering if the movie is for kids), and many want to know the inside details of her life and career - from when she was in Neighbours to who her husband, Tom Ackerley is.

The pair have kept their relationship pretty private over the years, and with Tom working behind the cameras rather than in front, he's somewhat of a mystery compared to his superstar wife. Here's everything we know about Margot Robbie's husband...

Who is Margot Robbie's husband?

Margot Robbie's husband is British film producer Tom Ackerley. The pair first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, in which Margot played the role of Celine Joseph and Tom worked behind the scenes as the third assistant director.

They started dating the following year and set up their production company LuckyChap Entertainment with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The couple were first photographed together during a New York Rangers game in February 2015.

Margot Robbie previously told Vogue that when she first met Tom, "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit, and then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course, we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

Meanwhile, speaking about the production company they started together, Tom Ackerley told MovieMaker magazine about their goals, saying, "If we can be a company that curates new and emerging talent, and can bring them through and provide that platform to do bigger movies and studio movies, that's ideally what we want to do."

When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley get married?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married out of the public eye in December 2016. They didn't make their engagement public, so it was a surprise when it was revealed they had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Instead of heading off on their honeymoon, the newlyweds went straight back to work, beginning filming for I, Tonya - for which Margot played the title role. She previously told Extra: "We did this film instead of our honeymoon. There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta, freezing cold, being like, 'We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!'"

But the pair did get their honeymoon eventually, heading off to Tahiti for a break.

Previously, Margot Robbie has shared how Tom eases her nerves before shooting, telling the Mirror, "I have this complete crisis of faith and think, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not even good at acting, and I can't do this.' Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband, and I'm like, 'I don't think I can do this.' He says something like, 'You do this every time. You'll be fine.'"

In 2022, Tom visited Margot on the set of Barbie for her 32nd birthday, and more recently the pair stepped out together at the Los Angeles world premiere of the film, with Margot dressed as Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from 1960.

What movies has Tom Ackerley been in?

Before working behind the scenes, Tom started in the acting world and had his first role as an extra in the Harry Potter films.

Margot previously said on The Graham Norton Show: "My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I was like, 'Had you told me sooner, we would've been married very quickly.'

"But he was an extra when he was a little kid - he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way."

Since co-founding LuckyChap Entertainment, Tom has worked on some major movies and television shows, including the Oscar-nominated flicks I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman, and he also served as a producer on Margot's upcoming film Barbie.

Previously, Tom also worked as a crew member for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Rush, and War Horse. In 2018, he and producing partner Josey McNamara were named in Variety's 10 Producers to Watch list.

Does Margot Robbie have kids?

No, Margot Robbie doesn't have children. However, inside sources have recently revealed that the star might be thinking about starting a family after she's finished working on Barbie.

One source told Closer, "Margot wants kids and once her commitments with Barbie are out of the way, they are looking at getting things rolling before her next big project kicks in. She’s so in demand right now it’s sometimes hard to even imagine carving that time out in her schedule, but she’s essentially her own boss as she works on movies that are mostly produced through her own production company - so she can call the shots when the time is right."

