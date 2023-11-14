Who is Nella Rose and why is she famous? Meet the 2023 I'm A Celeb star

Those tuning in to I'm A Celeb want to know more about internet sensation Nella Rose.

Those wondering when I'm A Celebrity starts in 2023 don't have to wait any longer, as the I'm A Celeb line-up has been revealed and the first episode is just days away. But before the show kicks off, fans are keen to know more about those heading into the jungle, from whether Grace Dent is married to who Nella Rose is.

Nella Rose is an internet celebrity who has found fame on YouTube and TikTok in recent years. She's best know for her comedic videos and collaborations with other internet stars, which have earned her appearances with Channel 4, Sky and Netflix on YouTube. But who exactly is Nella Rose and how did she become famous?

Who is Nella Rose?

Nella Rose is a social media influencer. She has over a million followers on TikTok and 900k on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has amassed over 750k subscribers. You may also have seen her host MTV’s Catfish.

At 24 years old, Nella is the youngest celebrity entering the jungle. And while she might be lesser known than the likes of Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears, her Instagram comments are full of the rich and famous - including rapper Stormzy, ex-Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows and singer Gabrielle - and she's collaborated with other internet sensations such as Chunkz and Yung Filly.

Why is Nella Rose famous?

Nella Rose is a content creator known for her chatty videos and vlogs. She often collaborates with other social media influencers to create comedy sketches and fashion content.

As well as posting outfit videos and clothing try-ons, she has collaborated with fashion brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova and Foot Asylum - but also covers some more serious topics such as toxic relationships, cheating and growing up in an African household, adding a humourous twist.

In 2021, Nella was a co-presenter with filmmaker Oobah Butler on MTV's Catfish UK, and in 2022 she won best media personality at the Mobo Awards.

Those clued up on internet culture might recognise her from the 'Are you not embarrassed?' meme that did the rounds back in 2020. Skip to 5:16 in the video below to hear the origins of the viral clip!

A TV insider told the Sun ahead of Nella Rose's appearance on I'm A Celeb: "If ITV can draw a fraction of her followers to the show - who are the particularly valuable young demographic - they will be thrilled.

"That's why signing up someone like Nella is a very shrewd move on the part of the I'm A Celebrity producers.

"She very much a 'millennial star' who's gained a profile through a very different means to all the other campmates who've been named so far."

Where is Nella Rose from?

Nella Rose was born in Belgium but now lives in London. She was born on 20 July 1997 and moved to the UK when she was seven years old.

She first started her YouTube channel when she was 18, but has taken a break from posting on the platform over the past year. Appearing on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, she told host Madame Joyce, "I've been on YouTube since I was 18 years old and I got to a stage where I was looking at my YouTube channel and I was like, 'How many times am I going to sit in my kitchen and talk about body counts', 'How many times am I going to sit with my girls in matching tops and talk about my man cheated what should I do?'...

"I got to a stage where I was like I've been on YouTube for a f***ing long time and I've been doing the same content, so I just removed myself from YouTube all altogether."

What languages does Nella Rose speak?

Nella Rose speaks French as well as English. She spoke French when she was growing up in Belgium, but learned to speak English fluently after moving to the UK.

