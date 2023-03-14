When is the Love Island reunion in 2023? Confirmed release date

The winners have been crowned - but what happens next? Fans will be able to catch up with the antics of their favourite islanders soon in the Love Island reunion.

Winter Love Island (opens in new tab) came, saw and conquered. But luckily there's one more outing in store before fans have to kiss goodbye to the Love Island cast (opens in new tab) for good. In true Love Island tradition, a reunion show has been commissioned by ITV which will document the islanders' changed lives following the live final.

Host Maya Jama (opens in new tab) has been confirmed as heading up the special, which is always a must-watch for fans who dedicated their time and energy to watching the winter series. As well as delving into off-screen cat fights and secret hookups, it often reveals which Love Island couples are still together (opens in new tab) after the villa. Here's the all-important date for your diary.

When is Love Island reunion 2023?

The Winter Love Island reunion will air on ITV2 on Sunday, March 19. Presented by host Maya Jama, the show will be shining a spotlight on what the 2023 islanders have been up to since the grand final.

"It promises to be packed to the rafters with even more gossip direct from the Islanders themselves, exclusive interviews and a celebrity panel desperate to have their say on all things Love Island," according to Audience Store, who have released tickets for the event. They've also confirmed that all islanders will be in attendance.

I’m buzzing for this reunion episode this year. One positive thing about having the bitchiest cast ever is when they all finally get outed, Maya’s just proved she’s not afraid…if only we could hear Will and Casey having it out right now 👀 I AM READYYYYY #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HcCsK9eff5March 12, 2023 See more

Fans are certainly excited to see the Winter Love Island cast reunite - with drama expected. Most recently Will and Casey seemed to come to blows during Aftersun filming (opens in new tab), when Will watched a clip back of Casey questioning Will and Jessie's relationship.

Will hit back, calling Casey "a snake". Viewers certainly want to see if the revelation has had a long-lasting impact on their friendship.

Where is the Love Island reunion being filmed?

The Love Island reunion 2023 is being filmed at the BBC Elstree Studios, in Borehamwood, London. There'll be a live audience for the show and you can sign up to be in the audience for the night.

You can make your application via Applause Store (opens in new tab) for the Love Island 2023 reunion. But please note you are not guarenteed a ticket when you apply. If you haven't received an e-ticket 24 hours in advance of the show, sadly you've been unsuccessful on this occasion.

"Some of our shows are incredibly popular, so all tickets are sent at random," Applause Store state of their ticket policy.

You must be over 18 to apply for tickets, and no cameras are allowed in the studio. But you do get to see the islanders close up in the flesh.

Who won Love Island 2023?

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2023. The handsome couple agreed to split the £50,000 prize and promised to make things official soon.

Of their win, Sanam said: "So shocked, I can't believe it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has voted for us and supported us. If I could hug every single one of you I would. That's how much love I feel."

Kai agreed, adding: "I can't comprehend it, it's mad. Thank you everybody that voted for us. Truly, I'm so thankful."

Fans went into overdrive when Sanam seemed to accidentally drop the L word in the live final. Discussing her Love Island experience with host Maya Jama, Sanam opened up on her feelings for Kai, but was similtaneously surprised at the words that came out.

"Obviously he's an attractive guy, Apart from the looks, I loved, I fell in love –," she said, before gasping and raising her hand to her mouth. An excited maya replied: "What was that?"

Kai appeared elated by the shock admission and gave Sanam a hug. The 24 year-old continued to heap praise on her man: "You're going to make me cry."

(Image credit: Future/ITV)

Kai was an original Love Islander who's Love Island journey saw him move around the block a bit. He first coupled up with Tanyel Revan, before recoupling with Anna-May Robey, Samie Elishi and Olivia Hawkins.

Kai was with Olivia when the two headed off for Casa Amor. It was here that Kai met and decided to recouple with Sanam. The decision left Olivia furious - despite also choosing to recouple with Maxwell.

After finding each other in Casa Amor, Kai and Sanam remained tight - with the Mancunian proving to be smitten with the Bedford beauty.

