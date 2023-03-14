When is the Love Island reunion in 2023? Confirmed release date
Here's when all the islanders will be back together again
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The winners have been crowned - but what happens next? Fans will be able to catch up with the antics of their favourite islanders soon in the Love Island reunion.
Winter Love Island (opens in new tab) came, saw and conquered. But luckily there's one more outing in store before fans have to kiss goodbye to the Love Island cast (opens in new tab) for good. In true Love Island tradition, a reunion show has been commissioned by ITV which will document the islanders' changed lives following the live final.
Host Maya Jama (opens in new tab) has been confirmed as heading up the special, which is always a must-watch for fans who dedicated their time and energy to watching the winter series. As well as delving into off-screen cat fights and secret hookups, it often reveals which Love Island couples are still together (opens in new tab) after the villa. Here's the all-important date for your diary.
When is Love Island reunion 2023?
The Winter Love Island reunion will air on ITV2 on Sunday, March 19. Presented by host Maya Jama, the show will be shining a spotlight on what the 2023 islanders have been up to since the grand final.
"It promises to be packed to the rafters with even more gossip direct from the Islanders themselves, exclusive interviews and a celebrity panel desperate to have their say on all things Love Island," according to Audience Store, who have released tickets for the event. They've also confirmed that all islanders will be in attendance.
I’m buzzing for this reunion episode this year. One positive thing about having the bitchiest cast ever is when they all finally get outed, Maya’s just proved she’s not afraid…if only we could hear Will and Casey having it out right now 👀 I AM READYYYYY #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HcCsK9eff5March 12, 2023
Fans are certainly excited to see the Winter Love Island cast reunite - with drama expected. Most recently Will and Casey seemed to come to blows during Aftersun filming (opens in new tab), when Will watched a clip back of Casey questioning Will and Jessie's relationship.
Will hit back, calling Casey "a snake". Viewers certainly want to see if the revelation has had a long-lasting impact on their friendship.
Where is the Love Island reunion being filmed?
The Love Island reunion 2023 is being filmed at the BBC Elstree Studios, in Borehamwood, London. There'll be a live audience for the show and you can sign up to be in the audience for the night.
You can make your application via Applause Store (opens in new tab) for the Love Island 2023 reunion. But please note you are not guarenteed a ticket when you apply. If you haven't received an e-ticket 24 hours in advance of the show, sadly you've been unsuccessful on this occasion.
"Some of our shows are incredibly popular, so all tickets are sent at random," Applause Store state of their ticket policy.
You must be over 18 to apply for tickets, and no cameras are allowed in the studio. But you do get to see the islanders close up in the flesh.
Who won Love Island 2023?
Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2023. The handsome couple agreed to split the £50,000 prize and promised to make things official soon.
Of their win, Sanam said: "So shocked, I can't believe it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has voted for us and supported us. If I could hug every single one of you I would. That's how much love I feel."
Kai agreed, adding: "I can't comprehend it, it's mad. Thank you everybody that voted for us. Truly, I'm so thankful."
A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Fans went into overdrive when Sanam seemed to accidentally drop the L word in the live final. Discussing her Love Island experience with host Maya Jama, Sanam opened up on her feelings for Kai, but was similtaneously surprised at the words that came out.
"Obviously he's an attractive guy, Apart from the looks, I loved, I fell in love –," she said, before gasping and raising her hand to her mouth. An excited maya replied: "What was that?"
Kai appeared elated by the shock admission and gave Sanam a hug. The 24 year-old continued to heap praise on her man: "You're going to make me cry."
Kai was an original Love Islander who's Love Island journey saw him move around the block a bit. He first coupled up with Tanyel Revan, before recoupling with Anna-May Robey, Samie Elishi and Olivia Hawkins.
Kai was with Olivia when the two headed off for Casa Amor. It was here that Kai met and decided to recouple with Sanam. The decision left Olivia furious - despite also choosing to recouple with Maxwell.
After finding each other in Casa Amor, Kai and Sanam remained tight - with the Mancunian proving to be smitten with the Bedford beauty.
Related features:
- Where is Winter Love Island filmed? (opens in new tab)
- Are Faye and Teddy are still together? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Grace Gummer has given birth to her first baby with husband Mark Ronson as they take a stroll with their newborn
The American actress has been spotted enjoying a post-pregnancy walk with the singer carrying their baby
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
What did Luther Get sent to prison for? Everything that happened in season 5 as The Fallen Sun streams on Netflix
What did Luther get sent to prison for? We answer all the questions viewers have about Luther: The Fallen Sun as it streams on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What did Luther Get sent to prison for? Everything that happened in season 5 as The Fallen Sun streams on Netflix
What did Luther get sent to prison for? We answer all the questions viewers have about Luther: The Fallen Sun as it streams on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Are Melinda and Layton still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
We reveal if Melinda and Layton are still together and where they are now, as season 10 of MAFS Australia gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who plays Ursula in the new Little Mermaid?
As the official film trailer is released, fans are wondering who will be playing the villainous sea witch
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How did Paula Yates die? Channel 4 documentary Paula looks at the life of the tragic star
How did Paula Yates die, as a new Channel 4 documentary about the tragic star airs. We take a look at her life, and the turbulence she lived with.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What time is the Love Island final on tonight? 2023 finalists and favourites to win
We've shared what time the Love Island final airs in 2023, the confirmed finalists and which couples are the favourite to win.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What did Hugh Grant say to Ashley Graham at the Oscars?
Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's awkward Oscars moment has gone viral
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Endeavour series 9 ending explained: What happened to Endeavour, Joan, and Thursday as the crime drama comes to a close for the final time
Endeavour series 9 ending explained, as the popular crime drama draws to a close. Here's everything that happened to your favourite characters.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
How much does Gary Lineker earn? BBC salary and net worth
Amidst a falling out with the BBC, people are curious to learn how much Gary Lineker earns for presenting Match of the Day - plus what he makes from his football coverage at other broadcasters.
By Emily Stedman • Published