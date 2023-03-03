You and Me: Cast and all you need to know about the ITVX drama

You don't have to be single to appreciate a romantic comedy drama about finding love when you least expect it, as rom-com fans want to know more about new ITVX (opens in new tab) drama You & Me and its cast.

Produced by Doctor Who (opens in new tab) and It's A Sin creator, Russell T Davies, its creator Jamie Davis has based the short-series on three people living in London who experience tragedies they feel they will never overcome. Can they find hope and love again in the future, or will the past always hold them back?

We look at all you need to know about the new show...

You and Me cast

The cast of You and Me includes Harry Lawtey as Ben who has his life turned upside down when he meets Jess (Sophia Brown). But their happiness is tainted by tragedy and they question how can they lead normal lives after everything they've been through.

Ben also meets Emma (Jessica Barden) who has a painful past herself. The lead stars are joined by former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh as Ben's mum Linda, Lily Newmark as Emma's sister Joey, Genesis Lynea as Dee, Andi Osho as Jess' mum Pam, Dominic Mafham as Jeremy, and Janie Dee as Emma's mum Hannah.

Speaking about the storyline, its creator Jamie explained, "You & Me is about a young guy called Ben (Harry Lawtey) who lives in London. In the first scene, he meets a young woman called Jess (Sophia Brown) and they fall in love, then an extraordinary thing happens in his life that changes everything.

"We see Ben’s life across two timelines, the Now and the Then, and eventually the two timelines meet. We’re telling a love story in a way you’ve never seen a love story told before."

How many episodes of You and Me?

There are three episodes of You and Me as it is a mini-series that you can stream now on ITVX. Filming took place in South East London in the summer of 2022. The show first premiered on 23rd February 2023. Prior to that the series was first shown at the Marché International des Programmes de Communication (MIPCOM) at Cannes.

