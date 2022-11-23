Aldi Air Fryer Black Friday deal - save a HUGE £50 on Tefal Actifry

This Aldi Air Fryer deal is a goody, the high-street fave has slashed the price of their five-star rated Tefal Actifry Advance, offering more than 50% off.

Air fryers have fast positioned themselves as one of the cheapest appliances to use for cooking a family meal, making it a must-have to endure this cost-of-living crisis as many across the country look for ways to keep bills down and save where possible. Goodto's Money Editor Sarah Handley says "[air fryers are] cheaper to run than an oven, so can help offer significant savings on your energy bills when used regularly."

And an initial investment in an air fryer can help with that, the cost to run an airfryer is often cheaper than using an oven. And with no oil needed to fry food, it has many a healthy side effect too.

If you're in the market for a a deal, check out our best Black Friday air fryer deals and, as with all things Aldi Specialbuys, you best move fast if you want to make the saving - not available in store, online only. Also check out the Tefal ActiFry Genius on sale at Amazon.

Aldi Air Fryer Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Tefal Actifry Advance: WAS £149.99 , NOW £99.99, SAVE £50 | Aldi (opens in new tab) Tefal is one of the UK’s No.1 air fryer brands. And it's easy to see why. This makes meal times a dream not to mention puts pounds in your pocket. It serves 6 people, is dishwasher safe and does more than just chips and nuggets (though, no judgement here) With the ActiFry Advance you can cook saucy meals too. And you can fry in those delicious flavours first with barely a drop of oil, thanks to the non-stick and auto paddle.

The sleek round machine serves up to six people, making it great for larger families, it cooks 20% faster than other Tefal air fryers, this kitchen gadget uses a clever combination of flowing hot air and an automatic stirring paddle that together ensure food is crisped to perfection on all sides.

It boasts 9 automatic programs, so if you've just got home from work and want dinner right away you'll love the hassle-free settings. All you need to do is tap your preferred mode and let the air fryer take care of the rest. And, for the ultimate in stress-free dining, the '1-meal-in-1-go' settings will make delicious saucy dishes while you wait. Maybe try the wok mode to create flavoursome stir fries, or world cuisine for curries or tajines - the world is your tasty oyster.

This uses one-pot cooking, so you can use fresh or frozen ingredients and sauces. The ActiFry isn't only for frying; it can also cook a delicious curries or stew. That's not all, as shoppers can also access over 300 air fryer recipes with the My Actifry app which is free to download.

Top tips for buying an air fryer on Black Friday

The main thing you should do before committing to any new kitchen appliance is researching it. Research the top brands, research the different types of machines you can get, and find out as much information about it before purchasing. This will ensure that you're super happy with your long-term purchase and it'll be worth the money in the long run.

In terms of buying an air fryer, particularly during the Black Friday sales, it's about finding the model to suit your needs and your family. Once you've settled on a specific model or design, you will then need to shop around to find the best deal.

Features and functions

Basket air fryers are much more basic than air fryer ovens - do you want an air fryer that can grill too? Do you want one that is easy to clean or one that has a pre-set timer? Deciding on the type of machine that you want to commit to is a great idea, it will make hunting on Black Friday much easier as you'll have all the knowledge and information you need before adding that particular air fryer to your shopping basket.

Capacity and size

One of the main things to keep in mind when purchasing an air fryer is its size - and not just the size of the machine itself but the capacity. How many people do you need to cook for? Will it feed all of you or will you have to use it twice to get the most out of it? Whatever your decision, make sure you find out more about the capacity of the model before purchasing as well as the overall size of the air fryer to see if it can fit on your countertop or in the cupboard easily.

Recommendations and reviews

Read as many reviews and talk to friends and family who may already have an air fryer. Getting a first-hand recommendation of a specific brand or type of air fryer is a great place to start.

