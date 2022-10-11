This top-rated Tefal Air Fryer has a HUGE £96 off - only in the Amazon Prime sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Reap the rewards of an air fryer today by investing in this 4.5 star rated Tefal model that's boasting 44% off this Amazon Prime Day.

Cost effective and healthier meals? Air fryers have become a must-buy item during the ongoing UK energy crisis as households buckle their belts and seek out alternative ways of getting bills down. Savvy shoppers have been surprised to learn that the cost to run an airfryer (opens in new tab) is often cheaper than using an oven. And with no oil needed to fry food, it boasts benefits to your waistline as well as your wallet.

Thankfully the Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) has arrived at just the right time - with plenty of savings to be had for the next 48 hours only. And Goodto's Money Editor Sarah Handley (opens in new tab) says there's no better time to snap up an air fryer deal - thanks to the event in question:

“Not only can an air fryer offer a healthier way to cook, it’s also cheaper to run than an oven, so can help offer significant savings on your energy bills when used regularly," she says. "If you’re looking to buy one, check out sale events like Amazon Prime Day where you can likely get a better version, maybe with extra features or a larger capacity, for your budget.”

The sale is just one of the many benefits of an Amazon Prime membership and with lots of people wanting to save money for Christmas by buying presents in advance too, we've showcased some additional offers to be had via our Prime Day live blog.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Health Air Fryer (1.2 kg) - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £219 Now: £123.96 Save: £96 (opens in new tab)

With nine smart auto programmes and a built-in timer, you can cook delicious meals more conveniently than ever. With a 1.2 kilogramme capacity, you can cook up to 6 meals that will keep your family well-fed and healthy.

Tefal technology saves you time and effort by using less oil and stirring for you. That's why Actifry Genius is preferred by 97% of testers. There are up to 54 smart programme combinations to ensure that all of the elements of your meal are cooked to perfection and ready at the same time.

Take advantage of your time by cooking 30% faster than other ActiFry versions. The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 uses one-pot cooking, so you can use fresh or frozen ingredients and sauces. The ActiFry isn't only for frying; it can also cook a delicious curries or stew.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The reviews certainly speak for themselves too. With the Tefal ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Health Air Fryer having an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. That's based on 2,680 global reviews.

"This is a Which best buy and is really effective at cooking a range of items. With the pan and the tray two or more dishes can be cooked together. The instructions could be clearer but experimenting is worthwhile. It is energy efficient and with today’s prices will pay for itself.." wrote one 5-star reviewer.

Another satisfied Amazon shopper wrote: "I bought one of these to reduce my energy usage. So far, I've cooked sausages, vegetarian Kievs, pork steaks, potatoes, chips, aubergine (roast and fried, for Ottolenghi's Lemon and Aubergine Risotto), sirloin and more. It isn't great for everything: the pork steaks, having a pat of butter on them, browned beautifully, whereas the sirloin didn't. But I'm still on the learning curve. So far, very happy."

It's not just Tefal boasting Air Fryer offers, as we've also uncovered savings on other big name branded air fryers - from the likes of Tower and Tristar.

Those looking to pick an air fryer up for under £60 should seek out these two bargain deals. But you'd best hurry as we've noticed different models by the same brands have already sold out this Prime Day!

Other Amazon Prime Air Fryer deals 2022:

(opens in new tab) Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer (4.3 litres) – View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £69.99 | Now: £55.55 | Save: 21% (opens in new tab)

With speedier frying abilities, you can make delicious golden chips in just 15 minutes. And, with just one tablespoon of oil, you can cut the fat content of fried food by up to 99%, making it healthier than ever.

(opens in new tab) Tristar FR-6996BS Air Fryer XL (5.2 litres) – View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £72.99 | Now: £54.99 | Save: 25% (opens in new tab) There's £18 off this extra large Tristar Air Fryer (hello 5.2 litres!) - the perfect cooking tool to feed large families fast - with it allowing you to cook up to 9 portions of (crispy) fries at any one time. Chips aside - the hot air convention is also perfect for cooking, frying, grilling, roasting and baking too. This really is a one pot does all job.

Video of the Week