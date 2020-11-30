We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking for Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals you've come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up the best Kitchenaid mixer deals for 2020 below that are live and still running online, so whether you’re jumping online for Cyber Monday deals or just looking for that perfect Christmas present, we’ve got you covered.

Make the most if the Cyber Monday discounts, and treat yourself to some of the best KitchenAid Stand mixer deals available right now. Whatever design of kitchen you have, the KitchenAid will fit in right away. Its design is a robust, stable and durable. With a smooth rounded design, this helpful creation is durable, reliable, and gives you the power to do more of what you love in the kitchen.

And you can control how quickly it needs to mix. With various speed settings, all KitchenAid models ensures fast, thorough and precise mixing. These mixers also come equipped with a range of convenient accessories. With a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk for all your baking needs, you can have a three course meal of pitta, pizza and cake – all homemade of course! Various the attachments and optional accessories can be plugged in the single multi-purpose hub.

Best Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals 2020:

Keep checking this list as we expect prices to change regularly. We will update the prices as and when so you can find the best Cyber Monday Kitchenaid mixer deals this year:

Why are KitchenAid Mixers so popular on Cyber Monday?

As any baking enthusiast and foodie will tell you – a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is an integral part of a cook’s kitchen. They are regarded as the Rolls Royce of kitchen mixers and are so coveted that around 2.5 million are sold each year. Beautifully designed and very durable, their reputation as a top appliance has been bolstered by decades of rave reviews and wildly popular shows such as The Great British Bake Off and MasterChef.

According to legend (described in an article on Maker Stories), the KitchenAid Stand Mixer was initially developed in the 1910s by the Hobart Corporation – initially for industrial use. When a name was sought for the consumer version an executive’s wife is said to have exclaimed, ‘I don’t care what you call it. All I know is it’s the best kitchen aid I’ve ever had.’ From that moment, the stand mixer found its iconic name. It entered domestic kitchens around 1920 – 100 years later it’s never left.

Why are KitchenAid Mixers so expensive?

The quick answer is that design and engineering of this quality comes at a cost. KitchenAid mixers have always been expensive – when the first model launched in 1920s America it cost $200 (around £150), the equivalent of around £2,000 today. The modern mixer you know and love is fashioned on the 1937 Model K, which was more affordable but didn’t compromise the excellence consumers had come to expect.

Thanks to market changes and demand, the cheapest model on the KitchenAid website at the time of writing is the Classic Mixer Tilt-Head, which is an arguably more affordable £299. The most expensive stand mixer on the site is the Mixer Bowl Lift 6.9L Professional – expect to pay around £899 for this feat of engineering.

If those prices are still too steep it’s worth shopping around for refurbished or discontinued mixers. Check out the KitchenAid outlet store on Ebay or outlets such as the Whirlpool Factory.

Are KitchenAid Mixers worth the money on Cyber Monday?

While hundred of pounds sounds like a lot of money, consider what you get out of a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. First, there’s the design – it works so well it’s only been slightly modified over the years. In fact, KitchenAid parts are still compatible with models going as far back as the 1930s. They are also solid, reliable, energy efficient and easy to clean.

Second, purchase a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and you can expect to own a quality product you probably won’t have to replace in your lifetime. There’s a good reason why celebrity chefs and professional kitchens use KitchenAid Stand Mixers – these are appliances that are built to last.

Third, they’re probably the most versatile appliance in your kitchen. These mixers can form dough, mix cake batter, whisk eggs, whip creamed potatoes and make butter from cream, and that’s before you’ve even used any of the extra attachments. Extras allow cooks to roll and cut pasta, grind meat, stuff sausages, slice and dice vegetables, shred cheese and veggies, core fruit, spiralise, make ice cream, mill flour and juice – amongst other uses.

Fourth, if aesthetics mean a lot to you, KitchenAid Stand Mixers are made from sleek and shiny stainless steel. What’s more, there’s a range of colours so you’re likely to find one to match your kitchen. There are currently 30 colours to choose from, with names such as Candy Apple, Majestic Yellow, Onyx Black, Pebbled Palm and Velvet Blue. You can also personalise your mixer by adding a different bowl and engrave the head with the text of your choice.

Last but by no means least, KitchenAid Stand Mixers carry a guarantee to protect the buyer.

What is the difference between the KitchenAid Tilt-Head and Bowl-Lift mixers?

The Tilt-Head mixer allows you to tilt the top of the mixer so you have easier access to the bowl. The small and medium models are Tilt-Head and are generally used in domestic kitchens. They come in 3.3L , 4.3L or 4.8L bowl capacity.

The Bowl-Lift mixers are larger and sturdier with a bigger bowl capacity of either 4.8L or 6.9L. These have arms that pick up the bowl to bring it closer to the central attachment (such as a whisk or paddle). These models are better adapted for larger-scale baking and cooking so are popular with professionals.

What is the difference between KitchenAid Mini, the KitchenAid Classic and KitchenAid Classic Artisan?

Not much – but the difference may matter to some cooks. The Mini (which is also Artisan) is the smallest option but not the cheapest. It has a 3.3L capacity, comes with three attachments, and is ideal for people with small or shared kitchens. It currently costs £349 on the KitchenAid website.

The Artisan models have bigger bowls, more powerful motors and come in many colours. These models start from £399.

The 4.3L Classic model only comes in black or white but still offers the same degree of reliability and the same speed options as Artisan mixers. According to KitchenAid, it’s a ‘popular entry-level model.’ It is currently £299.

It’s worth noting that if you sign up to the KitchenAid newsletter you get 5% discount off your next purchase.

Which KitchenAid Mixer is the best?

This is a matter of opinion – and requirements. The Classic model is called classic for a reason, but other models offer bigger bowl capacity, more attachments, a variety of colours and the option to go for a Bowl-Lift rather than a Tilt-Head. The Heavy Duty and Professional models are perfect for professionals but ultimately the choice is up to you.

