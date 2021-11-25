HUGE savings on Harry Potter LEGO with these early Black Friday deals

Harry Potter LEGO fans can stock-up on their favourite sets ready for Christmas, with up to 26% off as the Black Friday Amazon deals are now live.
Every year LEGO remains one of the top Christmas toys on children’s wish-lists, providing hours of fun and creativity and drawing inspiration from some of the most popular film franchises around. For those children hoping to unwrap a LEGO toy – or two – in their toy advent calendars this year, they’ll be no doubt just as delighted to receive an extra special Lego gift this festive season. And with Black Friday LEGO deals finally here, there’s never been a better time to treat your loved ones – especially if they’re fans of Harry Potter.
Harry Potter LEGO brings all the magic of the wizarding world to life with intricate mini-figures and tiny details that help kids recreate scenes we all know and love. From Buckbeak the Hippogriff’s extraordinary rescue to Harry’s escape from his aunt and uncle at Number 4, Privet Drive, there are plenty of sets that you can pick up with huge discounts.
LEGO Harry Potter Black Friday deals
With up to 26% off Harry Potter LEGO, we reveal the best bargains to add to your basket as Black Friday approaches.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Toy –
£74.99 £52 (SAVE £18)
Travel all the way to Hogwarts with the iconic Hogwarts Express train. Comes with many wonderful mini-figures including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower –
£90 £72 (SAVE £18)
Kids can get to know Hogwarts with this Astronomy Tower play set. For those 9 and over. This set includes a telescope, greenhouse with mandrakes, the Ravenclaw dorm room and Slughorn’s party. Also, there are nine mini figures.
LEGO Harry Potter Moment: Transfiguration Class –
£27.99£21.99 (SAVE £6)
Kids can live out their own transfiguration fantasy in this class, all within a magical brick-built LEGO book. Figures of Professor McGonagall, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are also included.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter –
£34.99 £28 (SAVE £6.99)
This set lets kids recreate the three-headed dog scene from the first Harry Potter movie. It has five separate parts that connect in different ways. There’s a large room with a trap door, a magic-practice room, rooftop and a balcony. Fluffy is also included in the box.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower Toy –
£84.99 – £51.29 (SAVE £33.70)
Bring your Yule Ball dreams to life with the Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower, featuring multiple iconic locations – plus many of your favourite characters.
LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy –
£30 £24 (SAVE £6)
This three-level Harry Potter Knight Bus set has a removable roof, sliding bed and a swinging chandelier. The set also includes a Shrunken Head and Harry’s chest with his wand, potion bottle and much more!
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car Toy –
£64.99 £47.99 (SAVE £17)
This Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car set comes complete with Harry, Ron, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon, Dobby and Hedwig as well as many other accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model with Moving Wings –
£35 £28 (SAVE £7)
If you’re eager to have your very own Hedwig, then this detailed buildable LEGO Hedwig model is the perfect choice. It comes with realistic flying wings and a Hogwarts letter.
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut Hippogriff Rescue Set –
£50 £40 (SAVE £10)
Anyone who loves the 3rd Harry Potter book and film will recognise this woodland scene instantly. The Hagrid hut set comes complete with Buckbeak the Hippogriff as well as the Executioner, the Minister of Magic, Harry, Ron, Hermione and Hagrid figures.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow –
£59.99 £47.99 (SAVE £12)
Recreate the Whomping Willow with spinning branches, Flying Ford Anglia car and the Hogwarts castle backdrop. The set also includes characters like Harry and various accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class –
£27.99 £21.99 (SAVE £6)
Another amazing brick-built LEGO book from the Harry Potter movies. This one is potions class and it opens into Professor Snape’s dungeon, complete with all the pots and potions.
