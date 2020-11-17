When is Children In Need 2020 and how can you donate?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Children In Need is coming up, and we've put together everything you need to know about the upcoming charity event.

Children in Need is an annual charity event that supports local charities and projects to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people all over the country. Each year, there’s a big BBC event that entertains the nation and encourages others to get involved.

Each year, the appeal show features BBC specials, performances and various fun and games. Last year we saw things like Mock the Week meets Children in Need, a performance by Westlife, and EastEnders meets Strictly. So we’re sure there’ll be plenty of fun this year!

Scroll down to find out more about Children in Need 2020…

When is Children in Need 2020?

This year’s appeal show will air on Friday 13th November and it looks like there’s plenty of great things to look forward to this year. Children in Need have been very active on social media raising awareness about the upcoming show. Recently, they announced that Laura Whitmore would be partnering with them for their secondary schools campaign, Come As Yourself.

The campaign aims to help young people embrace their identity, and they’ve got lots of charity school projects planned if you want to learn more. There’s lots of work going on behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to see more when the show airs next month.

How to donate to Children in Need 2020

If you want to get involved in Children in Need, you can raise money in many ways. If you’d like to fundraise, you can get involved by taking on an Act Your Age Challenge, joining in with the annual Duck Race Sweepstake, or you could arrange your own fundraiser.

Some great ideas include sponsored walks, bake sales, or if you’re feeling very brave, a head shave!

Or you can just make a straight donation, there are various ways you can donate to Children in Need. You can donate online, by text or by phone, and some banks, building societies and post offices accept in-person donations too.

If you’d prefer to donate by post, then you’re asked to send a cheque and not to send cash in an envelope.

Where to buy Pudsey Bear ears 2020

Pudsey Bear is the much-loved Children in Need mascot, and you can show your support by wearing a Pudsey headband with adorable teddy bear ears!

Currently you can order two types of Pudsey Bear ears via the official Children in Need website, but we’ll update this article if any other retailers start selling them. When you buy ears, 46% of the price will be donated to charity.

How much did Children in Need raise 2020?

Despite the challenges that this year has presented, Children in Need raised a whopping £37,032,789 thanks to generous donations. Lots of celebrities rallied support too, with the nation’s honorary PE teacher Joe Wicks doing an exercise-athon which raised over £2 million for charity, and earned him a Blue Peter badge!

Video of the Week

Joe wrote about his 24 hour PE challenge on Instagram, citing the official total as £2,507,315. He thanked fans for their generosity, calling everyone who took part ‘incredible’.

As well as Joe’s incredible effort, Matt Baker’s Rickshaw Challenge ended up taking place on exercise bikes at home, where those involved peddled 830 miles and raised over £4.7 million. So there was a lot of exercise based initiatives this year!