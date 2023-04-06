Does Royal Mail deliver post on Good Friday and Easter Monday? Post changes during the Easter weekend

Wondering whether Royal Mail will deliver post over the Easter weekend? Here's everything you need to know about postal collections and deliveries.

The annual Easter weekend is a holiday many look forward to, thanks to the premise of time off work, catching up with friends and family and overindulging on Easter Eggs (opens in new tab). Amongst all the fun and festivities though is disruption to essential services like banks, post offices and supermarkets - with their usual opening hours changed in accordance to government legislation over the Christian holiday.

Members of the public have questions around whether shops open on Good Friday (opens in new tab), supermarkets open on Easter Sunday (opens in new tab) and if shops open on Easter Monday (opens in new tab). In addition, some want to know about the impact on Royal Mail delivering post over the weekend and whether post offices will remain open or not. We've shared everything you need to know about postal services over the Easter weekend in 2023.

Does Royal Mail deliver post on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

No, Royal Mail will not be making any postal deliveries on Good Friday or Easter Monday in 2023. Their website states that there are "No collections or deliveries" on these two Easter dates.

The reason why Royal Mail don't deliver post on Good Friday and Easter Monday is because they are recognised Bank Holidays (opens in new tab). "We deliver and collect your mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays. However, we don’t usually deliver or collect on public or local holidays," reads a statement on the Royal Mail website (opens in new tab).

Whilst no post will arrive on the Friday or following Monday, you can expect your postman to pay a visit on the Saturday as usual. However, with no service the day before, members of the public are warned that there might be a slight delay in receiving parcels and packages, so patience is encouraged if you are expecting something.

Are Post Offices open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

All Royal Mail Post Offices in the UK are closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday in 2023. As a result, there will be no post collected or sent out on these dates.

Postal services will run as normal on Saturday 8 April, with local Post Offices also open on this day to deal with your postal needs. Royal Mail will then resume it's usual service again on Tuesday 11 April, after Easter Monday.

You can find out more about your local Post Office's opening and closing hours through Royal Mail's branch finder (opens in new tab).

What else is closed over the Easter weekend?

Post Offices aren't the only essential service that will be shut during the annual Easter weekend. Larger supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Alid and Lidl will all be closed on Easter Sunday, as part of government law.

Supermarkets, banks and building societies will also be operating Bank Holiday hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday, which will differ from their usual opening times. We recommend checking these before heading out.

