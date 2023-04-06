Are shops open on Easter Monday? Supermarket opening times for Easter 2023
Make a note of these opening and closing times
It's worth checking to see if shops are open on Easter Monday before you head out for those last minute Easter Egg bargains.
The annual Easter weekend often leaves many people with questions around opening and closing times of services like banks, post offices and of course, supermarkets. The long weekend traditionally includes two Bank Holidays which means shops and supermarkets are subject to government restrictions on trading hours, which usually mean their opening hours are different than normal.
It's no surprise then that the public are wanting clarification on whether shops are open on Good Friday (opens in new tab) and when supermarkets open on Easter Sunday (opens in new tab). We've shared details of operating hours for popular supermarkets like Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and Sainsbury's for Easter Monday, so you know exactly where you stand if you need to make a shop dash to stock up on Easter eggs for the kids (opens in new tab) and any other traditional Easter foods (opens in new tab).
Are shops open on Easter Monday?
Yes, most supermarkets in the UK have confirmed that they will be open on Easter Monday - though opening hours will differ from usual. Tesco and Waitrose have confirmed their stores will close at 6pm on the day, whilst Aldi, Lidl and ASDA will also close earlier at 8pm on Easter Monday.
Elsewhere, Sainsbury's have announced that all their supermarkets will remain open until 10pm on Easter Monday. However smaller supermarkets like Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s Local and Co-op convenience stores are expected to be open until later on Easter Monday.
Easter 2023 - Supermarket opening times
Aldi
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Check your local Aldi store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
ASDA
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Check your local ASDA store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Co-op (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm
Check your local Co-op store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Iceland
- Good Friday: Normal hours
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: TBC
Check your local Iceland store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Lidl
- Good Friday: 8am-8pm
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Check your local Lidl store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Morrisons
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Check your local Morrisons store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Sainsbury's (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: 6am-11pm
- Saturday 8 April: 6am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm
Check your local Sainsbury's store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Tesco (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Check your local Tesco store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Waitrose (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: 8am-8pm
- Saturday 8 April: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Check your local Waitrose store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Is Easter Monday a bank holiday in the UK?
Yes, Easter Monday is a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - but not in Scotland. As Easter Sunday falls on a weekend day, the Monday after has always been a Bank Holiday, commemorating the Christian holiday.
According to Public Holiday guide (opens in new tab), Easter Monday was initially included in the original list of Bank Holidays proposed by Right Honourable Sir John Lubbock MP as part of the Bank Holidays Act of 1871.
As Easter Monday is a Bank Holiday, services like banks, building societies, pharmacies, post offices and supermarkets will operate at reduced hours.
