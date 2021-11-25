Save up to 53% on Barbie top Christmas toys with Amazon’s Black Friday deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon have dropped a surprise one day Barbie Black Friday sale – giving shoppers up to 50% off a huge number of Barbie toys. And we’ve picked out 5 best-sellers that promise the biggest discounts.

Black Friday provides an excellent opportunity to pick up this year’s top Christmas toys at some brilliant bargain prices. And of course, no kid’s Christmas would be complete without a particularly timeless toy and everyone’s favourite blonde – Barbie.

Demand for the famous Mattel doll shows no signs of slowing down in 2021 – with her both charting in this year’s Amazon’s top 10 toys list and appearing as a favourite in our best toy advent calendars for kids edit. And parents of doll-obsessives will be pleased to know that if they act fast – they can save £££s on Barbie and her pals in Amazon’s flash sale. With discounts ranging between £12 and £128.50!

Best Barbie Black Friday deals – at a glance

Whilst there’s up to 53% off Barbie at Amazon this Thursday, there are other retailers offering deals on the doll throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend:

Amazon’s one day Barbie Black Friday sale – highlights:

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse – £309.99 £181.49 (Save £128.50) | Amazon

It’s the big one! The 70-piece Barbie dreamhouse has a huge £141 saving at Amazon for one day only. It boasts 3 floors, 8 rooms, a working elevator and a pool complete with a slide. Plus, there’s lights and sounds to make their role-play realistic including the toilet flush and the kettle boiling. Suitable for kids aged 3+. View Deal

Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid Doll – £27.99 £15.99 (Save £12) | Amazon

She’s the colour-changing tail Barbie that promises to make bath times a hell of a lot more fun. In warm water she’ll show off some magic pastel shades, before returning to her original rainbow hues when run under the cold tap. A great toy suitable for 3-7 year-olds. View Deal

Barbie Convertible and Doll Pack – £34.99 £25.99 (Save £9)| Amazon

Pink, glittery and a convertible – this car is the perfect vehicle for kids to cruise Barbie around in. The inside of the car features seatbelts and Barbie upholstery labels for added style. And the accompanying doll comes complete in a pink dress, with pink shoes and sunglasses for those sweet sunny drives. Perfect for kids aged 3 and above. View Deal