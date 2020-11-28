We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals in 2020 you’ve come to the right place. Lots of companies such as Amazon, Tesco and Lakeland all sell Instant Pot cookers and we’re watching all of them to see who offers the best discounts this year.

‘Cyber Week’ – the period before and after Black Friday – is one of the best times in the year to find huge savings. It’s also a great time to buy Christmas pressies or purchase heavily discounted items that are usually pricey, such as Instant Pot multi cookers.

Lots of retailers are taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. However, most sales will finish by midnight on Monday 30th November and deals will be snapped up quickly, so keep an eye on this page for the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals as they launch over the next few days.

Best Black Friday Instant Pot deals 2020

There are some great discounts on Instant Pots and other multi cookers and pressure cookers. Take a look at some of the deals we’ve compiled for you.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 80 9-in-1 (8L) Multi Cooker: was £119 , now £99.99 (SAVE £20) | Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo plus Multi Cooker combines 9 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and steriliser – and cooks up to 70% faster. View Deal

InstantPot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer Multicooker: was £179.99 , now £149.99 (SAVE £30) | Lakeland

This 11-in-1 Instant Pot comes with an air fryer for healthier cooking. It also has a sous vide function and delay start timer for those meals you want to prep in advance in the pot. View Deal Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (5.7L) Multi Cooker: was £84.99 , now £59.99 (SAVE £25) Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Mini (see offer, below), this has 11 one-touch Smart Programs: soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chilli, slow cook, sauté, rice, porridge, steam, yogurt, keep warm, and pressure cook. However, it’s larger – 5.7 litres – and also has multigrain and poultry functions. View Deal

You can also keep an eye on Ebay for Instant Pot Deals though be cautious of buying one second-hand – electrical items not sold by reputable sellers could be faulty and will not be covered by a warranty.

What is an Instant Pot?

Although the Instant Pot brand is only 10 years old, it sells some of the best-selling small kitchen appliances in the world. Instant Pots have achieved a devoted following, thanks to the versatility of its products. Hailing from Canada, Instant Pot products have been available in the UK since 2014. The multi-cookers have many functions and also act as pressure cookers – there’s even a space-saving combined multi-cooker and air fryer.

Are Instant Pots safe?

If you’re worried about the safety of instant pots, we’re here to reassure you! In fact, they have 10 built-in safety features that are designed to prevent them from operating in an unsafe manner. If the sensors detect a problem with the pot, they will automatically stop working or reduce the internal pressure.

There are simple steps you can take to ensure you’re using your instant pot as safely as possible. It’s not recommended to leave your pot alone at any point, so make sure it’s not in use if you need to leave the house for any reason.

Do not overfill the instant pot either, and make sure you’re following the clear guidelines on your appliance. Most will have fill lines to indicate how much you can put inside the pot.

What is the difference between an Instant Pot and a standard Pressure Cooker?

The key difference between a standard pressure cooker and an instant pot is down to its usability and safety mechanisms. Many of us have heard horror stories about pressure cookers exploding, instant pots are designed to be a lot safer to use and are extremely versatile.

You can use an instant pot to cook breakfast, lunch or dinner, and there’s a huge range of recipes you can try out. They’re simple to use and many people prefer instant pots because of the level of control and new features including Wi-Fi and even Alexa controls.

Whilst standard pressure cookers are still used in some kitchens, instant pots are seen as more user-friendly and modern meaning they’re a great choice for newbies.

Why are Instant Pot multicookers so popular?

Instant Pot appliances provide a number of fantastically convenient functions that allow home cooks to rustle up healthy meals with no fuss. These multi-function appliances are easy to use and, depending on the model, also act as a pressure cooker, rice steamer, cake maker, sauté pan and stock pot.

As well as being time and space-saving – enabling you to ditch a number of appliances for just one – studies indicate that if you use the pressure cooker option it’s one of the best way to preserve nutrients in cooked food. Many people also prefer the safety features on an electric pressure cooker.

Are Instant Pot multicookers worth the money?



With prices ranging from £69.99 for the Duo 7-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker, to £179.99 for the Duo Crisp & Air Fryer 8L, it’s an expensive item. So that’s why the lack Friday Instant Pot discounts are always welcome!

However, in our opinion and countless others (Amazon reviewers rate various models with an average of 4½ stars out of 5) an Instant Pot is money well spent.

What’s the difference between Instant Pot models?

Which is the best Instant Pot to buy?

The answer to this question depends on how many people you cook for and your culinary needs. If it’s for you and one other, a 3L multi-cooker is big enough. But, if you have a family or like to batch-cook, a larger multi-cooker with additional functions would be more suitable.