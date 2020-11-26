We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday gift set deals – at a glance

Sanctuary Spa Signature Showstopper Gift Set

Who doesn’t love a bit of Sanctuary Spa? They’re a classic brand, that’s for sure. Inside this pretty printed bag you’ll find everything you need to get you through the winter months including: Sanctuary Spa Salt Scrub, Face Wash, Hand Cream, Body Scrub, Body Wash, Luxury Bath Float, Ultra Rich Wet Skin Moisture, Heal Balm and nail file. Lovely stuff!

Clinique Big Genius Little Genius Set

Clinique’s best-selling Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is without a doubt one of the most popular products from the brand, and with good reason. It’s the perfect antidote for dry skin, especially important in the winter months. Inside this super saver set, you’ll get one full-size and one travel-size moisturiser, meaning you don’t need to carry the full size bottle on any weekends away.

No7 The Beauty Collection

No7 is one of those classic brands loved by women up and down the country (remember that sell out serum that targeted fine lines and wrinkles?), and so this epic beauty collection would put a smile on anyone’s face. Inside the box you’l find skincare and make-up greats including: Dramatic Lift Mascara in black, Stay Perfect eyeshadow trio and metallic eye pencil, moisturising lipstick in “Desert Rose”, rose gold nail polish, Revitalising Face Polish, Airbrush Away Primer, Purifying Clay Cleanser, Nourishing Hydration Mask and a Glow Drops voucher to spend after Christmas. Amazing!

Soap & Glory Glam Packed Set

Soap & Glory’s face, bath and body products are always serious value for money, let alone when there’s a sale on. As the name suggests, this gift set truly is glam-packed – inside you’ll find a Peaches & Cream cleanser, Bright & Pearly Radiance Boosting Skin Cocktail, Lip Mask, Thick & Fast Mascara, Puffy Eye Attack mask, Smoulder Kohl liner and the iconic Mother Pucker lip gloss. When you buy the items seperately, their combined cost is more than double the price of this set, so it’s a certified steal!

Benefit Beauty Extravaganza Gift Set

Who doesn’t love a bargain from Benefit? There’s no doubt that their mascaras, brow products, blushers and bronzers are some of the most trusted around. Inside this beauty box you’ll find Hoola Bronzer (loved by Claudia Winkleman), BADgal BANG! Mascara, POREfessional primer, High Beam, 24-HR Brow Setter and Benetint lip and cheek stain.

