The range of Cyber Monday blender deals and discounts make it the ideal opportunity to invest in an upgrade to one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in your kitchen.

Whether you’re looking for a standard blender with all the functions from Argos, Amazon or John Lewis, or looking to step it up a notch with some of the Cyber Monday Nutribullet deals, we have you covered.

There’s so much choice out there, it’s good to know where to start. Firstly, do you need a blender for smoothies, or a blender for baby food? Are you wondering which hand blender is the best? Would you like to know like to know what the best, cheapest juicer is to buy? These deals can certainly help you find what you’re looking for. Soup recipes? Sorted. Pasta sauces? Say no more. Detox juices? Yes, please.

These are the pick of the bunch on the best blender deals…

Kenwood Multi-Pro Excel Food Processor – £439.99 £299.99 (SAVE £140) | Amazon

This 1.6 litre thermo-resist glass blender comes with a 4 litre bowl, 6 different attachments, 7 slicing and grating plates and a built in weighing scale to make cooking as quick and easy as possible. View Deal

Sage SBL920BSS the Super Q £599.95 £449 (SAVE £150.95) | Amazon

This brushed stainless steel blender comes with a 2400 watt motor and 12 speed settings so it’s powerful enough to blend natural nut butters, nut & bean milks, fresh cocktails, fine milled flour, creamy dips, rich sauces, zesty dressings and freshly ground spices. View Deal

Where can you find the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

Blender brands like Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja and more are all discounted in the Black Friday sale this year. You can find them on all major retail sites but we find that for ease and speedy delivery, you’re best going with Amazon for Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja appliances, along with Argos for click-and-collect, or John Lewis for reliability and quickness.

Which is the best blender to buy in the UK on Cyber Monday?

Vitamix and Nutribullet are two of the most well-known brands not just in the UK but worldwide.

These blenders have a great reputation for a reason. They are all top of their class when it comes to power, speed and top-spec features.

Blenders of this quality aren’t cheap. Most Vitamix blenders cost upwards of £300. The popular Vitamix® E310 Explorian Blender retails for £314. Whereas the top of the range Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Blender is a whopping £675.

The great thing about Vitamix blenders is they all come with at least a 5 year guarantee attached. More expensive models at the top of the range are usually sold with a 10 year guarantee included – as these are kitchen products built to really last.

Similar to Vitamix is the brand Blendtec. These blenders, much like Vitamix, are known for their long shelf life and being able to blend just about anything. So you get power and durability for the price you pay.

The best selling Blendtec Classic 575 High Speed Blender is currently sold on Amazon for £399. With a 2.2l jug and enough power to blend anything without habing to chop it first this product is both powerful and efficient. Keep an eye out for Amazon’s Black Friday deals on this one.

KitchenAid and Smeg also make some of the best blenders on sale in the UK.

The KitchenAid Artisan K400 blender (£279.99 from John Lewis) has been described as “the mother of all blenders” and is loved by users for both it’s sleek look and design as well as its ability to blend almost anything you want.

KitchenAid products also come with either a 3 or 5 year guarantee. This means you can purchase the product safe in the knowledge that it’s meant to be built to last.

Smeg is another brand known for its style as well as its substance. The Smeg BLF01 50s Retro Style blender is one of the best mid-range food processors on the market and can be bought from John Lewis for £160.

There should be great deals on Smeg, KitchenAid and Vitamix blenders during Black Friday. So, check back here for all the best discounts during the day.

What is the best affordable blender?

Finding an affordable blender depends on whether you want a food processor that can “do it all” or a slightly simpler design.

Ninja blenders might not have the same power as a Vitamix, but they will still efficiently blend the ingredients you need for a smoothie or shake without issue.

Plus, they are one of the more affordable blenders on the market with prices starting around £49.99.

One of the best Ninja Blenders is the Ninja HB150UK. You can buy the Ninja HB150UK blender and soup maker from Amazon for £149. However, keep an eye out for those Black Friday deals that could mean you can get it even cheaper.

Another great affordable blender brand is the Sage The Boss To Go. At £129.99 from Lakeland, it’s pricier than the cheaper Ninja models but significantly cheaper than the top-end blenders out there. Plus, it can still mix up a good fruit smoothie or breakfast shake and comes with a cup for drinks on the move.

The likes of Beko and Tefal both sell good blenders for about £30 or £40. These models may not have the same high-tech features or blending power of the most expensive models but you can still make a variety of recipes with them. Think everything from homemade nut butter to shakes and sauces.

The Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender is a great model and can be bought from Argos normally for around £119.99. As Argos is known for offering great Black Friday deals, you can bet that this model will probably be cheaper during their sale. So, stay tuned!

Which is the best hand blender?

If you’re wondering – are hand blenders worth it? – the answer is yes. But buy wisely – chose highly-rated products and make sure they can do what you need them to do.

If you’re short of space, a hand blender can be the answer to your prayers. While they’re more limited in what they offer, they’re still a really handy kitchen appliance to own.

Hand blenders beat, blend, chop, emulsify and purée ingredients. Perfect for sauces, soups, smoothies, juices and dressings they’re also a good blender for baby food. Because they’re small and portable, they’re great if you don’t have much kitchen storage. The downsides are that hand blenders are not as sturdy and are less versatile than blenders. And they’re more suited to smaller quantities so if you have a big family or batch-cook they may not support your needs.

Brands known for producing highly-rated hand blenders include Bosch, Braun, Dualit, Kenwood, KitchenAid and Russell Hobbs, although there are also some less-well known brands on Amazon with excellent reviews. However, the crème de la crème is arguably Bamix, which is Swiss-engineered. Bamix is top end so expect to pay up to £199 for the Bamix SwissLine Hand Blender at John Lewis – although if you check our round-up of deals, above, Lakeland is selling this product for £124.00 – that’s a saving of £75.

Bosch is a good choice insofar as it offers hand blenders at different price points. You can splurge and spend £44.99 on the Bosch ErgoMixx MS6CA4150G Hand Blender at Argos – down from £69.99, it’s a saving of £25 – or opt for the cheaper but still well-rated Bosch MSM6B150GB Hand Blender at John Lewis, which costs just £20.

If you’re looking for a Black Friday hand blender deals, head to Amazon, where there is a selection of offers on hand blenders – or check out some of the Black Friday deals we’ve featured, above.