The range of Cyber Monday blender deals and discounts make it the ideal opportunity to invest in an upgrade to one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in your kitchen.
Whether you’re looking for a standard blender with all the functions from Argos, Amazon or John Lewis, or looking to step it up a notch with some of the Cyber Monday Nutribullet deals, we have you covered.
There’s so much choice out there, it’s good to know where to start. Firstly, do you need a blender for smoothies, or a blender for baby food? Are you wondering which hand blender is the best? Would you like to know like to know what the best, cheapest juicer is to buy? These deals can certainly help you find what you’re looking for. Soup recipes? Sorted. Pasta sauces? Say no more. Detox juices? Yes, please.
These are the pick of the bunch on the best blender deals…
Cyber Monday blender deals 2020 – quick links:
- Get up to £90 off blenders from Robert Dyas including Panasonic, Tefal and Russell Hobbs
- Up to 32% off Kenwood food processors and blenders from Amazon
- 40% Ninja blenders and food processors at Amazon
- Over 22% off on Ninja blenders, food processors and more at Ninjakitchen.co.uk
- 25% off blenders at Curry’s including Nutribullet, Sage and Ninja
- Up to 30% off Morphy Richards Products including food processors
- 10% off blenders from Selfridges including KitchenAid, Vitamix and Cuisinart
- 25% off blenders at Debenhams including Tefal, Russell Hobbs and Braun
- Get up to £99 off blenders from John Lewis including Kenwood and Vitamix
Best Cyber Monday blender deals 2020:
Our pick of the best Cyber Monday blender deals with the biggest savings that you can shop online right now:
Kenwood Multi-Pro Excel Food Processor –
£439.99 £299.99 (SAVE £140) | Amazon
This 1.6 litre thermo-resist glass blender comes with a 4 litre bowl, 6 different attachments, 7 slicing and grating plates and a built in weighing scale to make cooking as quick and easy as possible.
Sage SBL920BSS the Super Q
£599.95 £449 (SAVE £150.95) | Amazon
This brushed stainless steel blender comes with a 2400 watt motor and 12 speed settings so it’s powerful enough to blend natural nut butters, nut & bean milks, fresh cocktails, fine milled flour, creamy dips, rich sauces, zesty dressings and freshly ground spices.
Panasonic 1.8L High Speed Blender with Ice Pack Attachment –
£299.99 £209.99 (SAVE £90) | Robert Dyas
Save an incredible £90 on this Panasonic blender in the Black Friday sale. This high speed blender transforms fresh and healthy ingredients into nutritious food and tasty smoothies with its 6 pre–programmed settings.
Bamix Swissline Hand Blender
£199.99 £124.99 (SAVE £75) | Lakeland
Precision engineered in Switzerland this smart blender is both powerful and versatile. There’s a multipurpose blade, a whisk blade, beater blade and processor/grinder, as well a 1 litre jug – perfect if you want to streamline your kitchen. The stylish storage stand is handy, too.
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK –
£199.99 £129.99 (SAVE £70) – Ninja
Create anything from dips to drinks, doughs to desserts with this 3-in-1 food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender.
Crux 1200W High Powered Blender and Soup Maker –
£139.99 £69.99 (SAVE £70) | Robert Dyas
This high-powered blender comes with a 1200W motor, large blender jug and smaller 600ml jug for smaller portions. You can create soup in just 7 minutes and then, when you’re done, use the one-touch clean function to wash your blender quickly and easily.
Cuisinart Style Collection Expert Prep Pro:
£250 £189 (SAVE £61) | Amazon
This stylish number by trusted brand Cuisinart comes in silvery grey and can do pretty much everything – bend, chop, mince, dice, grate, slice, spiralize, mix and knead. It’s also features two sealed bowls to process different ingredients at once with less cleaning.
Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ:
£149.99£89.99 (SAVE £60) | Amazon
One of the best blender brands in the UK, this Ninja model comes with both a 2.1 Litre Jug and 0.7 Litre Cup for portable smoothies. With powerful, interchangeable, stainless-steel blades, all the parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
John Lewis & Partners Stainless Steel Vacuum Food Blender –
£130 £100 (SAVE £30) | John Lewis
The vacuum function on this blender makes it a winner for us. Less oxygen means less nutrients lost in the blend, more vibrant colours, fresh flavours, along with less froth and separation in the mixture. It also means you can vacuum seal your travel tumbler for on-the-go drinking and eating.
Bosch MS6CA4150G ErgoMixx Hand Blender –
£69.99 £44.99 (SAVE £25) | Argos
This hand blender has everything you could need and more! It’s ready to smooth soups, blend fruit, vegetables and more with 12-speed settings, 800 watts of power and a host of useful attachments like the whisk, beater and chopper.
Housmile Blender, Mixer & Food Processor –
£33.99 £21.99 (SAVE £12) | Amazon
A basic blender that does all the chopping, slicing and blending you need to make soups, smoothies, juices and more. It’s rated 4 stars on Amazon for the 2 interchangeable blending blade cup, meaning you can also grind harder foods like nuts as well a fruit and vegetables.
Blender Smoothie Maker, homgeek Personal Mini Blender:
£39.99, £20.79 (SAVE £19.20) | Amazon
This smoothie blender is equipped with a 350W motor and 4 sharp stainless steel blades, speeds up to 23,000 RPM and allows you to blend ingredients more smoothly.
Homgeek Blender Smoothie Maker:
£69.99, £34.39 (SAVE £35.60) | Amazon
This multi-functional blender smoothie maker features 2 speeds and a pulse function, so you can blend vegetables, berries, fruits, nuts and even crush ice for refreshing drinks.
Portable Blender Personal USB Rechargeable Juice Cup
£29.99, £16.79 (SAVE £13.20) | Amazon
Once you’ve mixed your smoothie with this blender, it also serves as a bottle so it’s great for drinking on the go. Simply pop a straw in, and you’ve got a quick and easy smoothie!
Wonderchef 60018330 Nutri-Blend Blender
£39.99, £33.59 (SAVE £6.40) | Amazon
This compact blender is great if you’re short on space, and its ideal for making tasty juices, smoothies, shakes in a flash.
We've rounded up the best blender deals for Cyber Monday, so make sure to favourite this page and check back in then to browse the best offers, deals and discounts.
Where can you find the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?
Blender brands like Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja and more are all discounted in the Black Friday sale this year. You can find them on all major retail sites but we find that for ease and speedy delivery, you’re best going with Amazon for Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja appliances, along with Argos for click-and-collect, or John Lewis for reliability and quickness.
Black Friday deals only run for a limited time so be sure to check out the discounts being offered by each store from blenders to juicers and more:
Which is the best blender to buy in the UK on Cyber Monday?
Vitamix and Nutribullet are two of the most well-known brands not just in the UK but worldwide.
These blenders have a great reputation for a reason. They are all top of their class when it comes to power, speed and top-spec features.
Blenders of this quality aren’t cheap. Most Vitamix blenders cost upwards of £300. The popular Vitamix® E310 Explorian Blender retails for £314. Whereas the top of the range Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Blender is a whopping £675.
The great thing about Vitamix blenders is they all come with at least a 5 year guarantee attached. More expensive models at the top of the range are usually sold with a 10 year guarantee included – as these are kitchen products built to really last.
Similar to Vitamix is the brand Blendtec. These blenders, much like Vitamix, are known for their long shelf life and being able to blend just about anything. So you get power and durability for the price you pay.
The best selling Blendtec Classic 575 High Speed Blender is currently sold on Amazon for £399. With a 2.2l jug and enough power to blend anything without habing to chop it first this product is both powerful and efficient. Keep an eye out for Amazon’s Black Friday deals on this one.
KitchenAid and Smeg also make some of the best blenders on sale in the UK.
The KitchenAid Artisan K400 blender (£279.99 from John Lewis) has been described as “the mother of all blenders” and is loved by users for both it’s sleek look and design as well as its ability to blend almost anything you want.
KitchenAid products also come with either a 3 or 5 year guarantee. This means you can purchase the product safe in the knowledge that it’s meant to be built to last.
Smeg is another brand known for its style as well as its substance. The Smeg BLF01 50s Retro Style blender is one of the best mid-range food processors on the market and can be bought from John Lewis for £160.
There should be great deals on Smeg, KitchenAid and Vitamix blenders during Black Friday. So, check back here for all the best discounts during the day.
What is the best affordable blender?
Finding an affordable blender depends on whether you want a food processor that can “do it all” or a slightly simpler design.
Ninja blenders might not have the same power as a Vitamix, but they will still efficiently blend the ingredients you need for a smoothie or shake without issue.
Plus, they are one of the more affordable blenders on the market with prices starting around £49.99.
One of the best Ninja Blenders is the Ninja HB150UK. You can buy the Ninja HB150UK blender and soup maker from Amazon for £149. However, keep an eye out for those Black Friday deals that could mean you can get it even cheaper.
Another great affordable blender brand is the Sage The Boss To Go. At £129.99 from Lakeland, it’s pricier than the cheaper Ninja models but significantly cheaper than the top-end blenders out there. Plus, it can still mix up a good fruit smoothie or breakfast shake and comes with a cup for drinks on the move.
The likes of Beko and Tefal both sell good blenders for about £30 or £40. These models may not have the same high-tech features or blending power of the most expensive models but you can still make a variety of recipes with them. Think everything from homemade nut butter to shakes and sauces.
The Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender is a great model and can be bought from Argos normally for around £119.99. As Argos is known for offering great Black Friday deals, you can bet that this model will probably be cheaper during their sale. So, stay tuned!
Which is the best hand blender?
If you’re wondering – are hand blenders worth it? – the answer is yes. But buy wisely – chose highly-rated products and make sure they can do what you need them to do.
If you’re short of space, a hand blender can be the answer to your prayers. While they’re more limited in what they offer, they’re still a really handy kitchen appliance to own.
Hand blenders beat, blend, chop, emulsify and purée ingredients. Perfect for sauces, soups, smoothies, juices and dressings they’re also a good blender for baby food. Because they’re small and portable, they’re great if you don’t have much kitchen storage. The downsides are that hand blenders are not as sturdy and are less versatile than blenders. And they’re more suited to smaller quantities so if you have a big family or batch-cook they may not support your needs.
Brands known for producing highly-rated hand blenders include Bosch, Braun, Dualit, Kenwood, KitchenAid and Russell Hobbs, although there are also some less-well known brands on Amazon with excellent reviews. However, the crème de la crème is arguably Bamix, which is Swiss-engineered. Bamix is top end so expect to pay up to £199 for the Bamix SwissLine Hand Blender at John Lewis – although if you check our round-up of deals, above, Lakeland is selling this product for £124.00 – that’s a saving of £75.
Bosch is a good choice insofar as it offers hand blenders at different price points. You can splurge and spend £44.99 on the Bosch ErgoMixx MS6CA4150G Hand Blender at Argos – down from £69.99, it’s a saving of £25 – or opt for the cheaper but still well-rated Bosch MSM6B150GB Hand Blender at John Lewis, which costs just £20.
If you’re looking for a Black Friday hand blender deals, head to Amazon, where there is a selection of offers on hand blenders – or check out some of the Black Friday deals we’ve featured, above.