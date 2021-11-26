Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are here – and they’re selling out fast. Be quick to pick up the perfect Christmas present with our roundup of the best savings out there.
The best-selling Nintendo Switch is always a hit. And there are huge savings to be had on everything from the top Christmas toys, to the best Black Friday Lego deals. But if you’re still on the look-out for the perfect gift for the gamers in your life, then the Black Friday Nintendo Switch discounts could save your some serious money.
For many people, Nintendo has been the ultimate gaming must-have ever since the first console came out in 1983. Now, you can bag yourself this iconic product as well as games with these early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Just Dance 2022 –
£378.99 – £284.99 – SAVE £94.
This sleek console comes in a vibrant neon colourway, complete with a 3 month online membership and Mario Kart 8 deluxe for hours of gaming fun.
Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Rayman Legends –
£349.99 – £269.99 – SAVE £79.99.
With two games thrown into the bundle alongside online membership, you can enjoy 3 player modes: TV, Tabletop and Handheld to suit your gaming preference.
NINTENDO Switch Neon, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, 256 GB Memory Card & Online Membership Bundle –
£359.98 – £299 – SAVE £60.98.
With up to 9 hours of battery life, you’ll have plenty of time to make the most of each game. This handle bundle also features a 256 GB memory card so you can access all of your games and save your achievements in moments!
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + Just Dance 2022 –
£301 – £273.99 – SAVE £27.01.
If you enjoy a bit of dancing then this bundle has you covered. Including Just Dance 2022 alongside the neon Nintendo Switch, you can monitor and improve your performance as you compare scores with your friends.
Nintendo Switch Grey –
£279.00 – £259.00 – SAVE £20
Coming in two stylish colours, the Nintendo Switch provides portable gaming fun, with twin Joy-Con controllers, 6.2″ screen and 32GB of internal memory.
Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe –
£359.99 – £339.99 – SAVE £20
Featuring the Neon Console as well as Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there are hours of fun ahead of you with this classic bundle. Head to Currys to pick up this sleek console with a choice of two colour options – a fun neon red and blue and sleek silver grey.
Nintendo Switch Neon Console with RingFit Adventure –
£335.99 – £315.99 – SAVE £20
Not only does this deal cover the vibrant neon Nintendo Switch itself, but it also includes RingFit Adventure. Using the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories you can turn real-world movements into in-game actions.
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + PDP Headset LVL40 Stereo Nintendo Switch Black –
£283.99 – £274.99 – SAVE £9.
This sleek console comes with an amazing gamers headset. Great to keep all the excitement levels at a minimum and help increase gaming engagement.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe –
£39.99 – £36.99 – SAVE £3.
A classic game that has transcended generations of gamers. This really is the ultimate fun driving experience – watch out for Rainbow Road, though!
Nintendo Switch FIFA 22 Legacy Edition –
£31.99 – £24.99 – SAVE £7.
The most famous and immersive authentic football game. Passed down from generations it’s a great bargain and an amazing Christmas present.
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition –
£54.99 – £34.99 – SAVE £7.
Perfect for ages 12 and over, this adventure pack has new outfits compared to the standard game and new items along the faraway forest. Players will explore Evan’s dream world.
Nintendo Switch Just Dance 2022 –
£42 – £29.99 – SAVE £7.
Amazon best seller! The sequel tot he popular Just Dance 2021. Which had over 11500 reviews resulting in 4.7 out of 5 stars. This is a fun way to exercise and a great addition to any party.
Nintendo Switch Mario Golf: Super Rush –
£49.99 – £36.99 – SAVE £13.
Tee off this Christmas with this epic saving! Players aged 3 and up this is fun for the whole family. They’ll love the various Mushroom Kingdom characters in Story mode.
Simply connect the HDMI cable to your TV to enjoy the traditional console gaming experience. Or else use the stand attached to the back of the device to prop up the console and play to your heart’s content on its built-in screen. And if you have to leave the house, never fear! Gamers can attach the twin Joy-Con controllers and simply use the screen instead.
You can also link your console to someone else’s to get the most out of the multi-player experience and connect to the internet to play with gamers across the world. For the ultimate gift, why not pick up one of the bundles available with these huge Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals? And for more tech deals, check out the Black Friday Beats headphones deals on Amazon.
In addition, gamers can enjoy everything from Animal Crossing to and Just Dance 2022 alongside a stylish console. Many of the bundles also come with a 3-month Nintendo Online membership included.
This subscription service is renewable and allows members to enjoy playing online in compatible Nintendo Switch games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as to back up data for most games. It also gives you access to additional features for the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app.
To conclude, whether you’re looking to invest in just the classic console or splash out on some brilliant bundles, the early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have you well and truly covered!