We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are here – and they’re selling out fast. Be quick to pick up the perfect Christmas present with our roundup of the best savings out there.

The best-selling Nintendo Switch is always a hit. And there are huge savings to be had on everything from the top Christmas toys, to the best Black Friday Lego deals. But if you’re still on the look-out for the perfect gift for the gamers in your life, then the Black Friday Nintendo Switch discounts could save your some serious money.

For many people, Nintendo has been the ultimate gaming must-have ever since the first console came out in 1983. Now, you can bag yourself this iconic product as well as games with these early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Black Friday Nintendo deals 2021 at a glance:

Amazon – Selling fast – HUGE savings on Nintendo switch and games

Currys – SAVE up to £60 on games, consoles and bundles

Very – Deals end at MIDNIGHT – don’t miss money off Nintendo Switch multi buys

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Just Dance 2022 – £378.99 – £284.99 – SAVE £94.

This sleek console comes in a vibrant neon colourway, complete with a 3 month online membership and Mario Kart 8 deluxe for hours of gaming fun. View at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Rayman Legends – £349.99 – £269.99 – SAVE £79.99.

With two games thrown into the bundle alongside online membership, you can enjoy 3 player modes: TV, Tabletop and Handheld to suit your gaming preference. View at Amazon

NINTENDO Switch Neon, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, 256 GB Memory Card & Online Membership Bundle – £359.98 – £299 – SAVE £60.98.

With up to 9 hours of battery life, you’ll have plenty of time to make the most of each game. This handle bundle also features a 256 GB memory card so you can access all of your games and save your achievements in moments! View at Currys

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + Just Dance 2022 – £301 – £273.99 – SAVE £27.01.

If you enjoy a bit of dancing then this bundle has you covered. Including Just Dance 2022 alongside the neon Nintendo Switch, you can monitor and improve your performance as you compare scores with your friends. View at Amazon