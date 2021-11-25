We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday Thorntons chocolate deals have arrived, with savings to be had on some of the best and most delicious selections the luxury chocolatier has to offer.

With Black Friday 2021 discounts rolling out in their masses this week, with savings to be made throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, now is the time to stock up on chocolate for Christmas. There’s an epic deal on 1kg of Lindt truffles as well as a big discount on a 2kg box of Cadbury Heroes plus loads of Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals.

If it’s not just chocolate you’re after, you can also find huge savings in the Pandora Black Friday sale and Black Friday perfume deals. If you want to give your kitchen an update, take advantage of Black Friday KitchenAid deals, Black Friday Nutribullet deals and Black Friday coffee machine deals.

But if you simply love Thorntons chocolate, there is now up to 25% off some of the most delicious treats they have to offer.

Black Friday Thorntons chocolate deals – at a glance:

Thorntons Classic Collection

Thorntons Classic Collection, Was £35 Now £26.35, Thorntons.co.uk

Two layers of 80 of Thorntons most beloved chocolate treats, with a combination of milk, dark and white chocolate to choose from, there’s something for everyone in this selection. View Deal

Christmas Model Selection

Thorntons Christmas Model Selection, Was £30 Now £22.50 | Thorntons.co.uk

Seriously popular among Thorntons fans, this adorable selection of chocolate reindeers, elves, Santas and polar bears has been price slashed now. View Deal

Thorntons Joy To The World Hamper

Thorntons Joy To The World Hamper, Was £95 Now £71.25 | Thorntons.co.uk

With an entire array of the best Thorntons has to offer in a gorgeous wicker hamper, it’s the perfect gift for a chocolate lover and even comes with a boozy treat in the form of Bottega Gold Prosecco. Buy it now to wrap up under the tree for a loved one or split it up to fill stockings or your homemade Christmas hampers. View Deal

Chocolate Indulgences Tasting Menu Box