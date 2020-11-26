If you are looking to take advantage of the Black Friday toaster deals this year the you have come to the right place.
Last year saw brands like Breville toasters and Dualit toasters discounted as part of the huge sale and we’re hoping to see even more deals this year for Black Friday 2020.
Stores such as Argos, Asda, Tesco and Currys are known for their competitive Black Friday deals and all stock toasters as well as offering deals on blenders, kettles and other smaller kitchen appliances.
Here’s are some of the best Black Friday toaster deals already out for 2020:
Best early Black Friday toaster deals 2020:
Black Friday falls on Friday November 27 this year. In the build up to the huge shopping event, brands will begin to share deals with customers both in store and online.
Can’t wait for Black Friday? Shop the best deals on toaster that are available online right now…
- De’Longhi Icona Vintage 4 slot toaster – £49 (SAVE: £30.99) Amazon
- Breville Strata 4 Slice Toaster in Matt Green – £39.95 (SAVE: £26.05) Amazon
- Russell Hobbs White High Gloss Four Slice Toaster – £35 (SAVE: £14.99) Amazon
- Breville Curve VTT911 4-Slice Toaster in White & Chrome – £37.99 (SAVE: £42) Curry’s
- BREVILLE Curve VTT912 4-Slice Toaster in Granite Grey – £37.99 (SAVE: £42) Curry’s
- Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater Toast & Marmalade 4-Slice Toaster – £59.99 (SAVE £20) Curry’s
- Breville ITT989 Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster – Grey – £16.49 (SAVE: £8.50) Argos
- Russell Hobbs 26063 Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster – £19.99 (SAVE: £5) Argos
- De’Longhi CTJ4003 Brillante 4 Slice Toaster – £39.99 (SAVE: £25) Argos
- Cookworks Illuminated 4 Slice Toaster – £18.74 (SAVE: £6.25) Argos
- Russell Hobbs Buckingham 4-Slice Toaster St/Steel 20750 – £29.99 (SAVE: £20) Argos
- Morphy Richards Vector 4 Slice Toaster – £33.99 (SAVE: £16) Amazon
- Swan, ST31050GRN, 2 Slice Symphony Toaster – £20.80 (SAVE: £6.20) | Amazon
- Chefman 2-slice, Pop-up, Stainless Steel Toaster – £18.74 (SAVE £6.25) | Amazon
De’Longhi Icona Vintage 4 slot toaster:
£79.99 £49 (SAVE: £30.99) | Amazon
Get nearly 40% off this retro-style toaster from trusted brand De’Longhi. Toasting up to four bread slices at once, this toaster comes with variable browning control and variable width slots – so you can ensure you get the perfect piece of toast every time.
Breville Curve VTT911 4-Slice Toaster in White & Chrome –
£79.99 £37.99 (SAVE: £42) | Curry’s
Curry’s have launched their Black Friday deals a year early this year, meaning that the prices you can get today represent some of their best offers – like 50% off this top brand toaster.
BREVILLE Curve VTT912 4-Slice Toaster in Granite Grey –
£79.99 £37.99 (SAVE: £42) | Curry’s
As well as offering 50% off this stylish Breville toaster, Curry’s are also offering a bundle deal if you buy it together with the matching kettle. Plus, Curry’s have a price promise on this year – saying you won’t find this product any cheaper anywhere else.
Breville Strata 4 Slice Toaster in Matt Green –
£65.99 £39.95 (SAVE: £26.05) | Amazon
Popular toaster brand Breville make some of the most reliable toasters in the UK and they are offering this retro-inspired model for nearly 40% off at the moment. The four slice toaster comes with variable browning control and different width slots for thick and thin slices of bread.
Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater Toast & Marmalade 4-Slice Toaster –
£79.99 £59.99 (SAVE £20) | Curry’s
Emma Bridgewater’s enduringly popular designs have been brightening up kitchens for decades and this fun yet stylish toaster does just that. Comes with 4 extra-wide slots and a de-frost function.
Russell Hobbs White High Gloss Four Slice Toaster
£49.99 £35 (SAVE: £14.99) | Amazon
Another great toaster offer from Amazon, this modern, white toaster from Russell Hobbs is currently on sale with 30% off. As with most reliable Russell Hobbs products, this toaster comes with a 2 year guarantee – plus an extra year when you register the product online.
Breville ITT989 Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster – Grey
£24.99 £16.49 (SAVE: £8.50) | Argos
This 2 Slice toaster comes in gloss grey & polished stainless steel. It has a variable width slots for different bread sizes, crumpets, bagels etc. And better yet, its high-lift facility means it’s easy to remove smaller toast slices.
Russell Hobbs 26063 Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster
£24.99 £19.99 (SAVE: £5) | Argos
This textured toaster is a stylish addition to any kitchen, and you can even buy the matching kettle too! It’s available in three colours: grey, white or black.
De’Longhi CTJ4003 Brillante 4 Slice Toaster
£64.99 £39.99 (SAVE: £25) | Argos
There’s a huge saving on this De’Longhi toaster, as you can save £25 over Black Friday! It makes four slices at once and has six different toast settings.
Cookworks Illuminated 4 Slice Toaster
£24.99 £18.74 (SAVE: £6.25) | Argos
This Cookworks toaster lets you check on your toast, and has seven settings so you can have the perfect breakfast every time. You can also make four slices at once.
Russell Hobbs Buckingham 4-Slice Toaster St/Steel 20750
£49.99 £29.99 (SAVE: £20) | Argos
This classic 4-slice stainless steel toaster will complement any kitchen. It’s perfect for toasting bread, crumpets, bagels and larger slices of bread.
Morphy Richards Vector 4 Slice Toaster
£49.99 £33.99 (SAVE: £16) | Amazon
This textured Morphy Richards toaster has an Auto Pop up function to easily remove your toast when it’s ready, and variable browning control so that you can choose your preferred browning level.
Swan, ST31050GRN, 2 Slice Symphony Toaster
£27 £20.80 (SAVE: £6.20) | Amazon
This stylish high gloss toaster has a high lift function, anti-jam functionality and a removable crumb tray for no nonsense toasting every time.
Chefman 2-slice, Pop-up, Stainless Steel Toaster
£24.99 £18.74 (SAVE £6.25) | Amazon
The Chefman 2-slice Pop-up Toaster has a modern look with a classic, brushed stainless-steel exterior giving your worktops a timeless upgrade.
We’re also expecting some great deals from the likes of Argos, Asda, Tesco and John Lewis this year.
Black Friday deals only run for a limited time. So, be sure to check out the best and biggest discounts being offered by each store:
What is the best toaster on the market in the UK?
When buying any small kitchen appliance, you can’t go wrong with KitchenAid. Despite being most famous for their mixers, KitchenAid also make darn good toasters. The only problem is, they don’t come cheap.
The popular KitchenAid Artisan Toaster is £199 while the Classic KitchenAid 2-Slot Toaster is £79.
However, when it comes to Black Friday toaster deals, you’re likely to see KitchenAid included. So it’s a great opportunity to grab a bargain on one of the best toaster on the market in the UK at the moment.
Other good toaster brands on sale in the UK include models by Russell Hobbs, Dualit, Bosch and Smeg. Toasters from these brands are tried and tested breakfast heroes and will satisfy even the fussiest of bread connoisseurs:
- Russell Hobbs Retro 21692 4-Slice Toaster – £79.99
- Dualit NewGen 2-slice toaster – £149.50
- SMEG TSFO1 2 Slice toaster – £139.95
- SMEG TSF03 4-Slice Toaster – £189.95
- Bosch Comfort Line Toaster TAT6A913GB – £49.99
What is the best inexpensive toaster?
If you’re looking for a cheap toaster that will do the job without a hefty price tag attached, then brands like Sainsbury’s Home and John Lewis Simplicity are great.
The best inexpensive toasters for sale in the UK are also ones from household names such as Kenwood and Breville. They are reliable but don’t have any of the frills that make them expensive. The Kenwood True TTP210 Toaster (£35.99) is popular, as is the Breville Impressions four-slice toaster (£28).
However, Black Friday toaster deals mean that you might be able to afford some of the best toasters on the market at a much more affordable price. Stay tuned and check back in here to see the best Black Friday toaster deals 2020 as the date approaches.