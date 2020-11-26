We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking to take advantage of the Black Friday toaster deals this year the you have come to the right place.

Last year saw brands like Breville toasters and Dualit toasters discounted as part of the huge sale and we’re hoping to see even more deals this year for Black Friday 2020.

Stores such as Argos, Asda, Tesco and Currys are known for their competitive Black Friday deals and all stock toasters as well as offering deals on blenders, kettles and other smaller kitchen appliances.

Here’s are some of the best Black Friday toaster deals already out for 2020:

Best early Black Friday toaster deals 2020:

Black Friday falls on Friday November 27 this year. In the build up to the huge shopping event, brands will begin to share deals with customers both in store and online.

Can’t wait for Black Friday? Shop the best deals on toaster that are available online right now…

We’re also expecting some great deals from the likes of Argos, Asda, Tesco and John Lewis this year.

Black Friday deals only run for a limited time. So, be sure to check out the best and biggest discounts being offered by each store:

What is the best toaster on the market in the UK?

When buying any small kitchen appliance, you can’t go wrong with KitchenAid. Despite being most famous for their mixers, KitchenAid also make darn good toasters. The only problem is, they don’t come cheap.

The popular KitchenAid Artisan Toaster is £199 while the Classic KitchenAid 2-Slot Toaster is £79.

However, when it comes to Black Friday toaster deals, you’re likely to see KitchenAid included. So it’s a great opportunity to grab a bargain on one of the best toaster on the market in the UK at the moment.

Other good toaster brands on sale in the UK include models by Russell Hobbs, Dualit, Bosch and Smeg. Toasters from these brands are tried and tested breakfast heroes and will satisfy even the fussiest of bread connoisseurs:

What is the best inexpensive toaster?

If you’re looking for a cheap toaster that will do the job without a hefty price tag attached, then brands like Sainsbury’s Home and John Lewis Simplicity are great.

The best inexpensive toasters for sale in the UK are also ones from household names such as Kenwood and Breville. They are reliable but don’t have any of the frills that make them expensive. The Kenwood True TTP210 Toaster (£35.99) is popular, as is the Breville Impressions four-slice toaster (£28).

However, Black Friday toaster deals mean that you might be able to afford some of the best toasters on the market at a much more affordable price. Stay tuned and check back in here to see the best Black Friday toaster deals 2020 as the date approaches.