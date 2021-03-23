We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has slashed the price of its XL Lindt chocolate Easter eggs, saving shoppers a whopping £5.

It comes after Cadbury released an incredible Creme Egg offer at Tesco.

For one week only, from tomorrow, Wednesday 24th March to Tuesday 30th March, Tesco is reducing some of its top-branded XL Easter eggs by up to £5, exclusively for Tesco Clubcard holders* so you can stock up on your favourite after buying the best kids Easter eggs.

As a result, the divine XL Lindt Easter eggs, which usually retail for £15 will be available with a third off – costing Clubcard holders £10 each. If you’re looking to buy Easter eggs online, give Tesco a browse.

And the deal includes three varieties – milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling, white chocolate, and assorted Lindor truffle (assorted truffles include coconut, salted caramel, milk, and white chocolate)

Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Milk Truffles 348G – £10.00 (was £15.00) SAVE £5 at Tesco.com



Lindt White Chocolate Egg with Lindor White Truffles 348G, £10.00 (was £15.00)

Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Assorted truffles 348G, £10.00 (was £15.00)

As the time to celebrate is almost here again and this year, it’s certainly going to be an Easter to remember. So whether it’s getting ready with ideas for a delicious Easter lunch and dinner, naturally followed by special Easter desserts, or just planning loads of Easter activities and games for kids, preparing in advance for the holiday this year is going to be worth it.

The Tesco price drop comes after Amazon was offering a huge discount on 100 box of Lindt Gold bunnies along with its superb deals on a huge box of 48 Creme Eggs and Maltesers bunnies.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for activities to do with the children then why not make your own chocolate Easter Eggs.