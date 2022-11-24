Oodie Black Friday deals LIVE - save up to £35 on Harry Potter blanket hoodie

Oodie Black Friday deals will make Christmas gift buying a breeze this year - just look at how snug and comfy these are.

We are team 'wearable blanket' here at Goodto.com, anything to help keep us that little bit warmer, and away from the 'heating on' button for a little bit longer. Oodies are the leading hooded blanket, and at nearly £100 each these snuggly blanket hoodies are certainly an investment. And a bargain if you bag one in the Oodie Black Friday sale, where there are savings to be had of up to nearly 50% as as well as family bundles with a whopping £154 off. Simply add in 'OOBLACKFRIDAY30' to see the discount amount honoured at checkout.

So whether you're looking for deals to dry clothes faster (our Black Friday Dehumidifiers) cook food cheaper (our best Black Friday Air Fryers ) or to stay warmer longer, we have you covered.

Oodie Black Friday deals - don't miss these!

Oodie Black Friday deals 2022:

(opens in new tab) Black Oodie: WAS £89 , NOW £59, SAVE £30 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Sleek and stylish simple black Oodie, as requested by Oodie fans. 100% satisfaction or your money back as pat of 30-day no hassle returns. Plus free shipping and free gift wrapping bow included

(opens in new tab) I Love Plants Oodie: WAS £89 , NOW £54, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) CALLING ALL PLANT LOVERS wear your heart on your sleeve with this amazing plant obsessed Oodie. Lovingly crafted from the best, most cuddly-soft materials. And, for every I Love Plants Oodie sold, one tree is planted across the world.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Khaki Green Oodie: WAS £99 , NOW £64, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Calling all Witches, Wizards and Muggles, save a whopping £35 on this Harry Potter Oodie and stay cosy this winter. Made from super-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, ﻿﻿Toastytek™ flannel fleece on the outside.

(opens in new tab) Looney Tunes Classic Oodie: WAS £99 , NOW £64, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Brand new print, Looney Tunes is enough for any 90 kids to reach for their wallet. Perfect for camping trips, family movie night, sleepovers with friends, snuggling with their pet, and so much more… Plus it's machine washable and no fuss. Just toss it in the washing machine and that's it.

(opens in new tab) Oodie Mega Pack: WAS £99, NOW £64, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Show the five other adults in your life just how much you love them, with the gift of snugly - maybe matchy - warmth. With this bulk buy, you'll be paying just £42 per Oodie, and you can pick from 39 different patterns.

(opens in new tab) Outdoor Oodie: WAS £135 , NOW £100, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Calling all parents THIS is the buy for you, if you spend weekends on the sidelines. The same super-oversized fit and buttery-soft comfort you know and love with a new water repellent outer layer to protect you from the weather. Perfect for wearing at the footy, family camping trips or walking the dog on those crisp mornings.

Oodie Black Friday kids deals

(opens in new tab) Turtle Recycled Kids Oodie: WAS £87 , NOW £57, SAVE £30 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Worth noting that this ships on 21st December, so might not make it for the BIG DAY. Made from 80% GRS certified, recycled polyester: Every Recycled Oodie is made from warm and cuddly-soft, recycled polyester. Plus, for every Recycled Oodie sold, they plant a tree around the UK in collaboration with One Tree Planted.

(opens in new tab) Pizza kids Oodie: WAS £77 , NOW £47, SAVE £30 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) A great investment, this machine-washable super soft hooded blanket will keep your little ones warm this winter. Designed for children aged from 3 to 13 years old and measures 75cm long, plus the pattern is just the best. Pepperoni anyone?

(opens in new tab) German Shepherd kids Oodie: WAS £77, NOW £42, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Calling all dog-lovers! Ths German Shepherd Oodie lets people know your favourite pooch as well as keeping you snuggly warm. Designed for children aged from 3 to 13 years old and measures 75cm long, plus it's machine washable.

(opens in new tab) Unicorn Oodie: WAS £77 , NOW £47, SAVE £30 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) The cutest unicorn pattern to keep your little one toasty warm this winter, with sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, ﻿﻿Toastytek™ flannel fleece on the outside, your youngster will feel like they’re hugging a thousand cuddly koalas.

(opens in new tab) Minecraft Mon kids Oodie: WAS £87, NOW £57, SAVE £35 | Oodie.co.uk (opens in new tab) Minecraft fans will love this. They can eliminate a mob with ease in their new Minecraft Mob Oodie. Covered in all the favourite mobile entities (or ‘mobs’ for short) from the insanely popular Minecraft game, and this Oodie is loved by over 1million Oodie fans across the globe. P.S. Totally and easily machine washable.

Related features: