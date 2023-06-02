The Tesco Baby & Toddler Event is BACK and we've picked out the best deals

The Tesco Baby and Toddler Event is an unmissable seasonal sale for parents and caregivers so we've rounded up the best of the online deals, live now, and shared them below.

Whether you're preparing for a new arrival and stocking up on newborn essentials, browsing for thoughtful gifts for new mums or baby shower gifts, or just looking to save some money on the kit and kaboodle that you need as a parent of little people, the Tesco Baby and Toddler Event is your chance to save up to HALF PRICE on all kinds of baby gear, from nappies, sleep aids, and toys to sleeping bags, baby monitors, and sterilizers. But scrolling through deals is no one's idea of fun so we've scrutinised all the deals (yes, really...) to pull together this handy list of the best of the Tesco Baby and Toddler Event deals. These items are all available to buy online and you'll find some exclusive in-store discounts too.

You must be a Tesco Clubcard holder to get these prices so it's well worth dusting off your trusty piece of plastic or signing up for a Clubcard account if you don't already have one.

Tesco Baby & Toddler Event - the best deals

Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.

We've scrolled all the items in the Tesco Baby and Toddler Event to bring you the best of the deals in one handy place, hand-picked by me - Consumer Editor of Goodto and a mum of three. (Yep, I know a thing or three about shopping, especially for baby gear bargains.)

Bedtime deals

Nuby Bath Thermometer £13 £10 | Tesco Make sure your baby's bedroom and bath water are at the right temperature with this cute but practical thermometer. Simply give it a tap or pop it in the bath and the digital display will give an accurate reading so you can decide if you need to add more hot/cold water or an extra bedtime layer as the seasons change.

Penguin Nightlight £14.50 £10 | Tesco This Nuby nightlight is made from soft silicone and, with a gentle tap, it cycles through 8 calming colours to help your baby or toddler drift off to sleep. It runs for around 10 hours when fully charged and comes with a USB cable for easy re-charging. What a bargain for a tenner!

Penguin Cot Mobile £25 £17.50 | Tesco With five calming lullabies and a cute collection of rotating characters - including Pebble the Penguin - this baby cot mobile from Nuby is a steal at under £18. And we love that it has a volume control switch.

Nappy deals

Pampers New Baby Nappies £12 £10 | Tesco This jumbo pack of new baby nappies is just £10 with the 2 for £20 deal in the Tesco Baby and Toddler Event. And these particular nappies have racked up more than 900 reviews from Tesco customers with an average rating of 4.8 stars so you can't go wrong if you're thinking of stocking up for a new arrival.

Pampers Baby Dry Nappies £14 £10 | Tesco



With this deal (2 for £20 on selected nappies) you're getting a jumbo £14 packet of Pampers for a tenner - or saving yourself £8 on the normal cost of two packets. Bargain!

Pampers Baby Dry Pants £10 £5.50 | Tesco These dermatologically tested nappy pants are brilliant for that stage when your baby is a bit too wriggly to tolerate nappy changes but not quite ready for potty training. And they're almost half price!

Huggies Little Swimmers £5.50 £3 | Tesco Swim nappies are a summer time must-have but they're not cheap - unless you snap up this deal/ This is a brilliant price for these popular swim nappies - they're currently £4 at Sainsbury's and £9 at Boots.

Feeding equipment deals

Tommee Tippee Super-Steam Advanced Electric Steriliser £73.50 £36.75 | Tesco This Tommee Tippee steriliser is featured in our guide to the best bottle sterilizers and this is by far the best price we've seen. It's still £44.99 at Amazon and £74.99 at Boots. Clean up to 6 bottles, teats and feeding accessories in 5 minutes for fast, hassle-free sterilizing.

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle £18 £9 | Tesco Did someone say half price bottles? Popular with babies and parents, these anti-colic bottles contain no single-use plastic and have a soft, flexible teat that's extra wide to help your baby latch easily. They're still £18 at Argos!

Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Starter Kit £39 £19.50 | Tesco Everything you need to get started with feeding your baby, whether you're breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or switching between the two. That's almost £20 off!

Matchstick Monkey Teether £13 £10 | Tesco Suitable for babies from 0-3 years, these adorable monkey teethers are delightfully soft on sore gums while the silver-based antimicrobial surface is both hygienic and prevents degradation. My youngest loved hers.

Skincare deals

Aveeno Baby Daily Care Lotion £6.50 £4.30 | Tesco Clinically proven to protect baby skin from dryness and moisturise for an incredible 24 hours, this daily care lotion contains the highest quality oatmeal and I can give it to you on good authority that it's absolutely lovely for mum's skin too! And there are lots of other Aveeno products on special offer at Tesco.

Childs Farm Baby Shampoo £4.25 £2.85 | Tesco Suitable from birth, this gentle baby shampoo is fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Approved by dermatologists and paediatricians, Childs Farm products are pretty much adored by paretns for their natural and gentle cleansing properties. But they're not cheap - unless you snap them all up from the Tesco Baby and Toddler Event! And there are deals of loads of items in the Childs Farm range so you can get the bathroom fully stocked. My absolute fave is the Blackberry and Apple Body Wash, also down from £4.25 to £2.85.

Palmers Massage Lotion For Stretch Marks £5.50 £4.50 | Tesco After three babies, including a nine-and-a-half-pounder, I've got more stretch marks than skin these days and I'm ok with that. Mama stripes and all that jazz. But I still keep a bottle of this on my dresser because the pure cocoa butter and shea butter combo is suitable for all-over use and keeps my 40-something face moisturised like nothing else.

How long is the baby event on at Tesco?

The Tesco Baby & Toddler Event launched on Wednesday 31 May and will continue both in-store and online until Tuesday 11 July 2023.

Does Tesco have a baby club?

What was once called Tesco Baby Club is now part of Tesco Clubcard so if you're a Clubcard holder you will still receive information about baby gear deals and discounts but they'll be sent out by Tesco Clubcard.

All the major supermarkets and lots of the larger retailers run shopping events throughout the year offering customers saving on items for babies and children. The Boots Baby Event is also live at the moment, with deals on everything from car seats and breast pumps to pushchairs and prams.

Looking for more family buying advice? Have a peek at our guides to the best prams and the best pushchairs to suit your budget. And if you're travelling with kids this summer, take a look at our roundup of the best travel cots and follow our tips for choosing the best travel stroller.