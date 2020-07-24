Best toys for three year olds – top gifts and presents for boys and girls

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best toys for three-year-olds will really help them embrace the changes and child development stages they are going through at this age.

Three-year-olds show an increased sense of independence, curiosity in the world around them (you will be asked lots of questions) and will have developed skills like holding a pencil well, climbing, scooting, riding a balance bike and more.

These new skills and newfound independence mean there are a whole host of new toys for three-year-olds that they will love to play with and we’ve rounded up the best below. So, whether you’re looking for the perfect present for a three-year-old or just treating a little tyke in your life to a new toy, we’ve got you covered.

What are the best toys for three-year-olds?

Below we’ve rounded up the best toys for three-year-olds out there for 2020. From toys and dolls that will encourage their emotional development to games that will challenge their newly learnt skills.

The most important thing about all of the toys for three-year-olds included below? Kids and parents alike both love them! So you can be assured that you’re in good company when purchasing one for the lucky three-year-old in your life. For younger children, take a look at our ideas for toys for two-year-olds and our ideas for fun gifts and toys for one-year-olds.

BRIO World Railway Starter Train

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £35.63

Children will have hours of fun playing with a train set and the different pieces and characters provided in this box well be great for helping to build their vocabulary. Storytelling and role play also promote personal, social and emotional development.

Petit Collage PTC261 Wooden Game

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £25

This wooden game is great for developing dexterity in children and getting them to learn to focus to achieve their goal. Sure to keep children entertained for hours they can play on their own or in small groups, learning to take turns.

Crayola Colour and Style Unicorn Craft Kit

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

Your little one can personalise their Crayola colour and style unicorn again and again with dry erase markers, beads and a hairbrush. This toy unicorn can be decorated again and again, so they can create new designs each time and unleash their creativity.

Montessori Toddler Stacking Carrot Toy

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £17.99

This stacking game is a fun way to educate children, and develop their cognitive skills as well as encouraging them to eat vegetables, which is very important! By playing with these carrots, children will learn about size and shapes.

REMOKING Kids Educational Toys Matching Letter Game

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.99

This spelling letter matching set includes 32-word flash cards, 10 letter cubes, 20 number blocks, 5 mathematical symbol blocks and a matching tray. It’s great for educating little ones about spelling and numbers.

Animal Matching Car

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £19.99

This car toy provides educational thinking skills, shape recognition, problem solving skills, creativity, fine motor skills, and hand-eye coordination, with a variety of brightly coloured animal shapes to keep little ones entertained.

Orchard Toys Shopping List Game

Age suitability: 3+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £7.50

This game encourages memory and literacy skills and is suitable for 2 to 4 players. Each player picks a trolley or basket that they must fill. Turn over one of the 32 cards showing familiar, everyday items from the supermarket. If they are on your list, you can pop them in your trolley or basket! The winner is the first player to collect all the items on their list.

What kind of games can three-year-olds play?

The best toys for three-year-olds will allow them to do something they absolutely love at this age – playing with others!

Child development expert and psychologist Dr. Amanda Gummer explained to us:

‘As children get older, their friends have a bigger and more important role to play and this starts with the transition around 2 or 3 years of age from parallel play to cooperative play.

‘Children go from playing alongside other children with minimal interaction to playing with them, either competing with them or collaborating with them.’

A child’s imagination begins to really develop at age three too, so this will change the way that they play too. You will start to see how they enjoy pretend or make-believe games – and may even invent an imaginary friend.

‘As children start to get ready for school, play sets and dressing up toys and other games that they can play with friends are great,’ Dr Amanda recommends.

What are the best learning toys for three-year-olds?

Your child’s language skills will be improving every day around this age, making it a good time to introduce your child to letters and sounds.

You don’t want to put them under any pressure to learn, however, so keeping it fun and playful with educational toys is a great way to do this. We’ve included some below in our round-up of the best toys for three-year-olds.

Dr. Amanda Gummer also advises that ‘holistic development’ is just as important as ‘learning things like letters and numbers.’

‘Communication skills are key when in a group setting so helping children develop their language skills so they can be understood and can ask for things when they are in a childcare setting is really beneficial,’ she explains.

‘Social skills such as sharing and turn-taking are also important so playing simple games and having play dates where children can practise sharing are great.’

Your child’s memory will also be improving now, and they may be able to remember the words and tunes of favourite songs or nursery rhymes. Three-year-olds may also be able to count to 10 and recognise some colours. So any games that help practice these skills are also good.