Best toys for 6-year-old boys and girls 2020

The best toys for six year old boys and girls will build on the skills they have already learnt, help them overcome new challenges, encourage cooperation and sharing with other children and continue to foster their imaginations and sense of freedom and fun!

Obviously a good toy is one that a child will love to play with again and again. But unlike baby toys or sensory toys that younger children love, toys for six year old boys and girls will also support another importance aspect of being this young, tender age – friendships and group play.

What do 6 year olds like to play with?

By the age of six, friendships are very important to your child. Most children prefer to play in same sex groups, where girls tend to spend their time with one or two best friends, while boys prefer to be part of a large group.

The best toys for six year old boys and girls will enable this style of play, whether it’s a craft or imaginary play set that six year old girls can play with together in a pair or ball and outdoor games that allow for larger group play for six year old boys. But before you start scouring the internet for toys to buy for the 6-year-old in your life, we’re expecting some exciting things and some of the best Argos Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen this year.

What are good activities for 6 year olds?

Coming up with activities to entertain kids all day can be exhausting, especially as they get slightly older and they have more energy, more questions and a greater ability to do more in a day.

Luckily, by the age of 6, kids have mastered independent play and are ready for a little more freedom – so not every one of their games and activities has to include you. Although that doesn’t mean a child won’t want you to be involved all the time!

Norland Nanny and founder of The Nanny Louenna app, Louenna Hood has also shared with us what activities and toys she has found particularly effective for entertaining 6-year-old kids with:

Make your own story book – plan and design the beginning, middle and end of a story, then draw illustrations to match each page.

– plan and design the beginning, middle and end of a story, then draw illustrations to match each page. They love outdoor treasure hunts – by the age of six they are often able to read simple instructions so you can write out some riddles to get them to the next clue and leave a small prize at the end.

– by the age of six they are often able to read simple instructions so you can write out some riddles to get them to the next clue and leave a small prize at the end. Painting – I often set up watercolour painting stations outdoors and ask children to paint what they see. It could be a landscape or an object. Painting by numbers is always popular at this age too.

– I often set up watercolour painting stations outdoors and ask children to paint what they see. It could be a landscape or an object. Painting by numbers is always popular at this age too. Homemade play doh – You can make this with simple ingredients, just flour, baking soda, water and olive oil, and it is super fun. Mix the ingredients together, make shapes and then when you think all the fun is finished, make the dough into a pizza base and enjoy homemade pizzas for lunch.

Best toys for 6 year olds 2020

Smiffys King Arthur Medieval Costume

Age Suitability: 4-6 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.98

Imaginative play is such an important part of being a child and both boys and girls at the age of 6 will love pretend play.

Whether it’s a tea party for two or a knights and soldiers quest to vanquish a monster in the garden, there are lots of different dress up options for kids of this age that you can buy them to continue to encourage pretend play and let their imaginations grow.

Galt Toys Science Lab Kit

Age Suitability: 6- 8 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £12.99

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) toys are great for children of this age to help inspire an interest in these subjects and foster some early skills that will help them later on in school.

Fun science experiment kits for kids make some of the best STEM toys for six year olds as they can get stuck in to messy play whilst learning some of the most basic and fundamental principals of science and the way the world works.

Waboba Moon Ball

Age Suitability: 5 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

Simple social games like playing with a ball, hoops or skittles never fail to please children and allow them to play in groups of friends their own age.

Getting toys like this that are suitable for use outside in the garden or in a park have the double benefit of helping kids burn off energy and getting them out of the house for a bit while they play!

So Sand DIY SDD 016 Magic Sand Studio

Age Suitability: 6 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £19.99

Sand play toys are great for encouraging creativity and facilitating pretend play in children of this age.

Magic sand sets that let children design their own sand sculptures and structures, work with different colours of sand, cut, mould, shape and create are great for moving sand play away from preschool sandpit style activities and into a more grown up arts and craft play for six year olds.

John Lewis & Partners Make and Paint Pottery Set

Age Suitability: 6 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £8

Anything that helps kids create stuff and encourages them to be creative and create something themselves makes a great toy for a six year old.

Pottery making and painting kits are great for continuing to develop fine motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination, as well as continuing to encourage a child’s individual creativity and expression.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Alt Grrrl Fashion Doll

Age Suitability: 6 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £59.99

Buying a doll that comes with accessories is a brilliant way to facilitate pretend and imaginative play and these bestselling dolls are popular across the world for a reason.

Six-year-old girls especially are fans of these dolls, which come with a selection of clothes, shoes and accessories in every box.

Galt Toys Fab Foil Art

Age Suitability: 6 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

Six year old girls especially will love receiving an art set as a new toy and the potential to keep them occupied for hours, engrossed in creating and making, is high.

Whether it’s making mosaic pictures, painting a model they can then play with afterwards, learning about different textiles and materials with foil or felt art kits or discovering the joys of making something they can wear like bracelets or T-shirt painting, there are so many different ways to keep kids entertained with art set toys.

Ravensburger The Planets XXL Puzzle, 100 Pieces

Age Suitability: 6 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £8.99

Toys that help with problem-solving are great for six year olds and puzzles are the perfect example of a toy which will keep them engaged and entertained while building on those skills.

If you pick a puzzle with an educational picture on that they can learn from too – think the solar system, a map of the world or even illustrations of dinosaurs if your child loves dinos – then even better!

LEGO 60216 City Fire Downtown Fire Brigade

Age Suitability: 6 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £84.99

Toys that help with problem-solving are always a fail-safe bet when it comes to buying gifts for kids.

As they reach the age of six and older, swap the building blocks they enjoyed playing with as toddlers to more mechanical, technical building toys such as Lego or model construction kits.

