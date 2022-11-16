Black Friday toy deals 2022: LEGO, Barbie, Bluey and more

Black Friday is right around the corner and many of the most popular toy brands have already started dropping their prices.

When it comes to getting your hands on the top toys for Christmas (opens in new tab), there's no better opportunity than Black Friday, which sees toy brands and retailers slashing their prices for a limited time. We've already spotted lots of early Black Friday toy deals on many of this year's most coveted toys including items from Amazon's top toys (opens in new tab) list, some cracking Black Friday LEGO deals, and toys for TV lovers including Bluet and Paw Patrol.

Early Black Friday toy deals

Paw Patrol

(opens in new tab) Paw Patrol Balance Bike - was £52.99 , now £36.99 | Very (opens in new tab) The ideal first bike for Paw Patrol fans, this balance bike would make a lovely gift for a little one getting to grips with life on two (or four, to start with!) wheels. Designed to help improve stability and confidence, it has lightweight 25cm wheels with puncture-proof tyres and deep tread for extra grip, whatever your terrain. A saving of £16 makes this a super affordable first bike. It's recommended for ages 2+, but you can also get £13 off the Paw Patrol tricycle (opens in new tab) or £8 off the Paw Patrol scooter (opens in new tab) in this early Black Friday toy sale.

(opens in new tab) Paw Patrol Adventure City Lookout Game - was £14.99 , now £11.99 | Very (opens in new tab) Fans of Paw Patrol can play as Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, or Skye as they search for 4 mission tokens - before the lonely pups get sent to obedience school - to save Adventure City and win the game! This board game is suitable for 2-6 players and those aged 4+.

Barbie

(opens in new tab) Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid Doll - was £27.99 , now £15 | Amazon (opens in new tab) She's the colour-changing tail Barbie that promises to make bath times so much more fun. In warm water, she'll show off some magic pastel shades, before returning to her original rainbow hues when you run her under the cold tap. A great toy suitable for 3-7 year-olds, this deal will save you £12.99 off the usual price.

(opens in new tab) Barbie Convertible and Doll Pack - was £34.99 , now £29.95 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Pink, glittery, and a convertible - this car is the perfect vehicle for kids to cruise Barbie around in. The inside of the car features seatbelts and Barbie upholstery labels for added style. And the accompanying doll comes complete in a pink dress, with pink shoes and sunglasses for those sweet sunny drives. Perfect for kids aged 3 and above, there's £5 off with this early Black Friday Barbie deal.

(opens in new tab) Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams Singing Barbie “Malibu” - was £29.99 , now £13.00 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Kids can live out their rockstar dreams with this ultra cool Malibu singing Barbie. When they lift the microphone to her mouth, they'll be rewarded with some catchy Barbie music that plays. And if that isn't cool enough - her shimmery dress lights up too! The set comes complete with a guitar, headset, and microphone stand. Suitable for 3+ years, you can save £16 on this buy at Amazon now.

(opens in new tab) Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Playset - was £57.99 , now £42.99 - Very (opens in new tab) Little hands will love exploring all 3 floors of this mighty miniature Barbie dreamhouse - suitable for those aged 18 months to 5 years. The interactive playset is all singing and dancing too - with a light-up pool and slide, plus one push of the button will give them 45+ songs, sounds, and phrases.

(opens in new tab) Barbie 6V Battery Operated Trike - with lights and sounds - was £139.99 , now £89.99 | Very (opens in new tab) Speeding about in pure Barbie style - this foot-operated pedal control Mini Quad is both safe and easy to use (coming 90% assembled). Riders will love the multi-coloured lights horn and motor sounds. Suitable for kids up to 3 years.

Bluey

(opens in new tab) Bluey10" Balance Bike - was £55 , now £39.99 | Very (opens in new tab) The perfect first bike for any Bluey fan, this toy has moulded wheels to provide extra stability and deep tread tyres for excellent grip. Older Bluey fans can also enjoy the scooter (opens in new tab), now with £10 off, while kids aged 1+ can enjoy the Bluey tricycle (opens in new tab), which also has £10 off.

(opens in new tab) Bluey Dance & Play Plush - was £49.99 , now £39.99 - Boots (opens in new tab) This animated plush toy offers hours of entertainment, with over 55 phrases, four songs, and three games: Statues, Dance Mode and Copycat. Made with super-soft materials, this plush doubles as a cuddly toy too.

(opens in new tab) Bluey School Playset - was £34.99 , now £27.99 | Boots (opens in new tab) This playset opens out into three different areas - a Classroom, Cozy Cove and Story Stage - and includes three-inch figures of Chloe and Bluey, as well as accessories and stickers to decorate with.

(opens in new tab) Bluey 8-Figure Multipack - was £24.99 , now £19.99 |Boots (opens in new tab) Including Bluey, Bingo, Chilli (Mum) and Bandit (Dad) figures, plus four of Bluey's friends: Coco, Snickers, Rusty and Muffin, this set is perfect for recreating moments from the TV show and encouraging imaginative play.

(opens in new tab) Bluey Jumbo Plush - was £19.99 , now £15.99 - Boots (opens in new tab) Cuddle up with this 18-inch Bluey toy, made from super-soft fabric with detailed embroidery and stitching. Fans of the show might also enjoy the Bingo plush (opens in new tab), currently discounted by £4.

L.O.L Surprise!

(opens in new tab) LOL Surprise Clubhouse - Doll Play House With 40+ Surprises - was £54.99 , now £39.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Predicted as one of the top toys this year. In a world where babies run everything it's no surprise that this set - along with 40+ Surprises and 2 Exclusives Dolls - will be a bestseller this year. Young fans will be blown away to find this under the tree this year.

(opens in new tab) LOL Surprise OMG SPICY BABE Fashion Doll - was £32.99 , now £14.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Spicy Babe is one LOL doll that's ready to rip up the runway - thanks to her stunning pink make-up and styled hair. She's the big sister to LOL Surprise character, Spice Dress Spicy Babe after all! The set includes 20 surprises for young fans to unbox - think killer accessories galore.

(opens in new tab) LOL Surprise OMG Fashion Show Mega Runway Playset - was £169.99 , now £129.99 | JD Williams (opens in new tab) Any devoted L.O.L. Surprise fan's collection isn't complete without the OMG Fashion Show Mega Runway. Featuring an incredible 80 surprises - including 12 dolls with the fiercest accessories - kids can spend hours mixing, matching and creating looks ready for the runway. Suitable for ages 4 upwards.

(opens in new tab) LOL Surprise RC Wheels Remote Control Car - was £30.99 , now £23.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save on this super chic remote-control car, the first ever from LOL Surprise! It comes with an easy-steer remote to allow for motion steering and an exclusive doll to enjoy the ride.

Playmobil

(opens in new tab) Playmobil Ghostbusters Firehouse - was £59.99 , now £56.99 | Zavvi (opens in new tab) This dollhouse-style toy has numerous rooms such as a laboratory, office, garage, and a 'ghost containment unit' in the basement, as well as 228 pieces to play with. Characters included are a ghost hunter, researcher, secretary, key master, and library ghost.

(opens in new tab) Playmobil Dino Explorer Carry Case - was £13.99 , now £11.99 | Zavvi (opens in new tab) Dinosaur lovers will be thrilled with this toy, which includes an explorer, two velociraptors, and three bones, as well as a shell, binoculars, and a map - perfect for imaginative play.

Fisher Price

(opens in new tab) Fisher-Price GYF65 Little People Serve It Up Burger Truck - was £20.99 , now £11.75 | Amazon (opens in new tab) We know a few kids that will love this push-along, musical toy food truck with its sweet chef and customer figures. The driver's seat and customer's tray also feature a button that makes sounds, plays songs, and says phrases. Great for those between 1-5 years.

(opens in new tab) Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo - was £104.99 , £74.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Spin over to Amazon quickly for this super-popular baby activity centre. With a seat that spins 360° and a free-standing steel frame so your baby can bounce away safely, it's a must-have piece of baby gear.

(opens in new tab) Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy - was £25.58 , now £21.49 | Amazon (opens in new tab) All little kids love huggable presents. And this Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy provides the opportunity to do just that. On board, there are 75+ songs, sounds, tunes, and phrases the bear can play. The bear's hand, foot, ear, and heart all light up to respond to the baby's touch, all designed to encourage a 1-year-old to say their first words.

Hot Wheels

(opens in new tab) Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Car Chompin' Mega-Wrex Vehicle - was £45.00 , now £34.00 | Argos (opens in new tab) This enormous Hot Wheels truck comes to life with light and sound. Press the dinosaur's tail to see it eat the 1:64 scale die-cast car (included in purchase), and any other vehicles in its path - making it a great addition to Hot Wheels collections.

(opens in new tab) Hot Wheels City Colour Shifters Mega Tower Car Wash Playset - was £53 , now £42 | Argos (opens in new tab) Use the two water tanks to clean your Hot Wheels Colour Shifters car, and watch the vehicle change colour in hot and cold water. No need to worry about the mess - the tray at the bottom of the set will catch any excess water.