Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: De’Longhi, Nespresso and more

Treat yourself to one of these amazing Black Friday coffee machine deals and discounts. A coffee machine is a great addition to any household, especially if you’re an avid coffee drinker.

Whether you’re looking for an instant coffee machine with pods or a machine that produces coffee straight from beans, retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, and Currys have got you covered – just like the best Black Friday Kitchenaid mixer deals and Black Friday blender deals.

Although Black Friday isn’t until 26th November, some early Black Friday coffee machine deals have already started.

Best Black Friday coffee machine early deals – at a glance

Best Black Friday coffee machine early deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11707 Coffee Machine by Magimix – £149.99 £78 (SAVE £71.99) | Amazon

A simple one-button system that uses pods. We love that you can use five different cup sizes with this model varying from Alto to Espresso. A great deal saving an amazing £71.99. View Deal

TASSIMO by Bosch Happy TAS1002GB Coffee Machine – £99.99 £29.99 (SAVE £70) | Currys

At just £29.99, this Tassimo by Bosch model will certainly look the part sitting on your kitchen counter. We love that you can choose from 80 different types of coffee pods for this machine. View Deal

Salter EK4368 Caffe Bean to Jug Coffee Maker – £99.99 £64.99 (SAVE £35) | Robert Dyas

This coffee machine is great for the morning rush as it takes just 30-seconds to press the coffee. We love the digital control panel on this bargain machine too as it makes using it much easier. View Deal

De’Longhi Dolce Gusto EDG225.W Genio S Pod Coffee Machine – £79.99 £60.23 (SAVE £19.76) | Amazon

Get 25% off this classic model from De’Longhi. This advanced high-pressure machine is compatible with NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto pods – ideal if you’re a NESCAFÉ fan. Plus it’s so easy to use. View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11710 Coffee Machine – £199.99 £119 (SAVE £80.99) | Amazon

We love the look of this model, with a sleek, modern feel. This machine features a one-button system. Save a massive 40% off this popular Nespresso coffee machine – a great deal for 2021. View Deal

De’Longhi Eletta, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – £829.99 £699 (SAVE £130.99) | Amazon

Perfect for barista-style coffee every time. This coffee machine is easy to clean with an automatic descaling and rinsing programme. You can make a variety of coffees with this model too including latte macchiato and caffee latte. View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11398 Coffee Machine by Magimix – £179.99 £89.90 (SAVE £90.09) | Amazon

Save a massive 50% off this coffee machine from Nespresso. This convenient model includes one-button preparation, automatic capsule ejection, and electrical opening and closing. View Deal

Nespresso by Sage Creatista Uno SNE500BKS4GUK1 Coffee Machine – £349.99 £299 (SAVE £50) | Currys

This nifty machine has a milk frothy attached – great for those creamier coffees. We love that this coffee machine comes with an auto power shut-off, ideal if you’re in a hurry. View Deal

Jura E6 15350 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – £815 £599 (SAVE £216) | AO.com

Save over £200 with this great deal from AO.com. This Jura coffee machine includes 11 pre-programmed coffees and produces barista-quality coffee each time at the perfect temperature too. View Deal

Salter EK4369 Caffe Barista Pro Espresso Maker – £139.99 £69.99 (SAVE £70) | Robert Dyas

Great for a family of coffee drinkers, Salter’s Barista Pro makes two cups at the same time. We love the milk frother function, ideal for lattes. And the £70 is a great deal too. View Deal

De’Longhi Dinamica ECAM 350.55.B Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – £1,200 £629 (SAVE £571) | Currys

Save a massive £571 on this De’Longhi coffee machine. Personalise the settings on this model to ensure the perfect cup of coffee every morning. The reservoir stores water for up to 12 cups. View Deal

Russell Hobbs 23241 Grey Luna Filter Coffee Maker – £59.99 £50 (SAVE £9.99) | Amazon

A smaller model that won’t take up tons of room on your kitchen counter. We love that this coffee machine features an auto-clean function and keep warm plate. View Deal

Where can you find the best Black Friday coffee machine deals?

Highlights for so far for Black Friday include the following coffee machine deals and discounts:

Coffee machine brands such as De’Longhi, Nespresso, Salter, and many others are predicted to be discounted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. Most of these deals can be found on major retail sites such as Amazon, Currys, AO.com, and Robert Dyas.

For fast delivery, we’d recommend Amazon. For click and collect options John Lewis and Argos are certainly good ones to keep an eye on for deals as this will cut the cost of postage off your purchase too. Robert Dyas is offering free delivery when spending over £50 – and has named day and next day delivery options too, if you want your goods sooner rather than later.

Which is the best coffee machine to buy in the UK on Black Friday?

Sage, De’Longhi, and Nespresso are three of the best-known and best-loved coffee machine brands in the UK. They tick all of the boxes when it comes to bestsellers, good value for money, and most importantly quality barista-standard drinks.

Sage coffee machine deals

Coffee machines of this high spec and quality aren’t cheap and Sage coffee machines are for those with a large budget in mind. Prices for Sage machines vary from £500 up to around the £1,000 mark.

Some of our favourites for this year – which are all on Black Friday early deals already – include the Sage Barista Express BES875UK Bean to Cup Coffee Machine priced at £549, or a slightly more expensive version, Sage The Barista Pro Bean to Cup Coffee Machine SES878BSS priced at £649.99 on sale at Lakeland.

By far the best of the bunch is Sage The Barista Touch SES880BSS Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, which looks like a true quality machine you’d find in a quaint London coffee shop. This machine usually retails at £1,003 but early Black Friday sales have knocked the price down by £154 costing just £849.

De’Longhi coffee machine deals

De’Longhi is another well-known, famous brand for its high-quality, barista-style coffee machines. Plus there are plenty of De’Longhi machines already discounted as part of early Black Friday sales.

Our favourite model has to be the classic De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine £181.99 from Amazon as it’s small as far as coffee machines go, looks the part, and makes quick and easy espresso in a matter of minutes. It has a milk brother attached, which is handy not just for coffee making, but hot chocolate too. It’s simple to navigate with just three buttons at the front of the machine. It’s the ideal machine for making lattes or frothy cappuccinos.

Nespresso coffee machine deals

A Nespresso coffee machine is a great option if you’re looking for ease and mess-free option at that. Nespresso machines need specifically designed ‘Vertuo’ pods which you attach to the machine to make the coffee at the press of a button.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker by Magimix (£74.99 at John Lewis) is a great, slim design that doesn’t take up much room in the kitchen. With over 30 types of Vertuo pods to choose from this is a great option if you’re looking for ease, which won’t break the bank too.

SMEG coffee machine deals

SMEG is another brand worth keeping an eye on for Black Friday deals. Their coffee machines are perfect for those looking for barista-standard drinks. Plus the retro-style of their coffee machine collection will certainly look the part on your kitchen counter.

SMEG covers all types of coffee machines too from filter coffee; SMEG 50’s Retro DCF02GRUK Filter Coffee Machine at £160 to ground coffee machines like their SMEG ECF01BLUK Coffee Machine at £139 on Currys. They’ve also recently launched a brand new machine for 2021, SMEG Bean to Cup Stainless-steel Coffee Machine priced at £680, which we’re hoping will be on sale come Black Friday.

What is the best affordable coffee machine 2021?

Morphy Richards is a great coffee machine brand if you’re on a budget. Their machines tend to be at the lower price bracket varying between £26.99 for Morphy Richards Coffee On The Go Filter Coffee Machine 162740 Coffee Maker up to £122.90 for their Morphy Richards Rose Gold Filtered Coffee Maker Drip Coffee Maker 1.8 L Semi Auto from Amazon.

And they don’t just specialise in filter coffee machines either, they also make Bean to Cup models like the Morphy Richards 4 Cup Grind and Brew 162101 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine from Currys priced at just £89.99.

Tassimo by Bosch is another great brand certainly worth looking into. Their coffee machines look the part and average around £100. Most models have been rated 4.5 stars across a variety of major retail sites such as Amazon, Argos, and Currys.

You can also find Tassimo by Bosch already discounted as part of early Black Friday deals. Highlights for us include the Bosch Tassimo Vivy Hot Drinks and Coffee Machine 1300W at £72.99 (SAVE £34) and the Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine £29 (SAVE £50.99). You can also buy the classic model, Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine for just £29.99 at Argos.