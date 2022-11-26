Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday coffee machine deals in stock 2022

We've rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday coffee machine deals and discounts across various retailers for 2022 including Amazon, Currys, AO.com, and more.

Before purchasing a coffee machine it is highly recommended that you do plenty of research as buying a coffee machine can be a long-term investment and you want to make sure you buy the correct model for you and your family. There are four different types of coffee machines to choose from; pod coffee machines, bean-to-cup, espresso coffee machines, and filter coffee machines.

Brands such as Sage, and Breville are jumping on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bandwagon as well as the popular brand Nespresso, which has a wide range of Black Friday Nespresso deals (opens in new tab) to choose from, and sought-after brand De'Longhi, which has a variety of De'Longhi Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) up for grabs.

And it's not just pod coffee machines like Nespresso that are being discounted either, Black Friday espresso machine deals (opens in new tab) are even better than last year with Lavazza, Krups, and Swan being our top picks.

Where to find the best Black Friday / Cyber Monday coffee machine deals

Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday coffee machine deals 2022

Black Friday pod coffee machine deals

Pod coffee machines are a great option if you're looking for a mess-free way to enjoy coffee. Pod machines are compatible with a range of coffee pods which you will need to research beforehand to make sure you buy the correct ones, and you can afford to buy them going forward. Load the pod into the machine, press the button and you've got coffee - be it a latte, mocha, or espresso.

(opens in new tab) TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine Black - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £106, NOW £29 (SAVE £77) Grab a bargain with Currys on this Tassimo pod coffee machine in black. Featuring 3.3 bar pressure, 0.7 liter capacity, auto power shut-off and not to mention compatibility with over 50 different types of coffee and hot drink pods. Rated an average of 8.8. stars out of 10 by Currys customers with value for money being the highest rated.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next 11710 Coffee Machine - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £200, NOW £115 (SAVE £85) We love the look of this model, with a sleek, modern feel. This machine features a one-button system. Save a massive 43% off this popular Nespresso coffee machine - a great deal for 2022.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus 11389 Pod Coffee Machine Red - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £179, NOW £59 (SAVE £120) Save £120 on this Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus in a vibrant ruby red colour. Compatible with over 30 types of coffee pods and 4 cup sizes, this model offers a large variety when it comes to coffee making. 3-year guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1104GB Coffee Machine - White - View at Currys RRP: WAS £106, NOW £29 (SAVE £77) Available in a range of different colours; white, black, cream, orange, and red. This model is compatible with over 50 different coffee capsules so you've got a huge variety to choose from. Rated 8.8 stars out of 10 by Currys customers.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next 11707 Coffee Machine by Magimix - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £150, NOW £69 (SAVE £81) Get 54% off this popular model by the sought-after brand Nespresso. A simple one-button system that uses pods. We love that you can use five different cup sizes with this model varying from Alto to Espresso.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine by Krups, Black - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £199.99, NOW £99.99 (SAVE £100) Get £100 off this popular Nespresso pod coffee machine. Rated 4.5 stars by Amazon customers you can save a massive 50% on this model. Features one-touch operation, versatile cup sizes and much more.

Black Friday bean-to-cup coffee machine deals

Bean-to-cup coffee machines means that the machine will grind, press and brew the coffee in one go with the click of a button. It's a great way to get barista-style, fresh coffee in the comfort of your own home each time you use it. It's an eco-friendly choice.

(opens in new tab) Melitta Solo® 6774466 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Silver - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £339, NOW £242 (SAVE £97) Save £97 on this model. This barista-style bean-to-cup coffee machine features high-tech three temperature settings, you can adjust the coffee strength and also use the smartphone app for tutorials on how to use the machine. Cleaning functions ensure your machine is kept in great condition.

(opens in new tab) Beko CEG5311X Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Stainless Steel - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £279, NOW £229 (SAVE £50) A popular choice among AO.com shoppers, this bean-to-cup coffee machine features 2 pre-programmed settings, a height-adjustable spout for all cup sizes not to mention a memory function to keep your favourite coffees programmed into the machine.

(opens in new tab) Smeg BCC02BLMUK 50s Retro Style 1470W Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Matte Black - View at Robert Dyas (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £695.99, NOW £649 (SAVE £46.99) For those with a higher budget this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'd like to introduce you to the bean-to-cup coffee machine by Smeg. Features: Intuitive touch button menu, Hot water, and steam wand, Integrated stainless steel Conical Burr, Thermoblock heating system, 4 beverage controls, and last but not least a 19 bar pressure system.

(opens in new tab) Krups EA817040 Arabica Digital Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine - View at JD Williams (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £554.99, NOW £274.99 (SAVE £280) Save a whopping £280 on this popular bean-to-cup coffee machine designed by Krups. This powerful automatic espresso machine produces barista-style coffee. Rated 5 stars out of 5 by JD Williams customers.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Dinamica ECAM 350.55.B Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £869, NOW £549 (SAVE £320) Save a massive £320 on this De'Longhi coffee machine. Personalise the settings on this model to ensure the perfect cup of coffee every morning. The reservoir stores water for up to 12 cups.

(opens in new tab) Siemens TE651209GB EQ6 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine - View at Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £1,000, NOW £449 (SAVE £551) Massive savings on this sought-after bean-to-cup coffee machine by Siemens at less than half price this Black Friday. Choose from 8 different coffee options. This contemporary machine features colourful CoffeeSelect touch display.

(opens in new tab) DeLonghiEletta Cappuccino, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, with Auto Milk, ECAM44.660.B - View at Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £899, NOW £429 (SAVE £470) This 4.6-star rated coffee machine features an automatic cappuccino system and milk carafe, meaning smooth lattes every time. Personalise your coffee choices from short, medium, or long, or extra mild or strong coffee - the choice is yours.

Black Friday espresso coffee machine deals

An espresso coffee machine uses ground coffee which is filtered through the machine with near boiling water to produce concentrated coffee. They are quick, efficient machines that usually take around 30 seconds to produce a cup of deeply rich espresso.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685.M Espresso Coffee Machine Silver - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £219, NOW £169 (SAVE £50) De'Longhi manufactures high-quality coffee machines and this model is no exception. Enjoy barista-style aromatic coffee in the comfort of your own kitchen complete with a milk frother and efficient water heater.

(opens in new tab) Swan Nordic SK22110GRYN Espresso Coffee Machine Grey - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £119, NOW £99 (SAVE £20) A stylish, retro model by coffee and kitchen appliance brand Swan. An 1100 W power output means the water is heated at a super fast speed. This model can also make 2 cups of coffee at once. 2-year warranty applies.

(opens in new tab) Sage The Duo Temp Pro BES810BSSUK Espresso Coffee Machine Stainless Steel - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £419, NOW £279 (SAVE £140) Rated 4.8 stars out of 5 by AO.com customers, this Sage espresso machine is a great choice if you're looking for barista-quality coffee with a machine that certainly looks the part on your kitchen counter. A 2-in-1 filter basket helps you to customise your coffee choices.

(opens in new tab) Smeg 50's Retro ECF01WHUK Espresso Coffee Machine White - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £329, NOW £279 (SAVE £50) Save £50 on this sought-after Smeg espresso coffee machine. Available in a range of different colours including white, black, and cream. This retro coffee maker has a built-in milk frother, a cup warmer, and a nifty cappuccino system.

(opens in new tab) Breville VCF149 Bijou Espresso Coffee Machine Silver - View at Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £220, NOW £110 (SAVE £110) Save a whopping 50% on this Breville espresso coffee maker. The pre-infusion cycle on this model offers enhanced coffee extraction each use and the manual shot function ensures your coffee is customised to your taste. Complete with an attached steam wand.

(opens in new tab) Sage Bambino V8NVC19 Sea Salt - View at Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £329, NOW £210 (SAVE £119) This espresso coffee machine is a nifty little machine that doesn't take up too much room on your kitchen counter. The Bambino's thermojet technology heats up in just 3 seconds to extract the best espresso flavour. It's been described as a 'solid little machine'.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine - Matt Black - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £349, NOW £259 (SAVE £90) A classy coffee machine that would add an element of sophistication to your kitchen. This model features temperature sensors, 15-bar Italian pump, semi-automatic operations as well as a nifty steam wand for frothing and heating milk.

(opens in new tab) Swan Retro One Touch Espresso Machine - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £169.99, NOW £99.99 (SAVE £70) With a variety of colours on offer, this coffee machine would certainly take pride in place in the kitchen. Get over £70 off this model.