We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday is the perfect time to find a bargain, and these best Black Friday kettle deals are no exception.

If you’re looking for a kettle this Black Friday we’ve made it easier for you and have found the best deals out there.

From Amazon to Wayfair, from AO.com to The Range, here are the best Black Friday kettle deals for this year. Brands discounted for 2021 include Swan, Russell Hobbs, Breville, and more.

The best deals so far include 11% off trending Alessi Plissè kettle at Amazon and 1/3 off Russell Hobbs Buckingham Quiet Boil at Argos.

Plus if you’re looking to kit your whole kitchen out with discounted products, Black Friday toaster deals and Black Friday coffee machine deals are certainly worth a look at.

Best Black Friday kettle deals – at a glance

Best Black Friday kettle deals 2021

Dihl LED Illuminated 1.8L Glass Electric Kettle – £39.99 £19.14 (SAVE £20.19) | Wayfair

Get £20 off this LED illuminated kettle. It features an automatic switch-off, 360-degree swivel base, and 1.8L capacity. Not to mention 52% off and free delivery. View Deal

Alessi Plisse MDL06/1BUK Design Electric Kettle – £75 £67.04 (SAVE £7.96) | Amazon

This trendy kettle is designed by Michele de Lucchi and will certainly make a modern addition to your kitchen. The thermoplastic resin keeps the water extra hot. View Deal

Breville Obliq VKT179 Jug Kettle – £79.99 £37.99 (SAVE £42) | Currys

With a 360 degree rotational base, this kettle is easy to use. We love the added anti-limescale filter. A great bargain saving £42. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Buckingham Quiet Boil – £34.99 £22.99 (SAVE £12) | Argos

Save 1/3 off this Russell Hobbs kettle. 93% of Argos customers recommend this kettle and give it 4.6 stars. Free click and collect available. View Deal

Swan 1.7L Nordic Cordless Kettle – £49.99 £39.99 (SAVE £10) | The Range

Get free delivery on this nordic kettle from The Range. The streamlined design means it can fit in the smallest of kitchens. The removable scale filter is easy to clean. View Deal

De’Longhi Icona Metallics KBOT3001.BG Jug Kettle – £99.99 £49 (SAVE £50.99) | Currys

Save over £50 on this powerful 3000W kettle by De’Longhi. Available in four different colours; beige, purple, silver, and blue, this kettle will look perfect on your kitchen counter. View Deal

Bosch Styline TWK8631GB Kettle with Temperature Selector – £79 £69 (SAVE £10) | AO.com

Rated 4.9 stars by AO customers, this Bosch kettle is high-tech with a temperature selector and keep-warm function which keeps water warm for up to 30 minutes. View Deal

Morphy Richards Rose Gold Collection Traditional Kettle – £79.99 £39.99 (SAVE £40) | Currys

Save £40 on this iconic Morphy Richards pyramid kettle. Available in black, blue, and silver, this kettle has a sleek modern finish. 1.5L capacity and an anti-limescale filter. View Deal

Best value kettle for Black Friday 2021

This year there are plenty of great value kettles on sale. The standout brand for us is Bosch. Bosch kettles average around £50 which is pretty pricey but with Black Friday discounts, you’re looking at paying nearly half that which is a great value buy.

Best Black Friday Bosch kettle deals:

What is the best brand of kettle to buy on Black Friday?

Russell Hobbs and Morphy Richards are great brands when it comes to kettles. Often efficient, reliable, and easy on the eye, kettles from these brands are a good buy.

Our favourites for the year include the bold red Russell Hobbs plastic electric kettle currently £32.99 at Wayfair (18% off) and Morphy Richards Hive Kettle – which is half price on Argos for £15.99 – making it not only a good brand, but a great value buy for Black Friday.

Top tips for buying a kettle on Black Friday

When it comes to buying a kettle it’s best to know exactly what type of kettle you’re looking for.

Know what you want: Do you want a kettle that’s quick and efficient and boils water in a few seconds, do you want a kettle that matches your kitchen interior or do you just want one that has a quiet boil function so you don’t wake up the kids in the morning before school?

Shop around: Have a look at different deals across the Black Friday sales. Look at different retailers and if you’ve got a specific brand of kettle or model of a kettle in mind, look across a variety of retailers to find the right deal for you.

Delivery: Make sure you keep delivery in mind too as this is where some retailers can catch you out. If you want to save on delivery opt for free delivery or click and collect options. If you’re in a hurry, you may want to spend a little more on delivery charges so you can get your kettle as soon as possible. The choice is yours.