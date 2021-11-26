Black Friday is the perfect time to find a bargain, and these best Black Friday kettle deals are no exception.
If you’re looking for a kettle this Black Friday we’ve made it easier for you and have found the best deals out there.
From Amazon to Wayfair, from AO.com to The Range, here are the best Black Friday kettle deals for this year. Brands discounted for 2021 include Swan, Russell Hobbs, Breville, and more.
The best deals so far include 11% off trending Alessi Plissè kettle at Amazon and 1/3 off Russell Hobbs Buckingham Quiet Boil at Argos.
Plus if you’re looking to kit your whole kitchen out with discounted products, Black Friday toaster deals and Black Friday coffee machine deals are certainly worth a look at.
Best Black Friday kettle deals – at a glance
- Amazon: Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Morphy Richards, and more kettles discounted on Amazon
- Wayfair: Up to half price on a range of kettle brands
- John Lewis: Up to 20% off De’Longhi kettles and more – plus FREE click & collect
- Ao.com: Great savings on toaster and kettle bundles including popular Tower collection
- The Range: Up to 20% Swan Nordic cordless kettles at The Range
- Currys: £42 off a range of Breville kettles and more
Robert Dyas: Up to £30 off kettles at Robert Dyas – Next and Named Day Delivery available
Best Black Friday kettle deals 2021
Dihl LED Illuminated 1.8L Glass Electric Kettle –
£39.99 £19.14 (SAVE £20.19) | Wayfair
Get £20 off this LED illuminated kettle. It features an automatic switch-off, 360-degree swivel base, and 1.8L capacity. Not to mention 52% off and free delivery.
Alessi Plisse MDL06/1BUK Design Electric Kettle –
£75 £67.04 (SAVE £7.96) | Amazon
This trendy kettle is designed by Michele de Lucchi and will certainly make a modern addition to your kitchen. The thermoplastic resin keeps the water extra hot.
Breville Obliq VKT179 Jug Kettle –
£79.99 £37.99 (SAVE £42) | Currys
With a 360 degree rotational base, this kettle is easy to use. We love the added anti-limescale filter. A great bargain saving £42.
Russell Hobbs Buckingham Quiet Boil –
£34.99 £22.99 (SAVE £12) | Argos
Save 1/3 off this Russell Hobbs kettle. 93% of Argos customers recommend this kettle and give it 4.6 stars. Free click and collect available.
Swan 1.7L Nordic Cordless Kettle –
£49.99 £39.99 (SAVE £10) | The Range
Get free delivery on this nordic kettle from The Range. The streamlined design means it can fit in the smallest of kitchens. The removable scale filter is easy to clean.
De’Longhi Icona Metallics KBOT3001.BG Jug Kettle –
£99.99 £49 (SAVE £50.99) | Currys
Save over £50 on this powerful 3000W kettle by De’Longhi. Available in four different colours; beige, purple, silver, and blue, this kettle will look perfect on your kitchen counter.
Bosch Styline TWK8631GB Kettle with Temperature Selector –
£79 £69 (SAVE £10) | AO.com
Rated 4.9 stars by AO customers, this Bosch kettle is high-tech with a temperature selector and keep-warm function which keeps water warm for up to 30 minutes.
Morphy Richards Rose Gold Collection Traditional Kettle –
£79.99 £39.99 (SAVE £40) | Currys
Save £40 on this iconic Morphy Richards pyramid kettle. Available in black, blue, and silver, this kettle has a sleek modern finish. 1.5L capacity and an anti-limescale filter.
Best value kettle for Black Friday 2021
This year there are plenty of great value kettles on sale. The standout brand for us is Bosch. Bosch kettles average around £50 which is pretty pricey but with Black Friday discounts, you’re looking at paying nearly half that which is a great value buy.
Best Black Friday Bosch kettle deals:
- DesignLine TWK5P475GB Jug Kettle – Black & Anthracite – £49.99 (SAVE £10) | Currys
BOSCH Silicone TWK7S04GB Jug Kettle – Red – £49.99 (SAVE £30) | Currys
- TWK7901GB City Kettle Cordless 1.7 Litre 3000W Rapid Boil – £44.15 (SAVE £3.84) – free delivery
What is the best brand of kettle to buy on Black Friday?
Russell Hobbs and Morphy Richards are great brands when it comes to kettles. Often efficient, reliable, and easy on the eye, kettles from these brands are a good buy.
Our favourites for the year include the bold red Russell Hobbs plastic electric kettle currently £32.99 at Wayfair (18% off) and Morphy Richards Hive Kettle – which is half price on Argos for £15.99 – making it not only a good brand, but a great value buy for Black Friday.
Top tips for buying a kettle on Black Friday
When it comes to buying a kettle it’s best to know exactly what type of kettle you’re looking for.
Know what you want: Do you want a kettle that’s quick and efficient and boils water in a few seconds, do you want a kettle that matches your kitchen interior or do you just want one that has a quiet boil function so you don’t wake up the kids in the morning before school?
Shop around: Have a look at different deals across the Black Friday sales. Look at different retailers and if you’ve got a specific brand of kettle or model of a kettle in mind, look across a variety of retailers to find the right deal for you.
Delivery: Make sure you keep delivery in mind too as this is where some retailers can catch you out. If you want to save on delivery opt for free delivery or click and collect options. If you’re in a hurry, you may want to spend a little more on delivery charges so you can get your kettle as soon as possible. The choice is yours.