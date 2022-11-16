Best Black Friday KitchenAid deals 2022: Stand mixers, cookware and more

Here are the best Black Friday KitchenAid deals for 2022 from retailers such as Amazon, Currys, and more.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances this Black Friday, what better way to do it than with KitchenAid? KitchenAid is a sought-after kitchen appliance brand that has been around for generations specialising in high-quality, long-lasting appliances and cookware. Known predominately for its eye-catching, sleek, stylish Stand Mixers; Artisan, and the Classic range.

And with most high-quality products, KitchenAid appliances tend to come with a high price stamp and that's why Black Friday (Friday 25th November) and Cyber Monday (Monday 28th November) is the perfect time to save yourself some money and bag a KitchenAid bargain.

Black Friday KitchenAid deals have already begun in the run-up to Black Friday including a whopping £160 off the KitchenAid 5K45SSBOB Classic Stand Mixer at Amazon (opens in new tab) as well as £150 off the KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer at Currys (opens in new tab).

And KitchenAid isn't the only brand to release Black Friday deals early, kitchen appliance brand Ninja Kitchen has a range of Black Friday Ninja deals (opens in new tab) already underway.

Where to find the best Black Friday KitchenAid deals 2022

Best early Black Friday KitchenAid deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Best early deal KitchenAid 5K45SSBOB Classic Stand Mixer, 4.3 Litre, 275 W, Onyx Black - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £449, NOW £289 (SAVE £160) Get 36% off with this deal. This KitchenAid mixer is the original, meaning it's slightly smaller than the others at 4.3L. Set in a stunning black onyx colour, it comes with all the attachments you'll need, including a whisk, dough hook, flat beater, and stainless steel bowl.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine - Matt Black - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £349, NOW £259 (SAVE £90) A classy coffee machine that would add an element of sophistication to your kitchen. This model features temperature sensors, 15-bar Italian pump, semi-automatic operations as well as a nifty steam wand for frothing and heating milk.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal KitchenAid Hand Blender with Accessories Onyx Black - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £159, NOW £109 (SAVE £50) Save a generous £50 on the popular KitchenAid hand blender with a large array of accessories including a detachable whisk and chopper accessories. This hand blender has a 4-point stainless steel blade design for maximum efficiency.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal KitchenAid K150 1.4L Ice Crusher Blender Empire Red - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £249, NOW £169 (SAVE £80) Get £80 off this popular KitchenAid ice crusher and blender. Choose from a range of colours including Empire Red, Grey, Black, and Cream. This model is ideal for making smoothies, particularly blitzing frozen fruit. With limited stock, you'll want to bag this bargain quickly.

Black Friday KitchenAid stand mixer deals

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer Milkshake - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £499, NOW £349 (SAVE £150) This an amazing deal saving you £150 off. Coming in a cool Milkshake colour, this 4.8L KitchenAid is a great one for mixing everything from bread dough to egg whites. It comes with three accessories and a stainless steel mixing bowl.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAidPebbled Palm 156 Stand Mixer with Quilted Bowl - View at Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £499, NOW £429 (SAVE £70) This Artisan Stand Mixer comes in a rare pebbled palm colour with a unique textured bowl. It's ideal for those who want their appliance to have a little more subtlety on the kitchen countertop.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid 5413184120696 Artisan Stand Mixer Empire Red - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £599, NOW £439.56 (SAVE £159.44) Get 27% off the iconic Empire Red KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer with stand mixer accessories and two bowls. The KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a 5 year warranty. It's easy to clean, simple to set up, and perfect if you love baking at home.

Black Friday KitchenAid appliance deals

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid 5KHM9212BER 9 Speed Hand Mixer - Empire Red - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £129, NOW £85 (SAVE £44) This speed hand mixer comes with turbo beaters and a whisk. Great for mixing cake batter, dough, and more. A 2-year warranty applies to this mixer.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Classic Drip Filter Coffee Maker Almond Cream - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £139, NOW £89 (SAVE £50) Filter coffee has never looked so sophisticated. This retro-style almond cream colour KitchenAid coffee maker includes a 1.7l glass carafe as well as a programmable warming plate. For perfectly brewed coffee each time.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Mini Food Processor Empire Red - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £99, NOW £55 (SAVE £44) Get nearly 50% off this mini food processor by KitchenAid. This Empire Red processor has been rated 9.3 stars out of 10 by Appliance Direct customers. A simple one-touch button operation along with 2 speeds and pulse to blitz food.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid 2.1L Food Processor Matte Black - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £179, NOW £99 (SAVE £80) This matt black food processor is easy to clean up, easy to clean, and perfect for blitzing a range of vegetables, fruit, meat, and more. Featuring a 3-press speed paddles option, a 2-in-1 feed tube on the lid, and a variety of multi-purpose accessories.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Classic 2 Slice Toaster White - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £99, NOW £85 (SAVE £14) This high-tech toaster by KitchenAid features an adjustable shade control dial with 5 shade settings from light to dark depending on how you like your toast. It also has a bagel toasting option to ensure that one side of the bagel is toasted lighter than the other. Available in white or black.

Black Friday KitchenAid cookware deals

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Stainless Steel Non-Stick Saucepan Set - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £129.99, NOW £89.19 (SAVE £40.80) Save a generous £40 on this 3-piece cookware set by KitchenAid. The set includes 16, 18, and 20cm saucepans all of which are oven and dishwasher-safe. Amazon offers free delivery and free returns on this set.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Stainless Steel Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £113.27, NOW £100.17 (SAVE £13.10) Get 12% off this non-stick frying pan set. We love that these pans are also oven safe to 220C. They are also dishwasher safe. This set includes 20, 24, and 28cm frying pans.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Stainless Steel Non-Stick Wok 28cm, Silver - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £69.99, NOW £60.84 (SAVE £9.15) A great addition to your cookware range, this KitchenAid wok is suitable for all cooking surfaces: gas, ceramic, induction, and electric.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Stainless Steel Non-Stick Skillet - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £99.99, NOW £81.95 (SAVE £18.04) This modern skillet comes with a lid complete with 2 side handles for easy transportation, from hob to oven. Free delivery is available.

Black Friday KitchenAid bundle deals

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Artisan Mix and Blend set - View at KitchenAid (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £928, NOW £835.20 (SAVE £92.80) Get the iconic blender and stand mixer in a bundle with this deal. Choose from a variety of different colours including candy apple red and pebbled palm. With a generous £92.80 off.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Classic Breakfast Set Kettle and Toaster - View at KitchenAid (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £188, NOW £150.40 (SAVE £37.60) Get 20% off this modern duo - which would look perfect on your kitchen counter. Both the toaster and kettle have been voted 4.5 stars on the KitchenAid website.

Is a KitchenAid stand mixer worth the money?

There's no doubt about it, hundreds of pounds is a lot of money. But you have to consider what you get out of a KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

Design: It works so well that it’s only been slightly modified over the years. In fact, KitchenAid parts are still compatible with models going as far back as the 1930s. They are also solid, reliable, energy-efficient, and easy to clean.

Quality: When you purchase a KitchenAid Stand Mixer you can expect to own a quality product you probably won’t have to replace in your lifetime. There’s a good reason why celebrity chefs and professional kitchens use KitchenAid Stand Mixers – these are appliances that are built to last.

Versatile: They’re probably the most versatile appliance in your kitchen. These mixers can form a dough, mix cake batter, whisk eggs, whip creamed potatoes and make butter from cream, and that’s before you’ve even used any of the extra attachments. Extras allow cooks to roll and cut pasta, grind meat, stuff sausages, slice and dice vegetables, shred cheese and veggies, core fruit, spiralise, make ice cream, mill flour, and juice – amongst other uses.

Aesthetics: If aesthetics mean a lot to you, KitchenAid Stand Mixers are sleek and shiny stainless steel. What's more, there's a range of colours so you’re likely to find one to match your kitchen. There are currently 30 colours to choose from, with names such as Candy Apple, Majestic Yellow, Fog Blue, Pebbled Palm, and Velvet Blue. You can also personalise your mixer. Just add a different bowl and engrave the head with the text of your choice.

Last but by no means least, KitchenAid Stand Mixers carry a guarantee to protect the buyer.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer vs. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer - what's the difference?

When you first look at the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer vs. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, it's hard to spot the difference. Both have the Tilt-Head function alongside similarities such as being made of stainless steel, having 10 different speeds, and a similar size overall.

Both machines come with a selection of attachments including a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. The Artisan series also includes a pouring shield. Both machines are easy to clean with detachable accessories and bowls which are dishwasher safe.

There are however a couple of differences to note when it comes to deciding which model to choose which we have listed below:

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer

Available in just two varities: the Classic and the Classic Plus

The Classic mixer is available in white and black only

The Classic Plus mixer is available in silver or white only

Bowl size: 4.5-quart bowl

No bowl handle

Sleek, brushed stainless steel finish

No pouring shield

Power: 275 W

Less expensive

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

More product varation than the Classic series

The Artisan standard range come in a variety of different colours - over 40 different

11 different colours for the Artisan Mini

Artisan Mini mixers are smaller and less expensive

Standard model has no soft-start feature, but Artisan Mini does

Bowl size: 5-quart bowl

Artisan Mini bowl size: 3.5-quart bowl

Features a bowl handle

Shiny, polished finish

Pouring shield optional

Power: 325 W

Standard Artisan more expensive, Artisan Mini less expensive

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Mixer vs. KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Mixer - what's the difference?

The KitchenAid Tilt-Head Mixer is the classic design you'll recognise anywhere. It allows you to tilt the top of the mixer so you have easier access to the bowl. The small and medium models are Tilt-Head and are generally used in domestic kitchens. They come in 3.3L , 4.3L or 4.8L bowl capacity.

The Bowl-Lift Mixer is larger and sturdier with a bigger bowl capacity of either 4.8L or 6.9L. These have arms that pick up the bowl to bring it closer to the central attachment (such as a whisk or paddle). These models are better adapted for larger-scale baking and cooking so are popular with professionals.

What accessories come with a KitchenAid mixer?

All KitchenAid models come equipped with three stand mixer accessories. These are guaranteed to save you time in the kitchen - whatever you're whipping up:

Wire whip: The whisk is your go-to gadget when making a meringue. Or any other recipes that require egg-beating for that matter. Similarly, it can whip cream and is a timesaver with homemade sauces like mayonnaise.

Flat beater/Paddle: Perfect for mixing together thicker ingredients like cake mixtures and batter.

Dough hook: Exactly what it says on the tin. Your dough hook expertly mixes your pizza or pasta dough for professional results every time.

These accessories are made from a mix of stainless steel and aluminum. And this is a conscious choice so that they can continue to do the job after 5 years plus. It's worth noting though that they aren't dishwasher-safe. So be sure to hand wash them if you want to keep them in mint condition and working for longevity.

(Image credit: Future / KitchenAid)

Top tips for buying a KitchenAid stand mixer on Black Friday

While the top model is naturally the best pick, Goodto's Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) says it depends on what you're going to use the mixer for exactly. "The Artisan Mixer is great value for money, perfect for those who love casual baking. While there are more high-tech options with bigger mixing capabilities, they're very expensive and not necessarily worthwhile if you're not planning on going professional."

Heidi adds, "I’m always going to say the same thing - if you’re investing in a ‘big ticket' item for your kitchen and can afford the top range model, go for it. A premium model is typically more expensive for good reasons - the features and functionality will outperform the cheaper models and you’re practically guaranteed to get more bang for your buck."

Shopping around and comparing retailers is a great idea too. That way you can ensure you've got the best price for the appliance you're purchasing. And before you go shopping, make sure you know exactly what you want to buy - which type of model, make, size, colour, etc. so you can focus more on hunting for deals than trying to do research and browsing at the same time.

Best Black Friday KitchenAid deals from last year

In 2021 we saw plenty of KitchenAid deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers such as Argos, Currys, and Amazon had some of the best deals with an average of £100 off KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers. And KitchenAid mixers weren't the only deals on for KitchenAid last year. The KitchenAid hand mixer and KitchenAid food processor had around 10% to 25% off too.

This year we predict that the best offers on KitchenAid appliances will land on Black Friday (as they have done in the past) and continue over the weekend to Cyber Monday.

The majority of KitchenAid deals continued into the first week of December last year so we predict this will be the same case for 2022.

