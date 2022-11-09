Best Black Friday microwave deals 2022: Panasonic, Samsung and more

From solo to grill to combination microwaves, we've rounded up the best Black Friday microwave deals for 2022 including brands such as Russell Hobbs and Samsung.

Black Friday is just around the corner (Friday 25th November 2022) and some retailers have even started releasing early Black Friday deals which are not to be missed. From electronics to kitchen appliances, Black Friday is the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain and save yourself some serious pounds.

With the cost of living crisis hitting most of us hard this year, it's all about saving money and investing in long-term, durable products that will go the distance a microwave is a perfect addition to your kitchen, whether you're looking to become a first-time owner or your old model is in need of an upgrade.

Sought-after microwave brands such as Panasonic, Smeg, and Bosch had some great Black Friday discounts last year and we expect this year to be even better. Retailers such as Currys, Argos, and Amazon have a great variety of deals and savings on offer already for Black Friday ranging from£220 off this built-in Samsung Series 5 combi microwave oven (opens in new tab) and a reasonable £25 off this popular 5-star rated Panasonic combi microwave oven (opens in new tab).

Where to find the best Black Friday microwave deals

Best early Black Friday microwave deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Samsung MC32K7055CK 32 Litre Combination Microwave Oven with SLIM FRY™ - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £479, NOW £300 (SAVE £179) Save nearly £180 on this Samsung model. This high-tech modern-designed microwave by Samsung includes Hot Blast ™Technology and Grill making it a great choice for those who really want to get the most out of their microwave. This combination microwave will leave dishes piping hot and grilled foods with a crisp texture.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Smeg MOE34CXIUK 34 Litre Combination Microwave Oven Stainless Steel - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £449, NOW £349 (SAVE £100) Get a generous £100 off this impressive Smeg stainless steel microwave. Rated an average of 4.8 stars out of 5, this combination microwave oven has a 31.5cm turntable and 1000 W power output. This model features 10 automatic programmes including time, temperature and not forgetting a sleek modern touchscreen and turn dial.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Kenwood K20MS21 Solo Microwave Silver - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £160, NOW £99.99 (SAVE £60.01) This free-standing, solo microwave is great if you're looking for an efficient, durable standard microwave that does the job. This Kenwood microwave features 6 auto cooking programmes, and 800 W power as well as cook, reheat, and defrost functions. Easy to clean too.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Samsung Bespoke Series 4 NQ5B4553FBK/U4 Built-in Compact Combination Microwave - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £789, NOW £639 (SAVE £150) Get £150 off this built-in combination microwave. This sleek, modern black microwave has an enamel coating, 20 auto cooking programmes, and a 5-year claim guarantee. The dual fan cooking ensures even cooking throughout. This model features a natural steam function as well as SmartThings connectivity and a child-safety lock.

Black Friday solo microwave deals

(opens in new tab) Panasonic 800W Standard 20L Microwave NN-E28JMM Silver - View at Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £100, NOW £80 (SAVE £20) Get 20% off this popular Panasonic 20L solo microwave. This microwave oven has 800 W power making cooking and defrosting quick and easy. It features 9 auto programmes including auto defrost and auto reheat for foods such as jacket potatoes or fresh fish. This Panasonic model has been recommended by 95% of Argos customers who have purchased it.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic NN-E28JBMBPQ Compact Solo Microwave Black - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £99.99, NOW £79.99 (SAVE £20) A slim design makes this microwave more suitable for smaller kitchens and work surfaces. Featuring a 30-second quick start function, this microwave by Panasonic is compact yet powerful. The touch panel makes it easier to navigate as does the 9 auto programmes including the all-important reheating and defrosting function.

(opens in new tab) Tower KOR3000DSLT Digital Microwave with Dual Wave - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £129.99, NOW £114.99 (SAVE £15) This stainless steel 800 W power microwave from Tower has a 20-litre capacity, dual wave technology, concave interior, duo plate system, and 5 power settings. Rated an average of 4.5 stars by Amazon customers, this solo microwave has been rated 5-stars by over 75% of shoppers.

(opens in new tab) Samsung MS23F301TAK Solo Microwave - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £109.99, NOW £99.97 (SAVE £10.02) A popular model among Samsung fans, this sleek black microwave is freestanding and would certainly make a modern addition to your kitchen counter. The triple distribution system ensures there are no cold spots when reheating your food. The power defrost is an added feature that allows food to defrost evenly and quickly.

Black Friday grill microwave deals

(opens in new tab) Sharp YC-MG02U-S Microwave with Grill Silver - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £99.99, NOW £84.99 (SAVE £15) Save a reasonable £15 on this Sharp 4.5 star rated microwave complete with grill function. Featuring 5 auto cooking programmes including a nifty weight and defrost setting which allows you to enter the weight of the food you will be defrosting so it can be done safely, at the correct temperature, and for the correct length of time. Free delivery.

(opens in new tab) Sharp YC-GG02U-B Microwave with Grill Black - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £89.99, NOW £79.99 (SAVE £10) Get a tenner off this Sharp microwave with grill combo. This modern black machine has 700 W power and 20 litre capacity. The grill power is 1000 W. The turntable is big enough to cook pizza or even a cake. The simple design of this model makes it an easy-to-clean option.

Black Friday combination microwave deals

(opens in new tab) Sharp YC-PG-204AU-S Combination Microwave Silver - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £99.99, NOW £79.99 (SAVE £20) This 20-litre microwave oven takes the stress out of cooking. This combination microwave means that you can grill, defrost, reheat, cook, and more. Grill chicken or fish, cook pizza, or make your own popcorn. Includes 9 automatic cooking programmes, a turntable, and a grill rack. A semi-digital combi microwave.



(opens in new tab) Panasonic NN-CT56JBBPQ Combination Microwave Black - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £249, NOW £224 (SAVE £25) This impressive Panasonic combination microwave has a maximum microwave power of 1000 W with an oven temperature of 220C. This modern machine features a whopping 29 auto cooking programmes including a Junior Menu which is set for helping meal prep for food such as vegetable fries or baked treats like flapjacks. You can roast, bake, grill, and many more with this all-in-one microwave.

Black Friday built-in microwave deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Series 5 50 Litre Built-in Combi Microwave Oven Black - View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £1,098, NOW £878.98 (SAVE £220) This built-in microwave oven takes cooking to the next level. Includes the following function; microwave combi, air fry option, steam cleaning, dual fan cooking, and natural steam cooking. It comes with a 5-year warranty and not to mention Samsung's wifi connectivity allowing you to monitor your oven at any time.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Series 4 NQ5B4553FBS/U4 Built-in Compact Combination Microwave - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £739, NOW £629 (SAVE £110) Get £110 off this stainless steel built-in combi microwave designed by the high-quality kitchen appliance brand Samsung. This microwave has a 50 litre capacity, as well as 800 W max power, 220C oven temp, and 20 auto cooking programmes. 5-year guarantee included.

What are the best microwave brands to buy on Black Friday?

RUSSELL HOBBS (opens in new tab) - Russell Hobbs is proud to be the number one microwave brand in the UK by volume. Its microwaves range from solo to combi, from large capacity to small. Designed with cooking convenience in mind, Russell Hobbs is a great brand if you're looking for durability as well as class.

NEFF (opens in new tab) - NEFF has been an established kitchen appliance brand since 1877 and continues to be a sought-after choice when it comes to microwaves and ovens. If you're looking for a high-quality built-in microwave oven that does the job with power and looks the part in your kitchen, this is the model for you.

SHARP (opens in new tab) - Sharp microwaves are designed with simplicity in mind. They are produced to make cooking, reheating, defrosting, etc. as easy and as efficient as possible. Microwaves are a time and money-saving kitchen appliance and Sharp has hit the nail on the head when it comes to this brief.

PANASONIC (opens in new tab) - Most commonly associated with TV monitors, Panasonic in fact manufactures microwaves, and high-quality ones at that. Specialising in combi microwaves, Panasonic is a great brand if you're got a bigger budget and looking for a microwave to invest in, that will go the distance.

TOSHIBA (opens in new tab) - Known for its beautifully designed, innovative technology Toshiba continues this in its collection of sleek, modern-designed microwave range. Toshiba produces a range of microwave sizes and budgets too.

SAMSUNG (opens in new tab) - Samsung has a wide range of microwaves to choose from particularly specialising in built-in combination microwave ovens. The majority of Samsung microwaves available have been rated over 4.5 stars out of 5 with customers commenting on the sleek design and efficiency of each model.

What type of microwave is right for you?

Before choosing to buy a microwave, it's best that you do a bit of research about which type of microwave you'd like to opt for and what the purpose of the microwave will be.

You also need to keep in mind the size of the microwave you're looking for - whether it will fit on your kitchen countertop comfortably or it will slot into your built-in kitchen unit without struggle.

Here are the microwave types you can choose from:

Solo microwaves - Standard, freestanding 'solo' microwaves are the type you are probably most familiar with. They are simple to use with often a handful of functions specifically reheating, defrosting, and cooking. In the middle of a solo microwave is a rotating plate that rotates when warming food through to ensure no cold spots and everything is thoroughly heated. Solo microwaves are much cheaper than grill or combi microwaves. Grill microwaves - Similar to solo microwaves, often freestanding and coming in a variety of different shapes, sizes, and colours, grill microwaves often have a rotating plate, functions to cook, defrost and reheat, plus an added bonus of a grill rack at the roof of the microwave unit to crisp, or brown foods and meals. Combination microwaves - Combination microwaves are borderline ovens. They can do all the functions of a regular microwave, often grilling too as well as roasting, baking, steaming (depending on the model you opt for), and so on. They are often quicker and more powerful than solo microwaves. And of course, because of all these added functions, they are much more expensive. Built-in microwaves - If you've recently had a new kitchen fitted, you can often opt for a microwave to be built into your kitchen units (like some ovens can too) Depending on the brand and model you choose, built-in microwaves can vary from standard, solo microwave-style functions such as defrosting or they can be more high-tech with grill, baking, wifi connection and so on. Much pricer than solo, grill, and combi microwaves and you will need to know that the model you are choosing will fit into your kitchen.

Tried and tested microwaves to buy on Black Friday

(Image credit: Currys / Russell Hobbs)

Russell Hobbs RHMM701C Compact Solo Microwave Cream Specifications RRP: £78.99 Capacity: 17 L Power: 700 W Reasons to buy + Easy-to-use + Easy-to-clean + Heats food efficiently and thoroughly Reasons to avoid - Light inside is dim so hard to see food inside Today's Best Deals Currys (opens in new tab)

This solo, freestanding microwave by Russell Hobbs features five selectable power levels, an automatic defrost setting, and 700 W energy. It's an efficient model that is easy to use and clean. It also features a 30-minute timer which can be set prior to cooking. The chrome handles and dials add to its stylish, retro design.

Goodto.com reviewer, Jake Fletcher says: "We were drawn to the look and style of this microwave, to begin with. We were looking for something retro and unique to add to our countertop and it certainly looked the part. It's such a simple model to use and is very straightforward to set up and get going. We've had our microwave now for at least 5 years and it's still going strong. Certainly worth the money."

Russell Hobbs RHMM701C Compact Solo Microwave Cream - Currys (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung MW3500K Solo Microwave Oven with Health Steam Specifications RRP: £129 Capacity: 23 L Power: 1150 W Reasons to buy + Loads of functions to choose from + Sleek and stylish + Easy-to-clean Reasons to avoid - Glass door is too dark so you can't see the food cooking Today's Best Deals Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung certainly know a thing or two when it comes to sleek, modern microwave designs and this Samsung MW3500K Solo Microwave Oven with Health Steam is just that. Featuring 1150 W power, a 23 litre capacity as well as a steam feature which allows you to healthily steam foods during the cooking process. It also features a quick defrost setting which you can adjust to suit your chosen food (choosing from 5 common food types)

Goodto.com reviewer, Alex Aldred says: "This is a really efficient machine that heats food fast, defrosts at record speed and so far has ticked all the boxes for us. The steam function is a great choice if you're looking to cook a little healthier and its really easy and simple to use too. We just love the sleek, modern design of this model and it certainly looks the part on our kitchen counter. The ceramic coating on the inside of the microwave is a great idea and so far we've had no scratches or rust. Highly recommended machine."

Samsung MW3500K Solo Microwave Oven with Health Steam - Samsung (opens in new tab)

Top tips for buying a microwave on Black Friday

Before you start bagging yourself a Black Friday bargain we'd recommend that you do some research into which type of microwave you'd like to buy. You need to consider what you're going to use the microwave for as well as how big or small you need it to be.

Research

"It may sound like a boring conversation to start with friends or family but if you're looking to buy a new microwave - whether that's upgrading your old or joining the microwave club as a new member, ask around," says Food Editor, Jessica Dady. "Ask others which brand of machine they have, how long have they had it for, and so on. The main thing to keep in mind when buying a microwave is that you want it to last, be worth the money and do the job efficiently."

Reading online reviews of the model you're looking at is also a great idea then you can get a variety of opinions on the machine you choose before clicking the 'add to basket' button.

Measure

"It may sound like an obvious one but before you fully commit to a freestanding microwave in your kitchen, will it fit on your kitchen counter? Or if you're choosing a built-in type, will it fit in your kitchen unit? Measure, measure, and measure. Once you've got exact figures regarding the space you're working within the kitchen then you can look at microwaves that will fit in that slot," says Food Editor, Jessica Dady.

You will need to make sure that wherever you place your microwave it has ventilation, particularly around the sides of the machine, so don't cosy it up against surfaces that will be damaged by heat or can cause a fire hazard. Keep in mind the extra space you need around the microwave too. For example, you need to allow extra space for the door to open fully, and you will need to position the microwave near a plug socket.

Shop around

If you're keen on a Samsung microwave, a Russell Hobbs model, or a Panasonic combi microwave, shop around. Look on a variety of different websites and compare prices with a variety of different retailers to get the best deal. Even having a browse in-store is a great shout if you've got time and don't mind the hustle and bustle of Black Friday sales.

Is it worth buying a microwave?

