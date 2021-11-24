Black Friday Ninja deals: Huge saving on air fryers, multi-cookers and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Black Friday Ninja deals have been unveiled for 2021 – and we’re happy to report HUGE savings on the brand’s best-selling air fryers, multi-cookers and blenders too.

They’re the kitchen appliance brand that promise quality, durability and of course, tasty food results. With their various products giving us a whole number of cooking functions – fry, steam, bake, grill and more – to help us get a healthy and hearty meal on the table.

Whenever there’s a Ninja Kitchen bargain to be had – we’re the first to celebrate it. And we’ve spotted some incredible Black Friday Ninja deals in 2021 – including £20 off this Ninja multi-cooker which we’ve tried, tested and given a fabulous 5 stars in our Ninja Foodi Op300UK review. We’ve rounded the best Ninja savings from Amazon, Argos and more which also feature a few brilliant Black Friday Blender deals too.

Plus look out for the Black Friday KitchenAid deals and a few tempting Black Friday coffee machine deals. Perfect if you’re in the market to update your whole kitchen gadget department.

Best Black Friday Ninja deals – at a glance:

Highlights from the best Black Friday 2021 deals on Ninja include:

Best Black Friday Ninja deals:

Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301 – £199.99 £149 | Ninja Kitchen

Craving those delicious BBQ chargrilled flavours from an indoor grill? Then the AG301 grill and air fryer is for you. It quickly and easily sears steaks, grills fish and fries chips to perfection. All whilst using little or no added oil. Be sure to grab it with a WHOPPING £50 off this Black Friday. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 7.5L Multi Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Dehydrator – £229.99 £178.99 | Argos

This one pot does the lot – boasting 9 settings that can steam, grill, air fry and slow cook plenty of delicious dinners. At 7.5l – it’s large enough to make family-sized meals. Plus its dishwasher-safe and can cook things straight from Frozen. A steal with £51 off during the Black Friday weekend. View Deal

Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L – £299.99 £249.99 | Amazon

This Ninja multi-cooker isn’t called the MAX for nothing. It comes with an incredible 15 cooking functions – including 5 combi-steam settings which promise juicy, speedy and crispy results in under 30 minutes. Perfect for meals that will feed 6 people. Available now with £50 off at Amazon. View Deal