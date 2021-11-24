Black Friday Ninja deals: Huge saving on air fryers, multi-cookers and more

The Black Friday Ninja deals have been unveiled for 2021 – and we’re happy to report HUGE savings on the brand’s best-selling air fryers, multi-cookers and blenders too.
They’re the kitchen appliance brand that promise quality, durability and of course, tasty food results. With their various products giving us a whole number of cooking functions – fry, steam, bake, grill and more – to help us get a healthy and hearty meal on the table.
Whenever there’s a Ninja Kitchen bargain to be had – we’re the first to celebrate it. And we’ve spotted some incredible Black Friday Ninja deals in 2021 – including £20 off this Ninja multi-cooker which we’ve tried, tested and given a fabulous 5 stars in our Ninja Foodi Op300UK review. We’ve rounded the best Ninja savings from Amazon, Argos and more which also feature a few brilliant Black Friday Blender deals too.
Plus look out for the Black Friday KitchenAid deals and a few tempting Black Friday coffee machine deals. Perfect if you’re in the market to update your whole kitchen gadget department.
Best Black Friday Ninja deals – at a glance:
Highlights from the best Black Friday 2021 deals on Ninja include:
- Ninja Kitchen: Up to £70 off selected Ninja products
- Amazon: Save up to £50 off Ninja multi-cookers and more
- Argos: Discounts including £50 off Ninja air fryers
- John Lewis: Save up to £70 on Ninja blenders and more
Best Black Friday Ninja deals:
Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301 –
£199.99 £149 | Ninja Kitchen
Craving those delicious BBQ chargrilled flavours from an indoor grill? Then the AG301 grill and air fryer is for you. It quickly and easily sears steaks, grills fish and fries chips to perfection. All whilst using little or no added oil. Be sure to grab it with a WHOPPING £50 off this Black Friday.
Ninja Foodi 7.5L Multi Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Dehydrator –
£229.99 £178.99 | Argos
This one pot does the lot – boasting 9 settings that can steam, grill, air fry and slow cook plenty of delicious dinners. At 7.5l – it’s large enough to make family-sized meals. Plus its dishwasher-safe and can cook things straight from Frozen. A steal with £51 off during the Black Friday weekend.
Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L –
£299.99 £249.99 | Amazon
This Ninja multi-cooker isn’t called the MAX for nothing. It comes with an incredible 15 cooking functions – including 5 combi-steam settings which promise juicy, speedy and crispy results in under 30 minutes. Perfect for meals that will feed 6 people. Available now with £50 off at Amazon.
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP300UK –
£199.99 £179 | Ninja Kitchen
Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, bake, saute and grill your way to success with this INCREDIBLE Ninja multi-cooker. It features TenderCrisp Technology which pressure cooks meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. And it’s currently got £20 in the Black Friday sale.
Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ –
£149.99 £129 | Amazon
One of the best blender brands in the UK, this Ninja model comes with both a 2.1 Litre Jug and 0.7 Litre Cup for portable smoothies. With powerful, interchangeable, stainless-steel blades, all the parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK –
£199.99 £129.99 | Ninja Kitchen
Create anything from dips to drinks, doughs to desserts with this 3-in-1 food processor, multi-serve blender, and personal blender.
Is the Ninja Foodi air fryer worth it?
In our opinion – yes, a Ninja Foodi air fryer is value for money. Especially if you have a family to feed.
The air fryers come with a number of cooking functions – including the ability to steam, bake and grill too. So you can really get your money worth out of it if regularly preparing meals for a number of mouths.
There’s also the advantage that the art of air frying is a much healthier option than pan frying. Cooking your food in a Ninja air fryer uses little to no added oil. Which promises lower calories and less fat. Sceptics have also been impressed with how crispy food tastes and looks when air-fried too – despite the low oil element.
The only real drawback of a Ninja air fryer is that it can’t roast a whole chicken as yet. But if you’re after this feature, you should invest in a Ninja multi-cooker instead. As this comes with the air fryer function and is roomy enough to roast a bird too.
Which Ninja multi cooker is best?
We’ve done our research and crowned the Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP300UK as the best Ninja multi cooker. In fact, we’re so impressed by this model that we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best pressure cookers on the market too.
“Its multiple cooking options, easy to navigate control panel and quick and intuitive features make it well worth worth stretching the budget on this large and versatile multi-cooker,” wrote Emily Peck in our five star Ninja Foodi Op300UK review.
Its seven different cooking functions are sure to see it used regularly. And of course, the promise of getting food on the table quicker is a great selling point too. With their TenderCrisp Technology promising meals that are pressure cooked being 70% faster than traditional cooking methods.
With their being 50% off the OP300UK multi-cooker model during the Black Friday sales – we wouldn’t hesitate in investing in one today.