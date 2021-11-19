We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Russell Hobbs to Morphy Richards, from Crock-pot to Ninja, here are the best Black Friday slow cooker deals for 2021.

If you’re looking to purchase a slow cooker ready to cook those comforting favourites in the coming winter months, what better time to buy one than during the Black Friday sales.

With early Black Friday slow cooker deals across a variety of retailers like Amazon, Robert Dyas, and AO.com, you’re sure to find a great price to suit you with some of the best slow cookers already discounted.

And slow cookers are not the only kitchen appliances already seeing big discounts in the run-up to Black Friday on the 26th of November, Black Friday toaster deals, and Black Friday bread maker deals have already begun too.

Best Black Friday slow cooker early deals – at a glance

Best Black Friday slow cooker deals 2021

Russell Hobbs 25630 6.5L Slow Cooker with Sous Vide – £99.99 £69.99 (SAVE £30) | Robert Dyas

This versatile slow cooker allows you to cook food in three different ways: slow cook, sous vide, or temperature probe. The locking lid feature is a great safety element. View Deal

Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Slow Cooker 460016 – £42.99 £33.99 (SAVE £9.00) | Amazon

Morphy Richards slow cooker has a glass lid so you can keep an eye on the cooking process. It also has a dishwasher-safe pull-out cooking pot. View Deal

Crock-pot DuraCeramic Digital Saute Slow Cooker – £109.99 £99.95 (SAVE £10.04) | Amazon

Voted 4.5 stars by Amazon users, this Crock-pot slow cooker feeds up to 5 people and comes with a slow cooker recipe book for inspiration. View Deal

Beko SCM3622X 6L Stainless Steel Slow Cooker – £44.99 £34.99 (SAVE £10.00) | Robert Dyas

We like the sleek stainless steel look of this model. This Beko slow cooker has a LED digital display and 10-hour delay function. View Deal

Crock-pot CSC078 Slow Cooker – £24.99 £22.99 (SAVE £2.00) | Amazon

A bargain at just £22.99, this slow cooker is perfect for couples or small families who want to make soups, casseroles, or curries. Easy to clean. View Deal

Russell Hobbs 22750 Maxicook Digital Slow Cooker – £59.99 £49.99 (SAVE £10) | Amazon

We love the delay timer on this Russell Hobbs slow cooker. It allows you to set the time you want the machine to start cooking – perfect for make-ahead. View Deal

Gourmet GTSC15CO 4.5L 3-Pot Slow Cooker – £99.99 £49.99 (SAVE £50) | Robert Dyas

With triple compartments, this slow cooker can cook three separate dishes in one. The cooking pots are removable meaning you can serve at the table. Save a massive £50 off. View Deal

Where can you find the best Black Friday slow cooker deals?

Just like our Black Friday coffee machine deals, a lot of slow cookers that are already discounted are on retail sites such as Amazon, Robert Dyas, Currys, and AO.com.

Lakeland, John Lewis, and Argos have a few good bargains and are worth keeping an eye on in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Slow cooker brands such as Ninja also have Black Friday deals on their site pages.

Our top tip for buying a slow cooker in the Black Friday sales is to shop around and browse a variety of different retailers to find a price that suits you. With the current global supply issues, you might also be wise to bag your bargain in the early sales rather than leave it until the last minute.

Best value slow cooker for Black Friday 2021

If you’re looking for a quality slow cooker that is well worth the money a Swan slow cooker is a great place to start. Not only do they have an eye-catching retro design that will brighten up any kitchen counter, but they also produce a range of slow-cooked meals successfully.

The Swan SF17021BN Retro Slow Cooker £26.99 at Robert Dyas has been voted 5 stars recommended by users as its simple to use, easy to clean, and a good value for money product. Another favourite of ours from this brand is the Swan SF17030N Stainless Steel Slow Cooker at just £34.99. This slow cooker is a 6.5L model making it ideal for large families.

Tower is another great brand that is well worth looking into as it has a variety of different slow cooker types to choose from, all of which are reasonably priced even before Black Friday discounts are applied. The Tower PT16035WHT Presto 1.5L Slow Cooker for example is just £19.99. It’s a smaller model, ideal for cooking meals for two. It’s a compact slow cooker too, making it easy to store.

We also love the Tower T16020 120W 1.5L Slow Cooker with a three heat setting, which is currently on sale for £19.99, down from £39.99 saving you £20 in the early Black Friday sales.

Best slow cooker brands for Black Friday 2021

Crock-pot is a standout brand when it comes to slow cookers. They specialise in slow cookers as well as multi-cookers too. The brand itself has been around for four decades and during this time the brand has gone from simple bean cooker to high-tech digital multi cooking appliances.

Our favourite Crock-pot slow cookers include the Crock-pot SCCPRC507B-060 Slow Cooker and the Crock-pot CS052 Slow Cooker which has been voted 4.5 stars on Amazon. You can purchase Crock-pot from a variety of different retailers too including Asda, B&M, and Tesco.

We also favour a Ninja and Sage branded slow cooker, both of which we tried and tested earlier this year including the Ninja Foodi MINI 6-in-1 4.7L Multi Cooker which was voted the Best Overall Slow Cooker for 2021, and the Sage the Fast Slow Cooker Pro which was voted the Best Premium Slow Cooker for 2021. You can find out more about both of these models in our thorough reviews:

What were the best Black Friday offers in 2020?

Last year’s Black Friday slow cooker discounts averaged around 30-50% off. We’re predicting that this year will be a similar amount of savings, if not more. Just like 2020, the majority of products will be on sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some sales and discounts may continue into early December.

Brands such as Morphy Richards, Ninja, and Russell Hobbs had massive discounts last year. This included a variety of Instant Pot models too like the Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus which was discounted £119 to £99.99 saving £20.

Amazon was one of the biggest Black Friday discounters last year. Currys, Robert Dyas, and John Lewis were close behind. We expect to see all of these retailers dropping prices in the coming days in the run-up to Black Friday 2021.