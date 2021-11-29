Best Cyber Monday blender deals 2021: Ninja, NutriBullet and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From NutriBullet to Kenwood, from Ninja to Morphy Richards, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday blender deals for 2021.

If you’re looking to buy a blender this Cyber Monday, here are some of the best deals and discounts currently on including over £200 off Sage Super Q blender at Amazon and £120 off this popular blender at The Range.

Retailers such as Robert Dyas, Wayfair, and Argos all have amazing discounts which are not to be missed. Not forgetting popular brands such as KitchenAid, Smeg and some amazing Cyber Monday NutriBullet deals too.

So if you want to say yourself some money this Cyber Monday, here are the best blender deals on offer.

Best Cyber Monday blender deals – at a glance

Best Cyber Monday blender deals 2021

Kenwood Multi-Pro Sense Food Processor – £329.99 £239.99 (SAVE £90) | Amazon

This 1.6-liter thermo-resist glass blender comes with a 4-liter bowl, 6 different attachments, 7 slicing, and grating plates, and a built-in weighing scale to make cooking as quick and easy as possible. View Deal

NutriBullet NBLP9 900W Blender, 900W – £89.99 £67.99 (SAVE £22) | Amazon

This NutriBullet 900W blender takes the original blender to a whole new level. It includes two cup sizes and a stay-fresh lid, ideal for on the go. It’s 50% more powerful than previous models making it extra speedy when blending. View Deal

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK – £199.99 £129.99 (SAVE £70) – Argos

Create anything from dips to drinks, doughs to desserts with this 3-in-1 food processor, multi-serve blender, and personal blender. View Deal

Cuisinart Style Collection Expert Prep Pro: £250 £170 (SAVE £80) | Amazon

This stylish number by trusted brand Cuisinart comes in silvery grey and can do pretty much everything – bend, chop, mince, dice, grate, slice, spiralize, mix and knead. It also features two sealed bowls to process different ingredients at once with less cleaning. View Deal

NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor High-Speed Blender, 600W – £59.99 £39.99 (SAVE £20) | Amazon

If you’re looking for a classic blender, this high-speed option from Nutribullet is a perfect choice. It makes everything from smoothies to soup and can even grind down fruit, nuts, and seeds with its high power base and sharp extractor blade. View Deal

Sage SBL920BSS the Super Q £599.95 £399 (SAVE £200.95) | Amazon

This brushed stainless steel blender comes with a 2400 watt motor and 12 speed settings so it’s powerful enough to blend natural nut butters, nut & bean milks, fresh cocktails, fine milled flour, creamy dips, rich sauces, zesty dressings and freshly ground spices. View Deal

Portable Blender Personal USB Rechargeable Juice Cup £21.99 , £18.69 (SAVE £3.30) | Amazon

Once you’ve mixed your smoothie with this blender, it also serves as a bottle so it’s great for drinking on the go. Simply pop a straw in, and you’ve got a quick and easy smoothie. This compact blender is great if you’re short on space, and its ideal for making tasty juices, smoothies, shakes in a flash. View Deal

Bosch MS6CA4150G ErgoMixx Hand Blender – £69.99 £34.99 (SAVE £35) | Argos

This hand blender has everything you could need and more. It’s ready to smooth soups, blend fruit, vegetables, and more. With 12-speed settings, 800 watts of power, and a host of useful attachments like the whisk, beater, and chopper. View Deal

Salter EK2002V3BLACK Nutri Pro 1200W Blender – Black – £69.99 £39.99 (SAVE £30) | Robert Dyas

Voted 4.5 stars on Robert Dyas, this impressive Salter blender is versatile making smoothies to soups. It is also super easy to clean and parts are dishwasher safe which we love. View Deal

Where can you find the best Cyber Monday deals in 2021?

Blender brands like Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja, and more have been discounted. You can find them on all major retail sites but we find that for ease and speedy delivery, you’re best going with Amazon for Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja appliances, along with Argos for click-and-collect, or John Lewis for reliability and quickness.

Which is the best blender to buy in the UK on Cyber Monday?

Vitamix and Nutribullet are two of the most well-known brands not just in the UK but worldwide. These blenders have a great reputation for a reason. They are all top of their class when it comes to power, speed, and top-spec features.

Vitamix Cyber Monday blender deals

Blenders of this quality aren’t cheap. Most Vitamix blenders cost upwards of £300. The popular Vitamix® E310 Explorian Blender retails for £340. Whereas the top of the range Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Blender is a whopping £1,075.

The great thing about Vitamix blenders is they all come with at least a 5-year guarantee attached. More expensive models at the top of the range are usually sold with a 10-year guarantee included – as these are kitchen products built to really last.

Blendtec Cyber Monday blender deals

Similar to Vitamix is the brand Blendtec. These blenders, much like Vitamix, are known for their long shelf life and being able to blend just about anything. So you get power and durability for the price you pay.

The best-selling Blendtec Classic 575 High Speed Blender is currently sold on Amazon for £399. With a 2.2l jug and enough power to blend anything without having to chop it first this product is both powerful and efficient

KitchenAid Cyber Monday blender deals

KitchenAid and Smeg also make some of the best blenders on sale in the UK. The KitchenAid Artisan K400 blender (£279.99 from John Lewis) has been described as “the mother of all blenders” and is loved by users for both its sleek look and design as well as its ability to blend almost anything you want.

KitchenAid products also come with either a 3 or 5-year guarantee. This means you can purchase the product safely in the knowledge that it’s meant to be built to last.

Smeg blender deals

Smeg is another brand known for its style as well as its substance. The Smeg BLF01 50s Retro Style blender is one of the best mid-range food processors on the market and can be bought from John Lewis for £160.

Best value blenders for Cyber Monday 2021

Finding an affordable blender depends on whether you want a food processor that can “do it all” or a slightly simpler design. Ninja blenders might not have the same power as a Vitamix, but they will still efficiently blend the ingredients you need for a smoothie or shake without issue. Plus, they are one of the more affordable blenders on the market with prices starting around £49.99.

One of the best Ninja Blenders is the Ninja HB150UK. You can buy the Ninja HB150UK blender and soup maker from Amazon for £149. However, keep an eye out for those Cyber Monday deals that could mean you can get even cheaper.

The likes of Beko and Tefal both sell good blenders for about £30 or £40. These models may not have the same high-tech features or blending power as the most expensive models but you can still make a variety of recipes with them. Think everything from homemade nut butter to shakes and sauces.

The Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender is a great model and can be bought from Argos normally for around £105.99. As Argos is known for offering great Cyber Monday deals, you can bet that this model will probably be cheaper during their sale.

Which is the best Cyber Monday hand blender for 2021?

Bosch is a good choice insofar as it offers hand blenders at different price points. You can splurge and spend £44.99 on the Bosch ErgoMixx MS6CA4150G Hand Blender at Argos – down from £69.99, it’s a saving of £25 – or opt for the cheaper but still well-rated Bosch MSM6B150GB Hand Blender at John Lewis, which costs just £20.

Brands known for producing highly-rated hand blenders include Bosch, Braun, Dualit, Kenwood, KitchenAid, and Russell Hobbs, although there are also some less-well-known brands on Amazon with excellent reviews. However, the crème de la crème is arguably Bamix, which is Swiss-engineered. Bamix is the top end so expect to pay up to £199 for the Bamix SwissLine Hand Blender at John Lewis.

Is it worth buying a hand blender?

If you’re short of space, a hand blender can be the perfect option. While they’re more limited in what they offer, they’re still a really handy kitchen appliance to own.

Hand blenders beat, blend, chop, emulsify and purée ingredients. Perfect for sauces, soups, smoothies, juices, baby food and dressings. Because they’re small and portable, they’re great if you don’t have much kitchen storage.

The downsides are that hand blenders are not as sturdy and are less versatile than blenders. And they’re more suited to smaller quantities so if you have a big family or batch-cook they may not support your needs.