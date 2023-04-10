You HAVE to try this air fryer Mini Eggs hack

One mini egg fan has shared this air fryer hack on TikTok, and we think you need to try it...

Easter might be over, but if you're anything like us then you've probably still got a mountain of Easter chocolate to get through - and one of the most elite Easter treats out there has got to be Mini Eggs. After a brief panic earlier this year when rumours emerged that Mini Eggs were being discontinued (opens in new tab), we've all been stocking up on these delicious chocolate balls over the last couple of months. One of the cheapest Easter eggs (opens in new tab) out there, we're usually left with plenty leftover to try out a Mini Eggs recipe (opens in new tab) or two, and this year one TikTok user has a Mini Eggs hack to add to the list.

Eve Kennedy, who has over 26k followers on her TikTok page (opens in new tab) sharing cooking and cleaning hacks, posted a video of her putting Mini Eggs in her air fryer, captioning the video, "Run do not walk to airfry your mini eggs".

In the video, Eve says, "Right, this is your sign that you have to put your Mini Eggs in your Air Fryer.

"I didn't realise it was possible to make Mini Eggs better but apparently it is. It's as simple as pouring your Mini Eggs into your Air Fryer."

She went on to explain: "I had mine on 200 [C] for about two and a half minutes because I like mine quite crispy still. But obviously, if you want them gooier, leave them in for longer."

Eve finished off the video by saying, "It really is that simple and that easy, but my god, they are tasty."

Eve's followers were quick to praise the hack in the comments, with one user writing, "Wow going to try!!" while another said, "That looks gorgeous".

Another TikTok user shared some extra wisdom in the comments for those without an air fryer, writing, "I put mine in the microwave for like 10 secs when they've cracked there all gooey inside but crispy outside [sic]".

If you plan on giving this hack a go, any air fryer you use will achieve the same results, but our Features Writer, Ellie Hutchings (opens in new tab), recommends this Ninja air fryer, which she recently put to the test:

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 - RRP £169.99 | Ninja (opens in new tab) At 5.2L capacity, there's enough room in this gadget to feed a large family, plus there are six different cooking methods to choose from too; air fry, max crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, and reheat, so you can make a range of meals.

Ellie says, "You can cook whole meals for several people using this air fryer - and you can even bake desserts in it too. The range of cooking modes means there are pretty much limitless options in terms of what recipes you can try, so I can see myself using the Ninja air fryer really regularly."

Read our full review of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160UK (opens in new tab)

