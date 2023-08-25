5 minutes, 3 ingredients and an air fryer is all you need to make this delicious s'mores dip

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This five-minute s'mores dip is a great snack for movie nights - all you need is three ingredients and an air fryer.

If you're not using TikTok to find new foodie hacks, then you're doing it all wrong. We've found some of the best air fryer recipes on the platform, thanks to the endless supply of inventive and often super simple recipes. And here on Goodto we've spent hours testing the best air fryers out there, so we know a good hack when we see one.

And this air fryer s'mores dip recipe shared by Hayley Dean - aka Hayley's World - is one we'll definitely be trying at home. Using just chocolate and marshmallows, Hayley makes a delicious molten snack in her air fryer that goes perfectly with biscuits or fruit, and is an easy sweet treat for your next movie night or TV marathon.

Hayley has shared hundreds of recipes on TikTok and has gained more than 86,000 followers thanks to her simple hacks, so while you might think that chocolate and marshmallows are two things you can't cook in an air fryer, rest assured that Hayley knows what she's doing.

In fact, she runs her own recipe club and even has her own air fryer cookbook - so we knew this recipe was going to be a good one. Keep reading to find out how you can recreate Hayley's s'more dip at home, using just three ingredients and an air fryer.

How to make a s'mores dip in your air fryer

5 mins on 180 should do it!

Ingredients

1 larger bar of milk chocolate

1 bag of marshmallows

1 pack of digestive biscuits or graham crackers

Optional: Fresh fruit for dipping

Method

Place your bar of chocolate in the bottom of an air fryer safe dish, making sure the whole of the bottom of the dish is covered Layer the marshmallows on top of the chocolate Place the dish in the air fryer for five minutes at 180°C / 356°F Once ready, take your biscuits and dip them in the chocolate and marshmallows Alternatively, you could dip strawberries, banana or any other fresh fruit in the s'mores dip

Hayley's followers were impressed by the quick and easy recipe, with one commenting, "These look unreal," while another TikTok user shared their approval, writing, "I tried this it’s amazing".

Not everyone was impressed however, with one person saying, "Did this was so good but cleaning the dish out after was hard work," while another user added, "I did this and the marshmallows flew around and burned on the top of the fryer".

Plenty more users pointed out that it's the perfect treat for a movie night, and a great recipe to make for the kids too - though you'll want to be careful of letting them get too close to the hot tray!

And if this hack has got you tempted to invest in an air fryer, here on Goodto we've tested plenty of models and the Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven was our favourite.

Looking for more air fryer hacks? Check out these three-ingredient cinnamon doughnuts and this air fryer pain au chocolat recipe. If it's something savoury you're after, try this air fryer sausage roll recipe - it promises to be 'better than Greggs'.