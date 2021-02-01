We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Slimming World ready meals to cereal bars, Iceland has a large array of convenient Slimming World foods.

We’ve rounded up the best Slimming World food at Iceland. Whether you’re looking for a ready meal cheat or hunting for a Slimming World approved sauce to serve with pasta, this round-up includes the best selling Slimming World food products available to purchase at Iceland.

Iceland has a fantastic selection of exclusive meals that can be cooked in the oven or microwave straight from the freezer. The meals can be purchased online or instore.

From lean beef burgers to chicken carbonara, from roasted onion gravy to sweet potato chips, we’ve got plenty of Slimming World inspiration as well how you can make some of these meals from scratch too…

*Slimming World at Iceland: New for 2021

*Slimming World at Iceland: Ready meals

*Slimming World at Iceland: Pasta

*Slimming World at Iceland: Fakeaway

*Slimming World at Iceland: Sauces

*Slimming World at Iceland: Meat

*Slimming World at Iceland: Sides

*Slimming World at Iceland: Bars

Slimming World at Iceland: New for 2021

These new Slimming World launches focus on comforting, hearty classics that will keep you on track and satisfied throughout the colder months. Some dishes can be cooked in as little as 12 minutes, while others are designed for evenings where you have more time or want the meal to be shared.

Slimming World sausage traybake 1.1kg

Succulent pork and butternut squash sausages are mixed with baby potatoes, mushrooms, and chunks of carrot and squash. All coated in a rich onion gravy, this meal is ideally paired with mashed potatoes or rice to soak up all the sauce.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Tandoori Chicken Tray Bake 1.1kg

Delicately spiced, this traybake is a delicious way to switch up your curry night and give it a healthy twist. Perfect for sharing and sure to be popular with the whole family, this dish contains gunpowder spiced potatoes, wedges of red pepper, and cherry tomatoes.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Chicken Hotpot 500g

In just 12 minutes you can be sat eating this wholesome, comforting chicken hot pot. The hotpot contains pulled chicken and lentils all coated in a hearty gravy and topped with sliced potatoes.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Hunter’s Chicken 430g, £4

If you’re craving something a little indulgent but want to keep on track this Hunter’s chicken is ideal. The pack contains two chicken breasts wrapped in a smoky bacon medallion and smothered in barbecue sauce. Serve with sweet potato fries or your choice of veggies or salad.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Ready meals

Slimming World Vegan Cottage Pie 500g, £3

A plant-based twist on the British classic, this cottage pie is just 64cals per 100g. We recommend serving it with some peas or roasted veg to maximise your daily intake.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Braised Steak & Root Vegetable Mash 550g, £3

Thankfully all the hard work has been done for you in this hearty steak dinner. Tender pieces of beef are coated in rich onion gravy and served alongside a carrot and swede mash.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Beef Stroganoff 500g, £3.50

This beefy classic can be served with your choice of side, be that mashed potato, homemade chips, or rice. While the recipe includes red onions and gherkins you ought to serve it with some extra greens like broccoli or green beans.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Diet Cola Chicken 550g, £3

For those evenings when you just don’t have the energy, Slimming Worlds Diet Cola chicken is sure to hit the spot. However, if you fancy making it from scratch, we’ve got the classic Slimming World approved Diet Cola chicken recipe for you to try at home.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Pasta

Slimming World Beef Tagliatelle 550g, £3.50

Similar to spaghetti Bolognese but with tagliatelle pasta and spinach, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes mixed throughout, this hearty pasta makes for the perfect quick dinner.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Penne Arrabbiata 550g, £3

Slightly spicy but packed with veg, this vegan pasta ready meal is perfect for lunch or dinner. Serve it alongside a simple salad or some extra veg and you won’t be tempted to snack.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Beef Lasagne 550g, £3.50

As a treat weeknight dinner why not serve this lasagne alongside some chips and a green leaf salad. We’re certain the whole family will approve.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Chicken Carbonara 550g, £3

Inspired by the classic carbonara, this Slimming World meal contains seared pieces of chicken, smoky pork, mushrooms and spinach all coated in a rich white sauce. When cooked in the microwave it can be from the freezer to your table in under 15mins!

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Fakeaway

Slimming World Chinese-Style Banquet Rice 550g, £3

A takeaway classic, this rice dish contains char siu pork, chicken, veg, and omelette and is ideal if you’re looking for a tasty alternative to your usual order.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Beef Madras 500g, £3.50

With three chillis on the heat scale, this ready meal is perfect for those who like it spicy! Serve with rice or naan and have yourself a tasty takeaway at home.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Chinese-Style Chicken Curry 500g, £3

Serve this classic with some chips to create a much-loved British takeaway favourite at home. The recipe includes peppers, onions, and sugar snap peas but it’s recommended you serve with some extra veggies too. Try some with steamed broccoli or peas.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Chicken Jalfrezi 500g, £3

Ready in just 12 minutes when microwave cooking, this chicken curry will be on the table far quicker than ordering from a takeaway and it will no doubt be lower in calories too.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Char Siu Pork Noodles 550g, £3.50

Need a no-nonsense dinner that will satisfy your cravings and keep the calorie count at bay? These Char Siu pork noodles are just the ticket. Serve with some stirfried veg for a full fakeaway feast.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Vegetable Biryani 550g, £3

While this dish is perfect as a veggie main, we like the idea of serving it as a side for an at-home fakeaway feast. Buying this and a couple of the other Slimming World fakeaway curries will be much cheaper and healthier than your typical takeaway. This biryani tastes lovely according to customer reviews.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Sauces

Slimming World Tikka Masala Sauce 350g, £1.50

With this handy sauce, you can create your own takeaway in an instant. The sauce is vegetarian so you can cook meat and your veggie alternatives separately and simply pour over the sauce for a feast everyone can enjoy. It cooks in the microwave in just seven minutes but if you do want to try making your own curry from scratch, try our Slimming World chicken and potato curry.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Roasted Onion Gravy 350g, £1.50

The perfect accompaniment to your roast dinner or humble sausage and mash. This veggie gravy will certainly uplift whichever meal you choose to serve it with.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Tomato & Basil Sauce 350g, £1.50

We have lots of delicious Slimming World pasta recipes including the bacon and broccoli pasta salad and delightful Slimming World spinach, tomato, and red pepper cannelloni. However, this sauce is ideal for nights when you’ve run out of steam and just need a plate of tasty food with minimal effort. It’s vegan too so perfect if you’re experimenting with a plant-based diet.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Meat

Slimming World 4 Beef Koftas 300g, £3.50

If you’re craving a kebab these clever little koftas will help satisfy your craving. Serve in a pitta with plenty of salad and drizzle over plenty of the green chilli sauce. Reviewers say they have a hit of spice so perhaps grab some extra yogurt to cool them down if you like your food on the milder side of the spice spectrum.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World 16 Beef and Pork Meatballs 320g, £3.25

These readymade meatballs are perfect in this Slimming World meatballs and arrabbiata recipe. They can be cooked from frozen on the hob or in the oven and can easily be transformed into a tasty mid-week dinner. You might also like to try Slimming World’s turkey meatballs if you want a change from beef and pork.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World 6 Pork Sausages 360g, £3.25

Whether you want to make toad in the hole or a simple sausage sarnie, these extra-lean sausages with a delicate blend of herbs and spices will compliment whichever recipe you’re cooking.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World 4 Beef Quarter Pounders 454g, £3.50

Highly rated and recommended on the Iceland website, these juicy burgers can be grilled, barbecued, or shallow fried. Serve with salad and chips and you’ve got yourself a tasty dinner that won’t feel like you’re compromising on flavour.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Sides

Slimming World Chips 1kg, £2.25

The classic accompaniment to a juicy burger or beer-battered fish, these frozen chips are ready in just 25 minutes and are they are only 104cals per 100g.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Roast Potatoes 1kg, £2.50

Roast potatoes are an essential element of any Sunday roast but they are also a great mid-week side to sausages, steak, or other grilled meats. Having a bag on standby in the freezer will help you rustle up a tasty dinner in no time at all.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Sweet Potato Chips 750g

These sweet potato chips make a great alternative to regular chips and are sure to be a hit with the whole family. Try serving them with these Slimming World turkey, lemon, and bay leaf skewers or alongside Slimming World’s slow-cooked pulled pork.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World at Iceland: Bars

Slimming World Hifi Cherish Me Choc Orange Bars x 6 Pack, £1.95

Video of the Week

These chocolate orange cereal bars are dipped and drizzled in milk chocolate and topped with Belgian milk chocolate curls. Perfect with a cup of tea, they are high in fiber and gluten-free too.

VIEW AT ICELAND

Slimming World Hifi Fall For Me Fruit And Nut Bars x 6 Pack, £1.95

This cereal bar is packed with raisins and roasted peanuts before being dipped and drizzled in milk chocolate. Suitable for vegetarians, gluten-free, and high in fiber, several customer reviews say they have a caramel-like taste.

VIEW AT ICELAND