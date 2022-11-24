Black Friday electric blanket deal: Save 42% with the Amazon sale

Thanks to soaring energy prices, many households are looking for ways to save money on their bills - and this Black Friday electric blanket deal could do just that.

Much like people are searching for the best Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) thanks to their low running costs (they're cheaper than an oven, btw), electric blankets have also emerged as a popular choice this year, in an effort to prolong switching on the heating. The good news is, we've spotted a great saving thanks to Amazon's sale - and it's the best Black Friday electric blanket deal we've seen so far.

The Comfort Control Electric Blanket from Silentnight is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon, and you can currently get your hands on it for £34.98 - that's £25 off, and a saving of 42%. It costs just 1p a night to run and is made from super snuggly fleece material to keep you extra warm and cosy during the cold winter nights. If you really want to upgrade you're bedding game while taking advantage of the sale event, you might want to check out our Black Friday mattress deals (opens in new tab) too.

Best Black Friday electric blanket deal:

Why you can trust GoodTo Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket - Single, White - was £60.00 , now £34.98 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Get 42% off this electric blanket that allows you to control your comfort with fast heat up and three different heat settings. There's overheat protection too so you can sleep with peace of mind.

The Silentnight electric blanket offered in single, double and king sizes, and while it's the single that is seeing the impressive 42% discount, you'll only need to spend an extra couple of pounds to upgrade to the next size up.

Other impressive features that make this blanket a worthwhile investment include safety straps that help to provide a secure fit - so the blanket won't be slipping and sliding around all night - and it's hypoallergenic too, so you'll be uber comfortable while settling down with this purchase.

Along with its 1p per night cost (so if you were wondering how much it costs to run an electric blanket (opens in new tab), the answer is not much), this blanket has ultra fast heat up making it extra efficient, and it's machine washable too with a three year guarantee.

If that's enough to persuade you, we think you're sure to sleep soundly with this investment - not least because Silentnight boasts being the UK's most trusted sleep brand. The company has over 75 years experience in helping Britain sleep better and, as well as this impressive electric blanket, they offer award-winning mattresses, beds and bedding too - plus you can get 15% off selected items (opens in new tab) over Black Friday weekend, and a free weighted blanket with orders over £349.

A post shared by Silentnight (@silentnightbeds) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But it's not just Silentnight that's offering deals on electric blankets for Black Friday, we've found a few more brands on offer for this year's sale event:

More Black Friday deals:

Video of the Week